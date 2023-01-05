ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Rock, AL

weisradio.com

Collinsville sweeps Cedar Bluff in Saturday basketball action

COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Panthers swept Cedar Bluff in varsity basketball action on Saturday. The Panther boys posted a 49-41 victory, while the Lady Panthers earned a 49-23 win. In the boys game, Collinsville went on an 18-4 first quarter run only to see Cedar Bluff rally to take...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Sand Rock boys hold off late Spring Garden surge in overtime

SPRING GARDEN – In the early stages of the third quarter of their basketball game at Spring Garden on Friday night, the Sand Rock Wildcats looked as if they might pull away from the Panthers. Already with a six-point halftime advantage, the Wildcats connected on four 3-pointers in the...
SPRING GARDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Amos leads Warriors past Cleburne County

CENTRE – Jack Amos scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Cherokee County Warriors past Cleburne County 72-30 in area basketball action on Thursday. Landon Caldwell added 11 points for the Warriors (8-4). Eli Martin netted nine points. Cade Hopper and Jaden Wilson both scored seven points. Jackson Neyman finished with six points.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger grand opening postponed in Albertville

Whataburger fans will have to wait a little while longer before getting their fix in Albertville. The chain announced Wednesday evening that the grand opening of Albertville's first Whataburger location has been postponed. The restaurant was initially set to open for drive-thru service only Thursday. A new grand opening date...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

If You Build It, They Will Come

FORT PAYNE - For five years Dustin and Dana Dobbins have been steadily. making their most recent property purchase visitor friendly. There was no. plan in place when they purchased the property to one day turn it into a. public place for others to enjoy. It has turned out to...
FORT PAYNE, AL
southerntorch.com

Isbell Rides Off Into Sunset

FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- On December 29, 2022, Dr. Blake Isbell walked out of the door at Isbell Medical Group for the last time. For a combined 106 years, a Dr. Isbell has been on hand to deliver babies in DeKalb County. Isbell Clinic opened it’s practice over 62 years ago. Dr. Blake Isbell was a doctor to many at Isbell Clinic for 39 ½ years.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Steel Magnolias’ coming to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Community Theatre’s (CCT) first 2023 performance will be the southern favorite “Steel Magnolias” on Feb. 16-19 at the Traditions Bank venue on Cullman’s west side.   Director Rodney Basenburg said the board of directors reviewed several plays before choosing “Steel Magnolias” as its next production. He said it’s a play he has always wanted the opportunity to direct.  The original play, written by Dothan, Alabama, native Robert Harling, was written as a form of therapy after Harling’s sister’s death from diabetic complications in 1985. Initially penned as a short story for Harling’s nephew to have an account of his...
CULLMAN, AL
FOX54 News

Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

By all accounts, the reception at our nation’s capital honoring the swearing-in of Congressman-elect Dale Strong was top notch. It’s too bad the newly elected U.S. representative had to miss it due to being on the floor casting votes in the numerous Speaker ballots. That’s right, due to the Speaker of the House election log jam, the D.C. reception to honor the swearing-in had no swearing-in and no Congressman Strong. We hear Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was able to attend the event much to the delight of well-wishers and attendees.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Unity in the Community/MLK Day Parade

The eighth annual Unity in the Community/MLK Day Parade is slated for 1 p.m. Jan. 13, in downtown Gadsden, according to organizer CiCe Whiteside-Curry. The lineup for the parade will begin at noon in the YMCA of the Coosa Valley parking lot on Second Street, Whiteside-Curry said. The parade will step off promptly at 1 p.m., with its route ending at the vacant lot across from Baker Tires on Seventh Street and Forrest Avenue.
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Woman Finds Ashes in Teddy Bear

A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. Leadership Perspectives: Alabama Representative Rex …. Alabama Representative Rex Reynolds joins Leadership Perspectives to discuss his new appointment to the House Means & Ways Committee and more. Cheese Puns. North Alabama Medical...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Cherokee County Friday January 6th

Audrey Fisher, 27 of Cedar Bluff, arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree. Krista Crane, 27 of Cedar Bluff, arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department on a warrant...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Dr. P.J. Lynn Recognized for Well-Being Effort in Cherokee County

– Dr. P.J. Lynn, Medical Director of Emergency and Hospital Medicine at Atrium Health Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, recently completed a year-long certificate program from the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) called Leading Physician Well-being. Lynn was one of 120 physicians selected from a national pool to participate in...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night

Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
ALABAMA STATE

