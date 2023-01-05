Read full article on original website
sflcn.com
2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton
WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
Food giveaway in Boynton Beach assists about 500 families
The state's largest food bank gave away meals to more than 500 families facing food insecurity in Boynton Beach on Saturday.
WPBF News 25
'They forgot about us': The number of older women who are homeless is up on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Sixty-nine-year-old Ruth Outlaw has a wish this year. "I would wish for a place I could stretch out and have a place to sleep," Outlaw said. Outlaw is homeless and has been living inside her car for the last five months. "Sometimes it's safe and...
Pearl City uncovered: Exploring Black Boca neighborhood's rich history through portraits
BOCA RATON — Two blocks away from the greenery, peach walls and high-end shops that line Boca Raton’s Mizner Park quietly lies the city’s oldest existing neighborhood. Pearl City was first home to blue-collar Black workers who settled in the area in 1915. Many worked on nearby farms, and settling here would help...
He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.
Barbara Lombardi described her brother N.John Lombardi as someone who was passionate about helping others. After a successful career in managing restaurants and in overseeing operations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, N.John became a licensed counselor, devoting his time in recent years to working with private patients and clients at substance-abuse treatment centers throughout Palm Beach County.
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
wlrn.org
Palm Beach County School Board asks judge to dismiss parental rights lawsuit
The School District of Palm Beach County is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit that’s thought to be one of the first cases brought under the state’s new parental rights laws. Francisco Deliu of Wellington is suing the district, claiming two teachers displayed LGBTQ pride flags...
Get A Furry Friend For Just $23, Palm Beach County Animal Care Reduces Adoption Price
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — How much is that doggie in the window? It turns out $23, at least if you’re looking through a window at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Shetler. “For those looking to exercise more or catch up […]
Parkland Resident Killed While Walking In Crosswalk
A Parkland pedestrian has died from injuries sustained after a vehicle hit him. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District deputies and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call at NW 76th Street and Heron Bay Boulevard.
cbs12.com
$850 million proposed light-rail connects Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A transportation system Palm Beach County hasn't seen before might be coming to our area. A proposed light-rail transit line is being proposed that would connect travelers from Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach by train. Right now, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Pompano Beach.
getnews.info
Meet Tammy Sparks – An emerging Leader in Palm Beach County’s Luxury Real Estate
As the founder and broker of this emerging brokerage, Tammy Sparks has quickly become one of the most sought-after professionals in Palm Beach County for buyers looking for luxury new construction. Tammy started her career in real estate working for the top selling builder in Palm Beach County, and it’s...
Commissioner's replacement brings anger, questions from Democrats
The move Thursday night by Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint Michael Barnett to replace Dave Kerner on the Palm Beach County Commission has enraged Democrats.
wlrn.org
Broward County tell Sheriff Tony he is out as 911 communications operator
New year, new 911 operators. The Broward Sheriff's Office's agreement with the county to run the area's 911 communication system expired this morning. The county say they will now make plans to transition from BSO to a different organization who will who receive emergency calls and dispatch officers. It came...
Theft of $1.6M in CARES Act money sends South Florida attorney to prison for three-plus years
FORT LAUDERDALE ― A Palm Beach Gardens attorney who pleaded guilty in October to stealing $1.6 million in government-backed loans has received a sentence of more than three years in federal prison. U.S. Judge Raag Singhal sentenced Derek James Acree on Sept. 4 to 41 months in prison and...
Illegal Immigrant & Fraud Violinist Arrested In Palm Beach County
An investigation found that 22-year old Giovani Radu was using a fake non-profit to collect at least $80,000 in the last year, claiming he needed money to help his sick child. Turns out, the man doesn't have any kids.
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
Observer Newspaper Online
City of Deerfield mourns death of local high schooler fatally shot
Shortly after 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach district deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 400 block of SW 2 Street in Deerfield Beach. On scene, deputies learned 16-year-old Ricky Ferguson Jr. had been shot. Detectives with the...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested Boost Mobile robbery in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested for a robbery that took place last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
WSVN-TV
Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
