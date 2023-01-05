Clifford George “Cliff” Ward, 74, of Ivoryton, passed away early in the morning of Dec. 29. Cliff was well known as the owner of Cliff’s Quality Meats in Essex, formally the Ivoryton Store for more than 40 years. He was also a proud member of the Essex Fire Engine Co. No.1 for 43 years, an EMT, and a past volunteer member of the Essex Ambulance Association. Cliff was known as a giver of his time, money, resources, and knowledge. He loved helping people. He was also a prankster and had a mischievous smile that let you know he was up to one of his shenanigans. Although he could be a troublemaker, he had a heart of gold.

ESSEX, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO