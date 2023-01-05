Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont men’s basketball HC John Becker breaks wins record as the Catamounts beat Bryant
In a Vermont men’s basketball head coaching career that began in 2011, John Becker now has more wins than anyone who has held the title. During the Catamount second conference game of the season on Thursday against Bryant, Vermont got out to a 7-0 lead. This was enough cushion to help the teams’ confidence leading to a 74-64 win, the 265th for Becker as bench boss.
WCAX
John Becker wins program-record 265th game at UVM
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a wire-to-wire victory over Bryant on Thursday, the UVM men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in conference play, and in doing so, head coach John Becker earned his 265th win at the helm, putting him alone in first place on the program’s all-time win list.
mychamplainvalley.com
College Hockey: Vermont women win, Plattsburgh men lose
During a another busy day of college hockey, two local teams were in action. The Vermont women’s hockey team beat Providence 4-1 to sweep the home weekend against the Friars. Across Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh hosted the Winter Classic championship game, but lost 2-1 to Oswego in a tight contest.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont beats Providence, Plattsburgh tops Wentworth is busy night of college hockey
During a busy night in college hockey around the region, Vermont and Plattsburgh each managed to hold on in exciting games. In Burlington, the Catamounts won a 2-0 shutout over Providence, Lara Beecher scored both goals for UVM, while Jessie McPherson posted her 32nd win, tied for the most as a goalie in Vermont women’s hockey history.
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
vermontcatholic.org
Naturopathic doctor to speak at next Vermont Catholic Professionals meeting
A naturopathic doctor and Creighton Model FertilityCare pracitioner and medical consultant will be the speaker at the January meeting of Vermont Catholic Professionals. Dr. Jessica Whelan, a parishioner of Holy Angels Church in St. Albans, will address common hormonal and reproductive health struggles women and couples are experiencing and how she can help bring them to restored hormonal balance, optimal fertility and a more thriving, vibrant life with healthier relationships.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman details 'Jeopardy!' TV show experience
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The iconic "Jeopardy!" theme music is one Claire Theoret has heard thousands of times. But this time, instead of listening to it from her couch, the Essex resident heard it loud and clear on the "Jeopardy!" soundstage. The 25-year-old grew up an avid watcher of the...
bhsregister.com
Principal McBride resigns
Principal Lauren McBride announced her resignation and will not be returning to BHS after winter break. “I love Burlington High School,” McBride said. “It has been my home for the last five years, and we’ve been through a lot.”. Principal McBride was fully committed to BHS and...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
mychamplainvalley.com
Weather: Mixed Showers, Seasonable
Another relatively active evening of weather across parts of the Champlain Valley as an upper-level disturbance brings the risk of snow showers–potentially with some accumulations in Southern Vermont as a low pressure tracks to our South. This evening has proved to be another somewhat challenging forecast as temperatures are...
Addison Independent
New Haven farm finds homes for wild horses
NEW HAVEN — If you’re in the market for a mustang, look no further than New Haven’s Rising Action Mustangs farm, known as RAMS. Though, it’s worth noting that you won’t find any sports cars at the spread on East Street, if that’s what you’re searching for.
Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part three in a three-part series on former ski areas in Vermont. “Not the Biggest, But One of The Best” was the slogan the late Bill Jenkins came up with for the […] Read More The post Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County appeared first on The Mountain Times.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for third time this week in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Leicester today. Authorities say they were notified of a conditions violation at a home on Leicester Whiting Road at around 2:35 p.m. Police say that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, violated his court-ordered conditions of release by remaining upon...
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
mynbc5.com
Icy conditions impacting the North Country
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Freezing rain overnight turned quickly into slick ice Thursday morning. Clinton and Franklin counties felt the greatest impact of it. On the heels of the 25th anniversary of the 1998 ice storm, the North Country got a tiny taste of what it was like. "There was...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman in critical condition after car overturns on icy road
PITTSFIELD, Vt. — A Vermont woman is in critical condition after her car overturned on an icy roadway in Pittsfield on Tuesday. Vermont State Police said 75-year-old Barbara Cobb of West Rutland was driving north on Vermont Route 100 around 11:10 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and overturned.
Barton Chronicle
Trapped canid makes Newport Center man wonder
NEWPORT CENTER — Lake Road here doesn’t see a lot of traffic. It’s used mainly by those who reside on the eastern edge of Lake Memphremagog, so the lane is a bit of a lonesome passage. Once it took travelers north along the lake, over the border, and into Canada. Like many tiny points of entry that once dotted the United States-Canadian boundary, the road now ends with a forbidding gate. While people tend to respect such restrictions, crossing where allowed, the denizens of the forest show little regard for the two nations’ partition.
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash
A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
