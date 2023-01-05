Jan. 4, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Cranberry Pins Clarion; Brockway, Corry, Ike Get Wins

Read full article on original website
Related
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Clarion at Sheffield Wrestling
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as Clarion heads to Sheffield to take on the Wolverines in a District 9 wrestling match. Brian Hagberg and Tony Smead have the call from Sheffield High School. The match can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Clarion at Sheffield Wrestling Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will broadcast the Clarion at Sheffield wrestling match on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Brian Hagberg and Tony Smead will have the call from the Ralph J. Santo gymnasium in Sheffield. The match will be available on d9and10sports.com as well as on all...
d9and10sports.com
Jan. 6, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Meadville in Second After Day 1 at Tool City; Brookville Edges GM; Hickory Falls to GM
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Host Meadville is in second place after Day 1 of the Tool City Tournament. Meadville had 103 team points, trailing only Penns Valley (106.5). Girard is in fourth with 79. 5 points and Titusville is fifth with 71.5 points in the 17-team field. Meadville has eight...
d9and10sports.com
McDowell, Hickory, Harbor Creek Capture District 10 Competitive Spirit Titles
ERIE, Pa. – McDowell, Hickory and Harbor Creek captured District 10 competitive spirit titles on Saturday at McDowell High School. McDowell, the two-time defending PIAA co-ed champion, will get a chance to make it three in a row in the co-ed division, while Hickory captured the D10 large squad title and Harbor Creek the small division crown.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: ECC at DCC Girls Basketball
DUBOIS, Pa. – Watch live as the Elk County Catholic girls’ basketball team travel to DuBois Central Catholic for an AML Crossover showdown between a pair of PIAA Class 1A qualifying teams from a year ago. Chris Rossetti will have the action from DCC High School with Doug...
d9and10sports.com
Klawuhn, Strong Second Half Help ECC Girls Down DCC on the Road
DUBOIS, Pa. – With the game tied at 25 to start the second half, visiting Elk County Catholic went on a 9-0 run right out of the gate on its way to a 46-34 win over DuBois Central Catholic in AML Crossover action. Rewatch the game. Tori Newton and...
Comments / 0