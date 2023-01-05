ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

U.S. inflation has not 'turned the corner yet', IMF's Gopinath warns -FT

Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDVQp_0k3zwAl400

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Inflation in the United States has not "turned the corner yet" and it is too early for the Federal Reserve to declare victory in the fight on rising prices, a top IMF official said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday.

Gita Gopinath, a deputy managing director of the Fund, urged the U.S. central bank to press ahead with rate rises this year.

She said it was important for the Fed to "maintain restrictive monetary policy" until a "very definite, durable decline in inflation" was evident in wages and industries not related to food or energy.

"If you see the indicators in the labour market and if you look at very sticky components of inflation like services inflation, I think it's clear that we haven't turned the corner yet on inflation," she told the newspaper.

The comments follow Wednesday data showing that job openings, closely watched as a proxy for labour market shortages and pressure on employers to hand out wage increases higher than normal, fell only moderately in November in the United States.

Minutes of the Fed's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, published on Wednesday, showed that officials agreed that the central bank now needed to balance its fight against price pressures with the risks of slowing the economy too much.

In October, the IMF cut its outlook for global economic growth in 2023, reflecting the continuing drag from the Ukraine war as well as inflation pressures and high interest rates engineered by central banks to rein in those price pressures.

In the interview Gopinath added that she expected China's economy to suffer significantly in the near term. A rebound is possible later this year, however, as Chinese demand recovers, the report quoted her as saying.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Amid Ukraine war, Putin's top brass promise a stronger military

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's defence minister vowed on Tuesday to build a deeper arsenal of weapons, bolster aviation technology to better evade air defences and improve drone production after a series of battlefield humiliations in Ukraine.
Reuters

Russia is now fighting NATO in Ukraine, top Putin ally says

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world.
Reuters

Stocks becalmed before potential CPI storm

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Asian stocks hovered below seven-month highs on Thursday, as investors waited to see whether U.S. data will confirm inflation is in retreat, while the yen rose with a report Japan will next week review the side-effects of its ultra-easy policy.
Reuters

Marketmind: To the inflation stations

Jan 12 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. U.S. inflation will set off the global market fireworks on Thursday and beyond, but there are a couple of other potential rockets that could spark Asian markets into life before that - Chinese and Indian inflation data.
Reuters

Russia says EU is becoming a vassal of NATO

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that the European Union was becoming a vassal of NATO, citing the signing of a joint declaration in which the two organisations pledged to deepen their cooperation in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Marketmind: RIP YCC?

SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. The main surprise in Asia was provided by a Yomiuri newspaper report that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its yield curve control (YCC) at a policy meeting next week and may take additional steps to correct distortions in the market.
Reuters

Yen jumps, dollar in retreat ahead of U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The yen got a boost on Thursday on expectations that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its monetary easing, while the dollar slipped and wobbled near a seven-month low against the euro ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day.
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
372K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy