Palm Beach County, FL

sflcn.com

2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.

Barbara Lombardi described her brother N.John Lombardi as someone who was passionate about helping others. After a successful career in managing restaurants and in overseeing operations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, N.John became a licensed counselor, devoting his time in recent years to working with private patients and clients at substance-abuse treatment centers throughout Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Resident Killed While Walking In Crosswalk

A Parkland pedestrian has died from injuries sustained after a vehicle hit him. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District deputies and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call at NW 76th Street and Heron Bay Boulevard.
PARKLAND, FL
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Observer Newspaper Online

City of Deerfield mourns death of local high schooler fatally shot

Shortly after 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach district deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 400 block of SW 2 Street in Deerfield Beach. On scene, deputies learned 16-year-old Ricky Ferguson Jr. had been shot. Detectives with the...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

