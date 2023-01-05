ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss

That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
tjrwrestling.net

Two WWE Board Members Quit Following Vince McMahon’s Return

The changes continue in WWE as two members of the company’s Board of Directors have quit following the return of Vince McMahon. Following the news of Vince McMahon returning to WWE as the Executive Chairman with an intent to sell the company, changes continue in WWE with their Board of Directors.
wrestlinginc.com

Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name

It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
wrestletalk.com

WWE NXT Star Believes He Can Defeat Roman Reigns

A WWE NXT star believes he can be the one to defeat Roman Reigns. At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller pulled off the biggest victory of his career by defeating four other competitors to win the first ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Teases 'Taking Over' WWE Division

Ronda Rousey's second "SmackDown" Women's Championship reign recently came to an end in shocking fashion. After she defeated Raquel Rodriguez on the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair returned after seven months and challenged Rousey to a rematch from last spring. Rousey, feeling "spicy," agreed to compete again and ultimately was pinned in less than a minute. The turn of events has now called into question what Rousey's direction will be heading into WrestleMania season.
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Announces He Will Be Stepping Back Into A Wrestling Ring

Over the course of his 30-plus years in the wrestling business, Eric Bischoff has primarily served as a backstage executive or an onscreen authority figure. But with a background in martial arts, Bischoff would mix it up in the ring every once in a while — even becoming WCW Hardcore Champion once. Well as it happens, he's not done in the ring just yet.
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Mercedes Mone Thanks AEW And WWE Stars For Being In Japan For Her

Mercedes Moné single-handedly shook up the professional wrestling world when she made her monumental debut in NJPW this week, becoming the latest high-profile WWE star to leave the company and strike out on their own. But Moné didn't come to Japan by herself. Hours after she made her debut on Wednesday, the seven-time world champion shared photos of several WWE and AEW stars who showed backstage support for her career-altering Tokyo Dome moment. Moné revealed that her former WWE partners Naomi and Bayley made the international trip to support their friend, while the new "CEO of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM" also received support from FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle On Potentially Wrestling In Saudi Arabia For Big Money: “I Would Do It In A Second”

Kurt Angle isn’t looking to return to the ring anytime soon, but he would put his gear on in a second for a big payday in Saudi Arabia. The Olympic Hero jokingly discussed wrestling a match in the Middle East during the latest edition of his podcast, where he looked back at Shawn Michaels returning to the ring in 2018 to compete at Crown Jewel, a matchup that earned him a huge payday. Check out what Angle had to say on the subject below.
ringsidenews.com

Kurt Angle Pitched WWE Idea For WrestleMania 39

WWE has a lot of plans for WrestleMania 39, and Triple H has reportedly decided on an alternative to if The Rock can’t make the show of shows. It turns out that Kurt Angle had an idea for the grandest stage of them all this year as well. While...
webisjericho.com

Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping

Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
PORTLAND, OR
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Battle Of The Belts V Preview (1/6): The Acclaimed Take On Jarrett And Lethal, Orange Cassidy Vs. Kip Sabian, Jade Cargill Defends Against Skye Blue

Immediately following "AEW Rampage" tonight on TNT, AEW will hold its fifth "Battle of the Belts" special. The one-hour event, which is often taped ahead of time, will be broadcast live from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon at 11 pm ET. As of this writing, the show is scheduled to feature three championship bouts, including two singles contests and a "No Holds Barred" tag team match.
PORTLAND, OR
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge

The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
ringsidenews.com

Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault

After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Naomi's WWE Status

The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has finally landed, debuting as Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this week. But what of her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, known in WWE as Naomi?. Naomi was in attendance at the Tokyo Dome...
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Moved To Alumni Section On WWE Website

Wrestle Kingdom 17 saw the seismic debut of Mercedes Moné in NJPW, seemingly shattering any chance of her near-term WWE return. Moné also tweeted a series of thank you's to top WWE officials, signifying the end of her time with the company for the foreseeable future. Solidifying that, WWE has officially moved the former Sasha Banks to the alumni section of their website, making her departure from the promotion seem even more real.

