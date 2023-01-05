ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.- Power has been restored. If you are still experiencing an outage Benton PUD says to report it to their Outage Line at 1-888-582-2176 or the SmartHub app. 12:35 p.m.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Saturday January 7th Weather Forecast

High Wind Warning for Pendleton through Milton-Freewater until 1 p.m. Sunday. Winds are expected to stay 30-40 mph with gusts 50-75 mph anywhere from Heppner through Dayton along those northern foothills of the Blues. Strongest winds will be early Sunday morning as we introduce the second low pressure system up...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
nbcrightnow.com

City councilmember selected to fill open seat in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland City Council has filled its vacant councilmember position with Ryan Whitten, from Prosser, according to a press release from the City of Richland. Council seat 7 was left open at the start of the year after Michael Alvarez was elected Benton County Commissioner in the 2022 midterm elections.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fight in Richland leads to man arrested after an overdose

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Department says they have arrested a man after they believe he was on drugs in the driver's seat of his car. RPD says they responded to the area of 1411 Williams for a disturbance where it was reported that several people were fighting. Officers say they found a man in a car slumped over the wheel covered in drug paraphernalia. RPD says when officers tried to arrest the man, he refused to comply and reached for a loaded gun on his hip. Officers say they quickly secured the man and then he passed out to the drugs. Officers say they gave him Narcan and first aid until medics arrived.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police looking for man who stole car at gunpoint at Playground of Dreams

KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to the Kennewick Police Department a suspect is on the run after stealing a car at gunpoint at the Playground of Dreams. KPD says around 4 p.m. this afternoon an unknown suspect went up to a father sitting in his car with his two children at the Playground of Dreams. Officers say the suspect pointed a gun at the father, while telling him to leave the keys in the car. According to police he let him get his two children out of the back seat. Officers say that’s when the suspect stole the car leaving westbound through the park.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner's family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The owner's family member...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One in custody, no one hurt after officer-involved shooting in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ore. — A 39-year-old man was taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting in Morrow County on January 4, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police. Two officers with the Boardman Police Department tried to pull over the suspect, who had reportedly violated a restraining...
BOARDMAN, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Chiawana sweeps tripleheader over Pasco

Pasco High School was the site for a tripleheader Thursday night against Chiawana. The boys and girls basketball games were headlining along with the boys wrestling match. In the girls basketball game, the Riverhawks took a 29-19 lead into the half and came away with a 59-40 win. Malia Ruud led all scorers with 19 points and collected 15 rebounds.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland's Earl Streufert notches 400th win

On Saturday morning, Arthur Dawald was the only person that had won more than 400 or more games as the head coach of Richland boys basketball. That changed Saturday evening after the Bombers knocked off the Southridge Suns 88-52 led by head coach Earl Streufert. Streufert notched his 400th career...
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy