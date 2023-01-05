Read full article on original website
Danbury makes COVID payments to firefighters, health workers; brings total spent on bonuses to $2.5M
DANBURY — The city will pay firefighters a $3,600 bonus and health department staff a $2,000 bonus for going to work when the rest of Connecticut was locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. “This is giving a morale boost for those who were out there on the front lines...
Venezuelan eatery relocates from Trumbull to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Running a Venezuelan eatery in a city without many Venezuelan people would seem to be a daunting challenge. But Adriana Muñoz isn't deterred. She plans to get the city hooked on arepas and cachapas, a corn and cheese dish, and other Venezuelan staples. "We hope to...
Waterbury drug ring member who trafficked cocaine from Puerto Rico gets 5 years in prison
WATERBURY — A local man who made deliveries for a drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. Felix Ortega-Pagan, 41, of Waterbury, is out on...
Two Fairfield businesses fail health inspections in December
FAIRFIELD — A golf course and a luncheonette were the two businesses that failed health inspections last month. S&S Dugout in Southport failed its inspection and is awaiting a follow-up, while the Brooklawn Country Club failed its original inspection but passed a reinspection. A business fails its health inspection...
New Haven exhibit showcases life of Pope Benedict, his ties to US
NEW HAVEN — A city-based Catholic nonprofit group opened a special exhibit Wednesday to pay tribute to late Pope Emeritus Benedict, who died last weekend, spotlighting his ties to the U.S. and Connecticut. “Being a Catholic Institution, we’re all mourning the loss of Pope Benedict, and we feel it...
One suspect still a-large in armed carjacking on UConn campus in Storrs
STORRS — Authorities are searching for one of two thieves who they said stole an SUV at gunpoint Thursday at the Hilltop Apartments at the University of Connecticut, school officials said. One of the suspects, Jadin Roberts, 18, of Hartford, was arrested after a chase and crash in the...
CityCenter Danbury unveils 12-panel mosaic created by 300 volunteers in downtown
DANBURY — A 12-panel mosaic featuring a variety of shapes and colors now decorates the side of a White Street building. The mosaic was unveiled Thursday afternoon as part of CityCenter Danbury's ongoing efforts to beautify the downtown tax district. More than 300 people volunteered well over 1,000 hours in a community collaboration to create the artwork.
Trumbull holiday light display raises $4,600 for social services
TRUMBULL — Though the holidays are over, residents of a Trumbull neighborhood are continuing to spread cheer and goodwill through a donation to the town's social services department. For the second year in a row, residents on Sterling Road and the surrounding area lit up their homes for Christmas...
CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 78, LIU 59
Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Washington 2-5, Maletic 2-7, Burns 1-4, Wood 0-1, Cook 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Burns, Greene, Ndiaye, Wood). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Cook, Delancy, Greene, Maletic, Ndiaye, Washington, Wood). Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Johnson, Ndiaye, Wood).
Driver wounded in shooting on I-91 in East Windsor early Saturday, state police said
EAST WINDSOR — A driver was shot multiple times along a stretch of Interstate 91 early Saturday after another vehicle pulled up alongside and opened fire. The driver was wounded and was taken to the hospital by a passenger in the car, according to state police, who described the driver's injuries as non-life-threatening.
New Haven cops blame medics for Randy Cox injuries, documents show
NEW HAVEN — The five New Haven police officers named in the Richard "Randy" Cox lawsuit have filed a motion in federal court seeking to put some of the blame for Cox's injuries on the EMTs who treated him immediately after he was hurt in police custody. The filing...
Police: Crash into utility pole closes section of Route 72 in Bristol, Plymouth for nearly 12 hours
BRISTOL — A section of Route 72 reopened Saturday after a car ran into a utility pole overnight, shutting the road to traffic for more than 12 hours, according to Bristol police. The crash resulted in the road being closed between Clark Avenue in Bristol and Canal Street in...
