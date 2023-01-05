ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘I’m completely unprotected’: Teachers say Ron DeSantis’s Stop Woke Act makes it impossible to talk about race

Florida educators say they’ve been feeling the strain of the state’s recently passed legislation severely limiting the ability to teach about subjects like racism.At University of Central Florida, the state’s largest, multiple professors told ProPublica they’ve canceled classes that prominently featured discussions of race, for fear of getting in trouble with the state or their employer, leaving the school’s sociology department without a single of its 39 courses focused primarily on race.“It didn’t seem like it was worth the risk,” Jonathan Cox, an assistant sociology professor, told the outlet, about his decision to scrap two courses called “Race and...
CBS Miami

DeSantis admin wants universities to report resources used for diversity, CRT initiatives

TALLAHASSEE - As Gov. Ron DeSantis targets "trendy ideology" in higher education, his administration is asking state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory - which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions - a linchpin of his education and political agenda. During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses. "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to...
Tampa Bay Times

Gov. DeSantis reminds me of Alabama Gov. George Wallace | Letters

A Victory Lap: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration | Jan. 4. Whenever I hear Gov. Ron DeSantis speak, I can’t help but think back to another southern governor of the past: Alabama’s George Wallace. In his inauguration speech in 1963, Wallace proclaimed: “In the name of the greatest people that have ever trod this earth, I draw the line in the dust and toss the gauntlet before the feet of tyranny, and I say segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.” DeSantis sounds similar when he claims over and over again, “Florida is where woke goes to die.” Both men vowed to fight against the progressive wave of the time.
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Diversity and Inclusion Teaching in Florida’s State Colleges

DeSantis wants to prove that "Florida is where 'woke' goes to die. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. Just days after the inauguration ceremony at the start of his second term as Florida's Governor, it seems clear the Ron DeSantis is indeed on a mission to eradicate so-called 'woke' ideology from the state's schools and colleges. It has emerged that late in December 2022, via his Office of Budget and Policy, DeSantis set out to find just how much money has been spent in state colleges in promoting such ideologies.
Action News Jax

UF says no ‘Standing’ to review Ladapo guidance

A group of University of Florida medical-school faculty members challenged controversial guidance by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on COVID-19 vaccinations, but a university official said Wednesday the guidance is outside the scope of Ladapo’s work with the school. Ladapo, who holds a faculty position in the university’s College...
