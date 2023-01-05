A Victory Lap: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration | Jan. 4. Whenever I hear Gov. Ron DeSantis speak, I can’t help but think back to another southern governor of the past: Alabama’s George Wallace. In his inauguration speech in 1963, Wallace proclaimed: “In the name of the greatest people that have ever trod this earth, I draw the line in the dust and toss the gauntlet before the feet of tyranny, and I say segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.” DeSantis sounds similar when he claims over and over again, “Florida is where woke goes to die.” Both men vowed to fight against the progressive wave of the time.

