Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Related
Candidates upset over judge waiving residency requirements for nine city council districts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal judge has ruled city council candidates in nine of the 14 regular council districts don’t have to abide by residency requirements in the city charter. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The goal is to allow candidates an opportunity to run in...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
‘I’m completely unprotected’: Teachers say Ron DeSantis’s Stop Woke Act makes it impossible to talk about race
Florida educators say they’ve been feeling the strain of the state’s recently passed legislation severely limiting the ability to teach about subjects like racism.At University of Central Florida, the state’s largest, multiple professors told ProPublica they’ve canceled classes that prominently featured discussions of race, for fear of getting in trouble with the state or their employer, leaving the school’s sociology department without a single of its 39 courses focused primarily on race.“It didn’t seem like it was worth the risk,” Jonathan Cox, an assistant sociology professor, told the outlet, about his decision to scrap two courses called “Race and...
DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.
Ron DeSantis Names Former House Speaker to State University System’s Board of Governors
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of former state House Speaker Jose Oliva to the Board of Governors of the State University System. Oliva is the CEO of Oliva International Foods. He served as a state representative from 2011–2020, including being the speaker in his last two years in Tallahassee.
DeSantis admin wants universities to report resources used for diversity, CRT initiatives
TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...
‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Clay County residents invited to third Clay Community Transportation Meeting
Clay County residents are invited to a third public meeting to provide input on the Clay Community Transportation (CCT) and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) 2022 Transportation Study and potential improvements that could be made in the county.
Gov. DeSantis reminds me of Alabama Gov. George Wallace | Letters
A Victory Lap: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration | Jan. 4. Whenever I hear Gov. Ron DeSantis speak, I can’t help but think back to another southern governor of the past: Alabama’s George Wallace. In his inauguration speech in 1963, Wallace proclaimed: “In the name of the greatest people that have ever trod this earth, I draw the line in the dust and toss the gauntlet before the feet of tyranny, and I say segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.” DeSantis sounds similar when he claims over and over again, “Florida is where woke goes to die.” Both men vowed to fight against the progressive wave of the time.
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensation
Certain military veterans may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service overseas, and Clay County Veterans' Services is holding a forum to explain a large healthcare and benefits expansion that could benefit them.
DeSantis to scrutinize higher ed programs for diversity, critical-race theory activities
As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets “trendy ideology” in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory.
WESH
Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost reacts to House speaker not being seated
Florida — The speaker of the House is usually picked and seated on the first day of a new Congress, but Friday was day four without one. As a few Republican lawmakers refused to support California Rep. Kevin McCarthy. "The entire conference is going to have to learn how...
Election or appointment? Miami commissioners to decide future of District 2 seat
Miami commissioners will meet Saturday to decide if they should appoint a new commissioner to represent District 2 or hold a special election.
Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Diversity and Inclusion Teaching in Florida’s State Colleges
DeSantis wants to prove that "Florida is where 'woke' goes to die. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. Just days after the inauguration ceremony at the start of his second term as Florida's Governor, it seems clear the Ron DeSantis is indeed on a mission to eradicate so-called 'woke' ideology from the state's schools and colleges. It has emerged that late in December 2022, via his Office of Budget and Policy, DeSantis set out to find just how much money has been spent in state colleges in promoting such ideologies.
UF says no ‘Standing’ to review Ladapo guidance
A group of University of Florida medical-school faculty members challenged controversial guidance by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on COVID-19 vaccinations, but a university official said Wednesday the guidance is outside the scope of Ladapo’s work with the school. Ladapo, who holds a faculty position in the university’s College...
Battle over gender issues remains center stage in Florida schools
The big story: Backers called the bill the “parental rights in education” act. Gov. Ron DeSantis called it a “false narrative” when facing accusations that the measure was targeting LGBTQ issues. Since he signed it, many schools are using the law to remove materials about LGBTQ people and issues.
Comments / 0