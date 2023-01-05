ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘I’ve been in so much pain’: Amy Schumer feels ‘like a new person’ after endometriosis surgery

Amy Schumer has revealed she “felt like a new person” after undergoing surgery for endometriosis.The comedian underwent a hysterectomy and an appendectomy to treat the disease in September 2021, and has opened up about her experience ahead of her appearance in a new docuseries.Describing the condition as “a lonely battle” in a preview clip for The Checkup with Dr David Agus, which streams on Paramount+ from Tuesday (13 December), she said she felt the difference immediately following medical intervention. “You tell someone you get really bad cramps, and they're like, 'Oh, it's being a woman, ' and you're like,...
Outsider.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death

As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
RadarOnline

'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family

Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
RadarOnline

Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed

Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
WRGB

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are next week

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are all coming in the next week. According to the American Heart Association, the three days you're most likely to die of a heart attack are Christmas Day, the day after Christmas and New Years Day. The American Heart...
People

Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans

"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20. Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo. "Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often...
The Independent

Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool.  Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
TODAY.com

Pregnancy nose is a thing. Here's why it happens

A new TikTok trend is causing people to wonder what the heck happens to women’s noses during pregnancy. Women are sharing before and after pictures with the hash tag 'pregnancy nose' — one photo features their face when pregnant and the other photo when they’re not. In most cases, their nose looks larger during pregnancy.
musictimes.com

Summer Walker 'Ate' Her Placenta While Giving Birth to Twins? Netizens Are Shocked, Disgusted [Watch]

Summer Walker not only welcomed the new year into her life, but a set of twin babies as well. The singer unveiled a video of herself birthing her children at home. "I'm so proud of myself," said the singer on Instagram. "Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section."

