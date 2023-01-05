ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former U.S. defense intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba more than 20 years ago has been released from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. Ana Belen Montes, 65, was released Friday, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Scott Taylor said...
