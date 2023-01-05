ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

WIBW

KSU WR Malik Knowles declares for NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State WR Malik Knowles will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The fifth-year player posted to his decision to Instagram Thursday. He also stated he will attend the NFL Combine, and thanked wildcat nation for his time in purple. Knowles finishes his Wildcat career with 1,867...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

KU DE Lonnie Phelps Jr. declares for NFL Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The first Jayhawk to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft is Defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. Phelps announced on his Twitter Thursday afternoon that he’s thankful for his time spent in Lawrence. The redshirt junior recorded 57 total tackles, seven sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed in AFC, beat Raiders in Week 18

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on the road on Saturday. Kansas City dominated their division rivals from the start, ending the first half up 24-3, and never looking back.
KANSAS CITY, MO

