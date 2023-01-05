Read full article on original website
Four Warriors reach double figures in 66-47 boys basketball victory over Southside
CENTRE – Jack Amos scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Cherokee County Warriors to a 66-47 boys basketball victory over visiting Southside of Gadsden on Saturday. Malachi Horton added 14 points for the Warriors (9-4). Cade Hopper also connected on three treys and had 11 points....
Collinsville sweeps Cedar Bluff in Saturday basketball action
COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Panthers swept Cedar Bluff in varsity basketball action on Saturday. The Panther boys posted a 49-41 victory, while the Lady Panthers earned a 49-23 win. In the boys game, Collinsville went on an 18-4 first quarter run only to see Cedar Bluff rally to take...
Sand Rock boys hold off late Spring Garden surge in overtime
SPRING GARDEN – In the early stages of the third quarter of their basketball game at Spring Garden on Friday night, the Sand Rock Wildcats looked as if they might pull away from the Panthers. Already with a six-point halftime advantage, the Wildcats connected on four 3-pointers in the...
Amos leads Warriors past Cleburne County
CENTRE – Jack Amos scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Cherokee County Warriors past Cleburne County 72-30 in area basketball action on Thursday. Landon Caldwell added 11 points for the Warriors (8-4). Eli Martin netted nine points. Cade Hopper and Jaden Wilson both scored seven points. Jackson Neyman finished with six points.
Whataburger grand opening postponed in Albertville
Whataburger fans will have to wait a little while longer before getting their fix in Albertville. The chain announced Wednesday evening that the grand opening of Albertville's first Whataburger location has been postponed. The restaurant was initially set to open for drive-thru service only Thursday. A new grand opening date...
If You Build It, They Will Come
FORT PAYNE - For five years Dustin and Dana Dobbins have been steadily. making their most recent property purchase visitor friendly. There was no. plan in place when they purchased the property to one day turn it into a. public place for others to enjoy. It has turned out to...
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
Isbell Rides Off Into Sunset
FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- On December 29, 2022, Dr. Blake Isbell walked out of the door at Isbell Medical Group for the last time. For a combined 106 years, a Dr. Isbell has been on hand to deliver babies in DeKalb County. Isbell Clinic opened it’s practice over 62 years ago. Dr. Blake Isbell was a doctor to many at Isbell Clinic for 39 ½ years.
‘Steel Magnolias’ coming to Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Community Theatre’s (CCT) first 2023 performance will be the southern favorite “Steel Magnolias” on Feb. 16-19 at the Traditions Bank venue on Cullman’s west side. Director Rodney Basenburg said the board of directors reviewed several plays before choosing “Steel Magnolias” as its next production. He said it’s a play he has always wanted the opportunity to direct. The original play, written by Dothan, Alabama, native Robert Harling, was written as a form of therapy after Harling’s sister’s death from diabetic complications in 1985. Initially penned as a short story for Harling’s nephew to have an account of his...
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken. So,...
Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
Tornado Watch In Effect Until 4 AM For Parts Of The Tennessee Valley
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall and Etowah Counties until 4 a.m. Wednesday. This means that conditions are favorable for severe storms capable of producing a tornado. Stay with the Weather Authority as we track the next round of storms.
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
By all accounts, the reception at our nation’s capital honoring the swearing-in of Congressman-elect Dale Strong was top notch. It’s too bad the newly elected U.S. representative had to miss it due to being on the floor casting votes in the numerous Speaker ballots. That’s right, due to the Speaker of the House election log jam, the D.C. reception to honor the swearing-in had no swearing-in and no Congressman Strong. We hear Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was able to attend the event much to the delight of well-wishers and attendees.
Unity in the Community/MLK Day Parade
The eighth annual Unity in the Community/MLK Day Parade is slated for 1 p.m. Jan. 13, in downtown Gadsden, according to organizer CiCe Whiteside-Curry. The lineup for the parade will begin at noon in the YMCA of the Coosa Valley parking lot on Second Street, Whiteside-Curry said. The parade will step off promptly at 1 p.m., with its route ending at the vacant lot across from Baker Tires on Seventh Street and Forrest Avenue.
Woman Finds Ashes in Teddy Bear
A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. A Lauderdale County woman had a startling surprise recently. Leadership Perspectives: Alabama Representative Rex …. Alabama Representative Rex Reynolds joins Leadership Perspectives to discuss his new appointment to the House Means & Ways Committee and more. Cheese Puns. North Alabama Medical...
Arrest Files For Cherokee County Friday January 6th
Audrey Fisher, 27 of Cedar Bluff, arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree. Krista Crane, 27 of Cedar Bluff, arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department on a warrant...
Dr. P.J. Lynn Recognized for Well-Being Effort in Cherokee County
– Dr. P.J. Lynn, Medical Director of Emergency and Hospital Medicine at Atrium Health Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, recently completed a year-long certificate program from the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) called Leading Physician Well-being. Lynn was one of 120 physicians selected from a national pool to participate in...
