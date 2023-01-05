Read full article on original website
Lowe’s hiring 70 for new facility in Newport Twp.
NEWPORT TWP. — Lowe’s has announced that it is expanding its distribution network with a new 1.2 million square foot coastal holding facility in the South Valley area of Luzerne County. According to a Lowe’s spokesperson, the facility is expected to open in the spring of 2023 at...
Stories to watch in 2023
New commercial developments, the search for a new county manager and the reelection campaign of Wilkes-Barre’s mayor are some of the many stories The Citizens’ Voice will follow in 2023. As we begin a new year, here are some of the stories we’ll be following. New economic...
Pittston streetscaping projects to begin in spring 2023
PITTSTON – The unusual warm temperatures this past week has city Mayor Michael Lombardo eager to get spring projects underway, especiall
Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties
BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
Water main break in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A water main break is affecting customers in Luzerne County. Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say the break is on a 16-inch pipe along the corner of Scott Street and East Main in the city. Crews are working to isolate it. About 40 customers are affected...
Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
UPDATED: Man, 66, arraigned in WB Twp. standoff
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A Chestnut Street man faces charges after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his home Friday night, leading to a
Fatal crashes on Birney Avenue in Moosic
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed after being hit on a busy Lackawanna County road. But this would not be the first or even the second time someone was killed there within the year. The crash will actually be the fourth pedestrian-related accident on this busy road within the […]
Eat, Sip, Shop: New grocery store to fill void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side. Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave. The renovated building previously housed...
Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion
A shelter in place alert Thursday caused confusion in the Midstate. The alert was supposed to go to people in the vicinity of a police incident happening in Susquehanna Township, but it went farther than expected, reaching people in Cumberland and York counties. Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion.
Dispatched: State police communications operator in Perry County retires
Millerstown resident Sheila Anderson, a police communications operator at Pennsylvania State Police Troop H Newport, has seen 318 troopers and coworkers come and go over her 35 years of public service. On Jan. 6, Anderson retired. She was hired in 1988 by then station commander Lt. Stanley Krammes, who had...
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
Food court vendor at Capital City Mall in Cumberland County closes
Saladworks at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township has closed. Mall spokeswoman Katie Heimbach confirmed the vendor is no longer part of the food court. While she could not share specifics, Heimbach said plans are to fill the space by the end of the year with a new tenant.
Lancaster County business closing two locations
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of workers in Lancaster County will soon be out of work as a local business closes two of its locations. LSC Communications announced it will close both its Greenfield Road and Harrisburg Pike printing plants. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push...
Carlisle Pike in Adams County reopened after nearly 12-hour police incident
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Pike is back open in Adams County after a nearly 12-hour police incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an active police incident on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, Adams County, was closing part of the Carlisle Pike starting shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
Police: Lehigh man stole from Redner’s, tried to strike pursuing clerk with car
TURKEY RUN – A Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County man is facing robbery and assault charges after borough police say he swiped merchandise from Redner’s and tried to strike a clerk with his vehicle. The incident happened Jan. 2 at the Redner’s supermarket in the Gold Star Plaza.
Shots fired in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
Trucking company involved in Pa. monkey crash shuts down
Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.
