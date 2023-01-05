ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Independent

Guadalupe Bystander Shot by Police ‘Tragic’ but Not Criminal, State Says

A recent report from a state-led investigation concluded that the shooting of an innocent bystander by a police officer in northern Santa Barbara County did not have enough evidence to support criminal charges against the officer responsible. On August 22, 2021, 59-year-old Guadalupe resident Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado sat in his...
GUADALUPE, CA
Noozhawk

1-Year-Old Child Revived by Narcan After Exposure to Fentanyl; Parents Arrested

An unresponsive 1-year-old was revived after receiving medication for an opioid overdose on Thursday morning. At 11:14 a.m., Lompoc firefighters and American Medical Response personnel were dispatched to the 800 block of North F Street in Lompoc. The Lompoc Police Department also responded based on the report of an unresponsive...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man killed in fire at condo in Lompoc, another person escaped

One person was killed in a condo fire on Friday, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported the fire at a condominium complex at the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found that another person and a cat has escaped the fire unharmed.
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County Judge under quarantine, using Zoom

San Luis Obispo Court Judge Matt Guerrero is under quarantine and unable to attend legal proceedings at the courthouse, according to an email informing local attorneys of the issue. Guerrero is quarantined until approximately Jan. 12. He is currently presiding over hearings and trials through Zoom,. The email did not...
Paso Robles Daily News

Robbery, assault suspect remains at large

Suspect described as a white male adult, 6’ tall, 160 pounds, with a scruffy beard, wearing all dark clothing. – On Monday, at around 9:24 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department received a 911 call regarding a firearm being brandished toward a Ralphs grocery store employee at 201 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo. It was reported to dispatch the Ralphs employee attempted to stop the suspect from stealing numerous items from the store. After being confronted, the suspect brandished a silver pistol before hitting the employee on the head with a glass bottle. The employee was not injured during the incident.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Noozhawk

Man Dies in Lompoc Condominium Fire

A man was killed and another person escaped unharmed Friday in a residential structure fire in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. At approximately 9 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department along with Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments were dispatched to the fire on the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue, Lompoc Battalion Chief Dena Paschke told Noozhawk.
LOMPOC, CA
kprl.com

Pedestrians Struck by Amtrak in GB 01.05.2023

Police identify one of the two pedestrians struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Grover Beach. 55-year-old Ronald Frank Gupton was struck and killed on December 5th. Security video shows that as the train approached, he stepped off the platform onto the track to retrieve an object. He was struck and killed.
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless encampment fire damages storage facility in SLO

A fire that likely started at a homeless encampment burned part of a storage unit in San Luis Obispo Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at Meathead Mini Storage located at 3600 S. Higuera Street. A sprinkler system kept the blaze in check before firefighters arrived, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

