Palm Beach School Board To Ratify Holocaust Remembrance Day Proclamation
Agenda Item Set Years After Spanish River High Principal Removed For Casting Doubt On Holocaust Authenticity. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to ratify a proclamation setting January 27th as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The local honoring […]
wqcs.org
IRSC to Host Public Services Career Expo on February 3 in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Friday January 6, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) will host a Career Expo for Public Service Professionals on February 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex, 4600 Kirby Loop Road, in Fort Pierce. The free expo will...
WPBF News 25
Indian River State College receives more than $1.9 million in state funding for new nursing facilities
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has awarded $79 million for high-performing nursing programs in schools across the Sunshine State, with Indian River State College being a recipient. State leaders hope that this funding will help to crack down on the nurse staffing shortages across Florida. Your neighborhood:...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV
The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
Meet the Treasure Coast’s Muralists
These four local muralists are just a few among many who have helped enhance the beauty of our city streets with vibrant works of art The post Meet the Treasure Coast’s Muralists appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
wlrn.org
Palm Beach County School Board asks judge to dismiss parental rights lawsuit
The School District of Palm Beach County is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit that’s thought to be one of the first cases brought under the state’s new parental rights laws. Francisco Deliu of Wellington is suing the district, claiming two teachers displayed LGBTQ pride flags...
Jupiter Medical's new surgical institute, Loggerhead Marinelife Center gets new patients
I hope your holidays were well-spent, whatever that may look like for you. Here’s a roundup of news in and around Jupiter to help you ring in 2023. North Palm Beach County may be getting its third hospital just under 15 minutes away from both Jupiter Medical Center and Gardens Medical Center. The Palm Beach Gardens Planning and Zoning Board has recommended that the city council approve project plans for a hospital with up to 300 beds in the Alton neighborhood along Donald Ross Road. Read more about the plans here.
WPBF News 25
City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
Food giveaway in Boynton Beach assists about 500 families
The state's largest food bank gave away meals to more than 500 families facing food insecurity in Boynton Beach on Saturday.
South Florida attorney sentenced to prison for spending COVID relief money on jewelry, private jet, and Trump golf club membership
A Palm Beach County attorney used Delaware-based limited-liability companies to obtain economic relief loans designed to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic, receiving over $1.6 million, according to federal prosecutors. The government required that loan proceeds go towards payroll costs, mortgages, rent and utilities. Instead, Derek Acree, 47, spent up to half of that money on ...
floridapolitics.com
Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate
Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
franchising.com
Home Run Franchises Launches Ownership Incentive for Titus Center for Franchising Graduates
Palm Beach Atlantic Business Program Will Create New Generation of Franchise Owners. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Home Run Franchises, a Nashville, Tennessee-based franchisor of four home service franchise brands, announced a new incentive program for graduates of the Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Get A Furry Friend For Just $23, Palm Beach County Animal Care Reduces Adoption Price
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — How much is that doggie in the window? It turns out $23, at least if you’re looking through a window at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Shetler. “For those looking to exercise more or catch up […]
macaronikid.com
History Festival Returns to Downtown Fort Pierce January 14th
Treasure Coast history will come alive in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, January 14, 2023, as the 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival is celebrated. This year’s festival will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Second Street in front of the Sunrise Theatre, 117 S. Second St.. Besides historical exhibitions outside the theater, the festival also features three presentations inside the theater, all tied to events that began in 1923, exactly 100 years ago.
Commissioner's replacement brings anger, questions from Democrats
The move Thursday night by Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint Michael Barnett to replace Dave Kerner on the Palm Beach County Commission has enraged Democrats.
luxury-houses.net
The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million
9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
WPBF News 25
'People should know what happens when hate gets out of control': Boca Raton Holocaust sports exhibit opens eyes
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A rare Holocaust Sports Memorabilia exhibit is on display a theLevis JCC Sandler Center in Boca Raton. South Florida resident and Jewish Historian Neil Keller is sharing his collection of more than 100 items. The former CPA is following his passion. "It all started in...
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
