NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.

NEWVILLE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO