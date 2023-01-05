Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
Orangetheory Fitness Opens in New Haven
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If your resolution this New Year is to get into better shape, but you’re not sure where to start, today’s CT Style guests may be able to help. Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Orangetheory Fitness/New Haven Owner, John Cavallero and Head Coach Heidi Langan, to discuss the opening of their newest location at 25 Grove Street, right here in the Elm City.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Car Accident in West Hartford
Police are investigating a car accident that happened in West Hartford Friday night. Officers said they responded to Boulevard near Garfield Road. The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
Sharp Decline Seen In Fairfield County Luxury Housing Market
A lack of supply caused the 2022 luxury housing market to sharply decline in Fairfield County compared to 2021, according to a new report. The decline in sales, which were down by double digits, was fueled by a high demand for a low amount of available residences, according to a report release…
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
Bittersweet ending: West Hartford shop to close its doors after 66 years
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good. The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at […]
Pedestrian struck by car in West Hartford on South Main Street
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Friday night, according to the West Hartford Police Department. Police said a pedestrian was pushing an empty shopping cart on South Main Street near Meadow Brook Road when they were hit by an oncoming car. West Hartford advocacy group calls on town to […]
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel
Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
high-profile.com
New Haven Building Transformed into Biotech Facility
New Haven, CT – Svigals + Partners announced the completion of several projects at the Elm City Bioscience Center, a fully transformed building in the heart of downtown New Haven that has been revitalized from an underutilized office building into a biotech hub. From the design of shared and...
zip06.com
Margaret Theresa (Moran) O’Neal
Margaret Theresa “Marge” (Moran) O’Neal, 91, of Deep River, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Dec. 22. She was born on March 29, 1931, in Chester to Edward and Elizabeth (Ford) Moran. Marge, the youngest of seven children, grew up and resided in...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Crash into utility pole closes section of Route 72 in Bristol, Plymouth for nearly 12 hours
BRISTOL — A section of Route 72 reopened Saturday after a car ran into a utility pole overnight, shutting the road to traffic for more than 12 hours, according to Bristol police. The crash resulted in the road being closed between Clark Avenue in Bristol and Canal Street in...
zip06.com
Clifford George Ward
Clifford George “Cliff” Ward, 74, of Ivoryton, passed away early in the morning of Dec. 29. Cliff was well known as the owner of Cliff’s Quality Meats in Essex, formally the Ivoryton Store for more than 40 years. He was also a proud member of the Essex Fire Engine Co. No.1 for 43 years, an EMT, and a past volunteer member of the Essex Ambulance Association. Cliff was known as a giver of his time, money, resources, and knowledge. He loved helping people. He was also a prankster and had a mischievous smile that let you know he was up to one of his shenanigans. Although he could be a troublemaker, he had a heart of gold.
zip06.com
Joan L. Perrotti
Joan L. Perrotti of Branford died Dec. 16, at Whispering Pines in East Haven. She was the wife of the late Augustine Perrotti. Joan was born May 9, 1933, in Unadilla Forks, New York, daughter of the late Warren and Elizabeth Morse Austin. She was a secretary for Branford Schools for many years until retiring. She had also been a swimming instructor for the Branford Recreation Department. Joan was inducted into the Branford Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
iheart.com
East Haven Police Department's Newest K-9 Duo
We would like to introduce the newest addition to the East Haven Police Department K-9 program, Officer Stephen Marsico and K-9 Mack!. Officer Marsico and K-9 Mack recently graduated from the K-9 academy and will be working in the patrol division. Officer Marsico’s academy graduation completed a seamless transition from...
zip06.com
Plenty of Options, Inside and Out
Close to downtown, this ranch home is just a short walk to local stores and only a short drive from local beaches. Featuring beautiful hardwood oak floors throughout, an updated kitchen, central air, two fireplaces, and plenty of outdoor space make this home a winner. The main level offers a...
NBC Connecticut
Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police
Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich. Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries. Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216. It was heading south on Field Point Road...
Fairfield County Porch Pirate Nabbed With $8K In Goods, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly stealing packages containing more than $8,000 in Apple products from several porches in Fairfield County.The incident took place in Trumbull around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police said officers nabbed Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Br…
Eyewitness News
Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Attempted Fraud
On January 4, 2023, officers were dispatched to Webster Bank for a fraud complaint. Bank personnel stated that a male had attempted to cash a check for $4,040 and the bank had verified that the check was fraudulent. The male was located down the street by officers and identified as Justin Drury, 21 of Ansonia. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly.
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
ctexaminer.com
In Old Lyme, Let Cooler Heads Prevail
After at first pushing ahead for a quick approval in fall 2021 of new rules for Halls Road, cooler (and let me say competent) heads prevailed. And it’s been more than a year of work and revisions – with the help of counsel — by the Halls Road Improvements Committee to get their latest draft regulations to the point that they are ready to present to Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission.
