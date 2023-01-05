ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Outsider.com

Lightning Capital of the United States Revealed

Four Corners, Florida, an area a few miles south and west of Orlando, has reportedly been dubbed the lightning capital of the U.S. According to WFLA, the area was found to have the highest lighting strike density of anywhere in the country in 2022. The density was based on 474 lightning strikes per square kilometer during the year. Coming in with the second highest density is Greensburg, Louisiana with 387 strikes per square kilometer. The third highest density was Ariel, Mississippi with 376 lighting strikes per square kilometer.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Tasting contest says Citrus has best water in Florida

The next time you take a refreshing drink from the kitchen tap, keep in mind you’re tasting what has been chosen as the best water in Florida. Citrus County’s drinking water has officially been named “best of the best” in a statewide tasting competition.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
bassmaster.com

Beat the cold with Florida fishing

The Bassmaster Elite Series opens in February on one of my favorite places to fish – Lake Okeechobee. Florida is a place I go to get away and hone my fishing skills before the season opens, and it’s a popular fishing vacation spot for weekend anglers. I was...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Mississippi Teen Bags Trophy Buck While Studying for Exams

A Mississippi teen has become a local legend after he managed to take down a massive trophy buck while studying for his mid-term exams. Gabe Nutt, 16, and his fellow hunters had been watching this particular buck on camera for three years. As the Mortan resident explained to the Clarion Ledger, no one had ever “seen anything that big around here.” But no matter how hard people tried, they could never track it down with a rifle.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Indiana Angler Catches Two Record-Breaking Fish During Same Trip

An Indiana angler has an amazing story that will last a lifetime after catching not one but two record-breaking fish during the same fishing trip. Scott Skafar had his stroke of luck while boating on Lake Michigan off of a marina in Portage on New Year’s Eve. After spending quite some time on the water, he snagged his first catch of the day, a burbot, which is a type of freshwater cod that looks similar to a catfish.
PORTAGE, IN
Outsider.com

Trail Cam Captures Massive Black Bear in State of Torpor Under a House: WATCH

Hibernating bears have become a major problem for residents living near Lake Tahoe in California. But if they’re hibernating, how exactly are they creating problems? Because many of these bears, who have long become accustomed to humans, are taking up residence inside people’s crawl spaces. One trail cam video captures an absolutely massive black bear in a state of torpor beneath one person’s home. Check it out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Succex.O

Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

National Park Service Proposes Ban on Bear Bait in Alaska

The National Park Service is proposing a new rule prohibiting bear baiting amid the Alaskan national preserves. Bear baiting is the latest practice being questioned by animal rights supporters who cite it as being cruel. Based on the proposal, Alaska bear hunters would no longer be allowed to draw in bears using bait tactics.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Alpacas Make Ear-piercing Screech to Warn Guard Dogs About Coyotes at California Farm

When it comes to farm life, everyone has to lend a hand. Keeping the farm in top shape and all its residents safe and healthy is a group effort, requiring the help of both animals and humans. At California’s Raventree Ranch, an “uncommon farm with chaotic energy,” even the alpacas pitch in when they can, especially when it comes to protecting themselves and their fellow livestock from the threat of approaching coyotes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

