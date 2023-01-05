ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Venezuelan eatery relocates from Trumbull to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Running a Venezuelan eatery in a city without many Venezuelan people would seem to be a daunting challenge. But Adriana Muñoz isn't deterred. She plans to get the city hooked on arepas and cachapas, a corn and cheese dish, and other Venezuelan staples. "We hope to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Two Fairfield businesses fail health inspections in December

FAIRFIELD — A golf course and a luncheonette were the two businesses that failed health inspections last month. S&S Dugout in Southport failed its inspection and is awaiting a follow-up, while the Brooklawn Country Club failed its original inspection but passed a reinspection. A business fails its health inspection...
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven exhibit showcases life of Pope Benedict, his ties to US

NEW HAVEN — A city-based Catholic nonprofit group opened a special exhibit Wednesday to pay tribute to late Pope Emeritus Benedict, who died last weekend, spotlighting his ties to the U.S. and Connecticut. “Being a Catholic Institution, we’re all mourning the loss of Pope Benedict, and we feel it...
NEW HAVEN, CT
One suspect still a-large in armed carjacking on UConn campus in Storrs

STORRS — Authorities are searching for one of two thieves who they said stole an SUV at gunpoint Thursday at the Hilltop Apartments at the University of Connecticut, school officials said. One of the suspects, Jadin Roberts, 18, of Hartford, was arrested after a chase and crash in the...
STORRS, CT
CityCenter Danbury unveils 12-panel mosaic created by 300 volunteers in downtown

DANBURY — A 12-panel mosaic featuring a variety of shapes and colors now decorates the side of a White Street building. The mosaic was unveiled Thursday afternoon as part of CityCenter Danbury's ongoing efforts to beautify the downtown tax district. More than 300 people volunteered well over 1,000 hours in a community collaboration to create the artwork.
DANBURY, CT
Trumbull holiday light display raises $4,600 for social services

TRUMBULL — Though the holidays are over, residents of a Trumbull neighborhood are continuing to spread cheer and goodwill through a donation to the town's social services department. For the second year in a row, residents on Sterling Road and the surrounding area lit up their homes for Christmas...
TRUMBULL, CT
CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 78, LIU 59

Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Washington 2-5, Maletic 2-7, Burns 1-4, Wood 0-1, Cook 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Burns, Greene, Ndiaye, Wood). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Cook, Delancy, Greene, Maletic, Ndiaye, Washington, Wood). Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Johnson, Ndiaye, Wood).
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Haven cops blame medics for Randy Cox injuries, documents show

NEW HAVEN — The five New Haven police officers named in the Richard "Randy" Cox lawsuit have filed a motion in federal court seeking to put some of the blame for Cox's injuries on the EMTs who treated him immediately after he was hurt in police custody. The filing...
NEW HAVEN, CT

