Guadalupe Bystander Shot by Police ‘Tragic’ but Not Criminal, State Says
A recent report from a state-led investigation concluded that the shooting of an innocent bystander by a police officer in northern Santa Barbara County did not have enough evidence to support criminal charges against the officer responsible. On August 22, 2021, 59-year-old Guadalupe resident Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado sat in his...
Lompoc Police arrest parents of one-year-old exposed to fentanyl
Man arrested following multi-agency search in Vandenberg Village
A Lompoc man was booked into jail following a search that prompted a multi-agency response in Vandenberg Village Wednesday night.
1-Year-Old Child Revived by Narcan After Exposure to Fentanyl; Parents Arrested
An unresponsive 1-year-old was revived after receiving medication for an opioid overdose on Thursday morning. At 11:14 a.m., Lompoc firefighters and American Medical Response personnel were dispatched to the 800 block of North F Street in Lompoc. The Lompoc Police Department also responded based on the report of an unresponsive...
SLO County Judge under quarantine, using Zoom
San Luis Obispo Court Judge Matt Guerrero is under quarantine and unable to attend legal proceedings at the courthouse, according to an email informing local attorneys of the issue. Guerrero is quarantined until approximately Jan. 12. He is currently presiding over hearings and trials through Zoom,. The email did not...
Police on the lookout for SLO robbery suspect
Robbery, assault suspect remains at large
Suspect described as a white male adult, 6’ tall, 160 pounds, with a scruffy beard, wearing all dark clothing. – On Monday, at around 9:24 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department received a 911 call regarding a firearm being brandished toward a Ralphs grocery store employee at 201 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. It was reported to dispatch the Ralphs employee attempted to stop the suspect from stealing numerous items from the store. After being confronted, the suspect brandished a silver pistol before hitting the employee on the head with a glass bottle. The employee was not injured during the incident.
Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit in case of man who fell from SLO parking structure
Thomas Jodry died in a parking garage fall after a night of drinking.
Pedestrians Struck by Amtrak in GB 01.05.2023
Police identify one of the two pedestrians struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Grover Beach. 55-year-old Ronald Frank Gupton was struck and killed on December 5th. Security video shows that as the train approached, he stepped off the platform onto the track to retrieve an object. He was struck and killed.
Santa Barbara County Fire rescues surfer without injury in Isla Vista
ISLA VISTA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Firefighter Ocean crews rescued a surfer caught in the waves against the bluff on the beach off Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista Friday. The post Santa Barbara County Fire rescues surfer without injury in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Homeless encampment fire damages storage facility in SLO
A fire that likely started at a homeless encampment burned part of a storage unit in San Luis Obispo Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at Meathead Mini Storage located at 3600 S. Higuera Street. A sprinkler system kept the blaze in check before firefighters arrived, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
Highway 1 reopens by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo
California Highway Patrol reopened Highway 1 as of 9:40 a.m. after closing it earlier Thursday morning due to flooding by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo, north of Guadalupe. The post Highway 1 reopens by Oso Flaco Lake Rd west of Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Highway 154 reopens following hours-long weather closure
California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 154 from both directions as of 6:26 a.m. The post Highway 154 reopens following hours-long weather closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Fire Department sends additional crew to aid Santa Barbara storm response
The Santa Maria Fire Department is sending seven members to the south county Regional Task Force 12 to assist Santa Barbara county's storm response. The post Santa Maria Fire Department sends additional crew to aid Santa Barbara storm response appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Highway 101 crash on Cuesta Grade backs up traffic through SLO
Traffic is slow through the Marsh Street exit, according to Caltrans.
Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public
Los Flores Ranch Park is closed to the public until further notice due to hazardous trail conditions following the heavy Wednesday night rainfall. The post Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
