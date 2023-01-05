ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

WTNH.com

Orangetheory Fitness Opens in New Haven

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If your resolution this New Year is to get into better shape, but you’re not sure where to start, today’s CT Style guests may be able to help. Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Orangetheory Fitness/New Haven Owner, John Cavallero and Head Coach Heidi Langan, to discuss the opening of their newest location at 25 Grove Street, right here in the Elm City.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Car Accident in West Hartford

Police are investigating a car accident that happened in West Hartford Friday night. Officers said they responded to Boulevard near Garfield Road. The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily

A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian struck by car in West Hartford on South Main Street

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Friday night, according to the West Hartford Police Department. Police said a pedestrian was pushing an empty shopping cart on South Main Street near Meadow Brook Road when they were hit by an oncoming car. West Hartford advocacy group calls on town to […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel

Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
high-profile.com

New Haven Building Transformed into Biotech Facility

New Haven, CT – Svigals + Partners announced the completion of several projects at the Elm City Bioscience Center, a fully transformed building in the heart of downtown New Haven that has been revitalized from an underutilized office building into a biotech hub. From the design of shared and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Margaret Theresa (Moran) O’Neal

Margaret Theresa “Marge” (Moran) O’Neal, 91, of Deep River, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Dec. 22. She was born on March 29, 1931, in Chester to Edward and Elizabeth (Ford) Moran. Marge, the youngest of seven children, grew up and resided in...
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

Clifford George Ward

Clifford George “Cliff” Ward, 74, of Ivoryton, passed away early in the morning of Dec. 29. Cliff was well known as the owner of Cliff’s Quality Meats in Essex, formally the Ivoryton Store for more than 40 years. He was also a proud member of the Essex Fire Engine Co. No.1 for 43 years, an EMT, and a past volunteer member of the Essex Ambulance Association. Cliff was known as a giver of his time, money, resources, and knowledge. He loved helping people. He was also a prankster and had a mischievous smile that let you know he was up to one of his shenanigans. Although he could be a troublemaker, he had a heart of gold.
ESSEX, CT
zip06.com

Joan L. Perrotti

Joan L. Perrotti of Branford died Dec. 16, at Whispering Pines in East Haven. She was the wife of the late Augustine Perrotti. Joan was born May 9, 1933, in Unadilla Forks, New York, daughter of the late Warren and Elizabeth Morse Austin. She was a secretary for Branford Schools for many years until retiring. She had also been a swimming instructor for the Branford Recreation Department. Joan was inducted into the Branford Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
BRANFORD, CT
iheart.com

East Haven Police Department's Newest K-9 Duo

We would like to introduce the newest addition to the East Haven Police Department K-9 program, Officer Stephen Marsico and K-9 Mack!. Officer Marsico and K-9 Mack recently graduated from the K-9 academy and will be working in the patrol division. Officer Marsico’s academy graduation completed a seamless transition from...
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Plenty of Options, Inside and Out

Close to downtown, this ranch home is just a short walk to local stores and only a short drive from local beaches. Featuring beautiful hardwood oak floors throughout, an updated kitchen, central air, two fireplaces, and plenty of outdoor space make this home a winner. The main level offers a...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police

Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich. Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries. Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216. It was heading south on Field Point Road...
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
TORRINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Attempted Fraud

On January 4, 2023, officers were dispatched to Webster Bank for a fraud complaint. Bank personnel stated that a male had attempted to cash a check for $4,040 and the bank had verified that the check was fraudulent. The male was located down the street by officers and identified as Justin Drury, 21 of Ansonia. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly.
MILFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

In Old Lyme, Let Cooler Heads Prevail

After at first pushing ahead for a quick approval in fall 2021 of new rules for Halls Road, cooler (and let me say competent) heads prevailed. And it’s been more than a year of work and revisions – with the help of counsel — by the Halls Road Improvements Committee to get their latest draft regulations to the point that they are ready to present to Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission.
OLD LYME, CT

