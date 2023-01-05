ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New counsel named for NC Administrative Office of the Courts

RALEIGH — With the election of Trey Allen to the North Carolina Supreme Court, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts has tapped his replacement. Andrew Brown was named as general counsel for the NCAOC on Dec. 30. Brown served in several roles within the state’s judicial branch...
