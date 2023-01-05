Read full article on original website
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
Lightning Capital of the United States Revealed
Four Corners, Florida, an area a few miles south and west of Orlando, has reportedly been dubbed the lightning capital of the U.S. According to WFLA, the area was found to have the highest lighting strike density of anywhere in the country in 2022. The density was based on 474 lightning strikes per square kilometer during the year. Coming in with the second highest density is Greensburg, Louisiana with 387 strikes per square kilometer. The third highest density was Ariel, Mississippi with 376 lighting strikes per square kilometer.
wqcs.org
FWC: Catch a Florida Memory, Win a Fully Outfitted Fishing Kayak in the 2023 Triple Threat Throwdown
Florida - Saturday January 7, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) saltwater angler recognition program, Catch a Florida Memory, is giving away a fully outfitted fishing kayak to one lucky angler in its first-ever Triple Threat Throwdown. This is an exclusive raffle opportunity for Triple Threat...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tasting contest says Citrus has best water in Florida
The next time you take a refreshing drink from the kitchen tap, keep in mind you’re tasting what has been chosen as the best water in Florida. Citrus County’s drinking water has officially been named “best of the best” in a statewide tasting competition.
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' ship
A Florida witness at Port St. Lucie reported watching a bright light with a blue tail that quickly disappeared at 2:50 a.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Man Hooks Prehistoric Chainsaw-Faced Sea Beast on First-Ever Fishing Trip
When you head out on your first-ever fishing trip, all you’re hoping to do is bring home a decent-sized catch. However, when Daniel Nuzum took to the water to go fishing for the first time ever, he reeled in a prehistoric, incredibly endangered sea beast. Nuzum was part of...
bassmaster.com
Beat the cold with Florida fishing
The Bassmaster Elite Series opens in February on one of my favorite places to fish – Lake Okeechobee. Florida is a place I go to get away and hone my fishing skills before the season opens, and it’s a popular fishing vacation spot for weekend anglers. I was...
Mississippi Teen Bags Trophy Buck While Studying for Exams
A Mississippi teen has become a local legend after he managed to take down a massive trophy buck while studying for his mid-term exams. Gabe Nutt, 16, and his fellow hunters had been watching this particular buck on camera for three years. As the Mortan resident explained to the Clarion Ledger, no one had ever “seen anything that big around here.” But no matter how hard people tried, they could never track it down with a rifle.
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
WATCH: Alabama Resident Completely Loses It After Lightning Strikes Near Her Home
Alabama is one of the stormiest states in the country, so residents have grown used to the weather. But no matter how many storms someone lives through, they can never be prepared to have a flash of a lightning strike right in front of their eyes. One resident living in...
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
Indiana Angler Catches Two Record-Breaking Fish During Same Trip
An Indiana angler has an amazing story that will last a lifetime after catching not one but two record-breaking fish during the same fishing trip. Scott Skafar had his stroke of luck while boating on Lake Michigan off of a marina in Portage on New Year’s Eve. After spending quite some time on the water, he snagged his first catch of the day, a burbot, which is a type of freshwater cod that looks similar to a catfish.
Trail Cam Captures Massive Black Bear in State of Torpor Under a House: WATCH
Hibernating bears have become a major problem for residents living near Lake Tahoe in California. But if they’re hibernating, how exactly are they creating problems? Because many of these bears, who have long become accustomed to humans, are taking up residence inside people’s crawl spaces. One trail cam video captures an absolutely massive black bear in a state of torpor beneath one person’s home. Check it out.
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
DeSantis activates National Guard to respond to ‘alarming influx’ of migrants in Florida Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to respond to what's being called "an alarming influx" of migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
9 North Atlantic right whale mother-calf pairs spotted in Florida, Georgia coastal waters
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Around Christmas, Clearwater Marina Aquarium researchers spotted one of the world's most endangered large whales and its calf near Georgia. A few days later, they spotted four new mother-calf pairs near Florida. The vital calving season for the North Atlantic right whale is currently underway and...
National Park Service Proposes Ban on Bear Bait in Alaska
The National Park Service is proposing a new rule prohibiting bear baiting amid the Alaskan national preserves. Bear baiting is the latest practice being questioned by animal rights supporters who cite it as being cruel. Based on the proposal, Alaska bear hunters would no longer be allowed to draw in bears using bait tactics.
Wolf Pack Responds in an Unexpected Way Following Death of Their Only Adult Male
For years, Wolf V071 stood as the fearless leader for Voyageurs National Park’s Lightfoot Pack. Since 2017, Wolf V071 and his mate have brought many pups into the world, their offspring so strong that an entire litter of five even survived through the 2021 winter, a rarity among wolves.
fox35orlando.com
TSA says 'emotional support' boa constrictor snake found in carry-on bag at Florida airport
TAMPA, Fla. - Snakes on a plane? Not this time after the Transportation Security Administration says a traveler attempted to bring an "emotional support pet" boa constrictor snake through security at an airport in Florida. A TSA spokesperson tweeted on Friday that the incident happened last month at Tampa International...
One of world's most endangered whales spotted off Florida coast with calf
Residents and visitors on southeast Florida's coast spotted the endangered whale this week. Fewer than 350 right whales remain on Earth, the NOAA estimates.
Alpacas Make Ear-piercing Screech to Warn Guard Dogs About Coyotes at California Farm
When it comes to farm life, everyone has to lend a hand. Keeping the farm in top shape and all its residents safe and healthy is a group effort, requiring the help of both animals and humans. At California’s Raventree Ranch, an “uncommon farm with chaotic energy,” even the alpacas pitch in when they can, especially when it comes to protecting themselves and their fellow livestock from the threat of approaching coyotes.
Outsider.com
