Nanticoke, PA

Times Leader

Lowe’s hiring 70 for new facility in Newport Twp.

NEWPORT TWP. — Lowe’s has announced that it is expanding its distribution network with a new 1.2 million square foot coastal holding facility in the South Valley area of Luzerne County. According to a Lowe’s spokesperson, the facility is expected to open in the spring of 2023 at...
NEWPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stories to watch in 2023

New commercial developments, the search for a new county manager and the reelection campaign of Wilkes-Barre’s mayor are some of the many stories The Citizens’ Voice will follow in 2023. As we begin a new year, here are some of the stories we’ll be following. New economic...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties

BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Water main break in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A water main break is affecting customers in Luzerne County. Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say the break is on a 16-inch pipe along the corner of Scott Street and East Main in the city. Crews are working to isolate it. About 40 customers are affected...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fatal crashes on Birney Avenue in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed after being hit on a busy Lackawanna County road. But this would not be the first or even the second time someone was killed there within the year. The crash will actually be the fourth pedestrian-related accident on this busy road within the […]
MOOSIC, PA
pahomepage.com

Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion

A shelter in place alert Thursday caused confusion in the Midstate. The alert was supposed to go to people in the vicinity of a police incident happening in Susquehanna Township, but it went farther than expected, reaching people in Cumberland and York counties. Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
NEWVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County business closing two locations

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of workers in Lancaster County will soon be out of work as a local business closes two of its locations. LSC Communications announced it will close both its Greenfield Road and Harrisburg Pike printing plants. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push...
abc27.com

Carlisle Pike in Adams County reopened after nearly 12-hour police incident

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Pike is back open in Adams County after a nearly 12-hour police incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an active police incident on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, Adams County, was closing part of the Carlisle Pike starting shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Shots fired in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says

An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
EMMAUS, PA

