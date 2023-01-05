Read full article on original website
KSU WR Malik Knowles declares for NFL Draft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State WR Malik Knowles will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The fifth-year player posted to his decision to Instagram Thursday. He also stated he will attend the NFL Combine, and thanked wildcat nation for his time in purple. Knowles finishes his Wildcat career with 1,867...
KU DE Lonnie Phelps Jr. declares for NFL Draft
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The first Jayhawk to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft is Defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. Phelps announced on his Twitter Thursday afternoon that he’s thankful for his time spent in Lawrence. The redshirt junior recorded 57 total tackles, seven sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss...
Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed in AFC, beat Raiders in Week 18
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on the road on Saturday. Kansas City dominated their division rivals from the start, ending the first half up 24-3, and never looking back.
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
