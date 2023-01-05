I hope your holidays were well-spent, whatever that may look like for you. Here’s a roundup of news in and around Jupiter to help you ring in 2023. North Palm Beach County may be getting its third hospital just under 15 minutes away from both Jupiter Medical Center and Gardens Medical Center. The Palm Beach Gardens Planning and Zoning Board has recommended that the city council approve project plans for a hospital with up to 300 beds in the Alton neighborhood along Donald Ross Road. Read more about the plans here.

JUPITER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO