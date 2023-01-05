Four Corners, Florida, an area a few miles south and west of Orlando, has reportedly been dubbed the lightning capital of the U.S. According to WFLA, the area was found to have the highest lighting strike density of anywhere in the country in 2022. The density was based on 474 lightning strikes per square kilometer during the year. Coming in with the second highest density is Greensburg, Louisiana with 387 strikes per square kilometer. The third highest density was Ariel, Mississippi with 376 lighting strikes per square kilometer.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO