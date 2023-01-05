Read full article on original website
Power outage in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE 1:20 p.m.- Power has been restored. If you are still experiencing …
Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick
UPDATE 1:20 p.m.- Power has been restored. If you are still experiencing an outage Benton PUD says to report it to their Outage Line at 1-888-582-2176 or the SmartHub app. 12:35 p.m.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
Saturday January 7th Weather Forecast
High Wind Warning for Pendleton through Milton-Freewater until 1 p.m. Sunday. Winds are expected to stay 30-40 mph with gusts 50-75 mph anywhere from Heppner through Dayton along those northern foothills of the Blues. Strongest winds will be early Sunday morning as we introduce the second low pressure system up...
City councilmember selected to fill open seat in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland City Council has filled its vacant councilmember position with Ryan Whitten, from Prosser, according to a press release from the City of Richland. Council seat 7 was left open at the start of the year after Michael Alvarez was elected Benton County Commissioner in the 2022 midterm elections.
Morning news and weather update January 6: Three arrested for warrants and drugs in Kennewick, Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, mild temps and rain this weekend and more
Three people were arrested in Kennewick for outstanding warrants and a large amount of fentanyl was seized. Damar Hamlin's breathing tube has been removed and the football player is talking. Warm temperatures and rain are on the way this weekend.
Fight in Richland leads to man arrested after an overdose
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Department says they have arrested a man after they believe he was on drugs in the driver's seat of his car. RPD says they responded to the area of 1411 Williams for a disturbance where it was reported that several people were fighting. Officers say they found a man in a car slumped over the wheel covered in drug paraphernalia. RPD says when officers tried to arrest the man, he refused to comply and reached for a loaded gun on his hip. Officers say they quickly secured the man and then he passed out to the drugs. Officers say they gave him Narcan and first aid until medics arrived.
Police looking for man who stole car at gunpoint at Playground of Dreams
KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to the Kennewick Police Department a suspect is on the run after stealing a car at gunpoint at the Playground of Dreams. KPD says around 4 p.m. this afternoon an unknown suspect went up to a father sitting in his car with his two children at the Playground of Dreams. Officers say the suspect pointed a gun at the father, while telling him to leave the keys in the car. According to police he let him get his two children out of the back seat. Officers say that’s when the suspect stole the car leaving westbound through the park.
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner's family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The owner's family member...
Morning News and Weather Update Jan. 5: KPD arrests burglary suspects, Damar Hamlin improving and mild temps and wind on the way
Kennewick Police arrested two suspects in connection to a string of home burglaries. Damar Hamlin has reportedly shown "remarkable improvement" over the past day and mild temperatures and wind are in the forecast.
One in custody, no one hurt after officer-involved shooting in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ore. — A 39-year-old man was taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting in Morrow County on January 4, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police. Two officers with the Boardman Police Department tried to pull over the suspect, who had reportedly violated a restraining...
Chiawana sweeps tripleheader over Pasco
Pasco High School was the site for a tripleheader Thursday night against Chiawana. The boys and girls basketball games were headlining along with the boys wrestling match. In the girls basketball game, the Riverhawks took a 29-19 lead into the half and came away with a 59-40 win. Malia Ruud led all scorers with 19 points and collected 15 rebounds.
Richland's Earl Streufert notches 400th win
On Saturday morning, Arthur Dawald was the only person that had won more than 400 or more games as the head coach of Richland boys basketball. That changed Saturday evening after the Bombers knocked off the Southridge Suns 88-52 led by head coach Earl Streufert. Streufert notched his 400th career...
