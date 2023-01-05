Fatal machete attack on Dollar Tree worker in western Ohio a random incident, authorities say

Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police for several hours Wednesday morning. According to the Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 5:40 a.m. as a breaking and entering at the Super 8 Motel. The...
WTOL-TV
Upper Sandusky man indicted on murder charges for Dollar Tree cashier
WYANDOT COUNTY, Ohio — An Upper Sandusky man charged with murdering a Dollar Tree cashier in the store with a machete on Jan. 1 has been indicted on six charges by a Wyandot County grand jury Wednesday. At an arraignment hearing Wednesday afternoon, Bethel Bekele, 27, pleaded not guilty...
13abc.com
Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
Ohio man who allegedly belongs to far-right anti-government group denies threatening law enforcement with machine gun
An Ohio man who federal officials said is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were […]
Federal officials arrest suspect accused of killing 16-year-old boy at Mansfield hotel
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy at a Mansfield hotel last week. Federal officials apprehended 31-year-old Monteles Holland late Tuesday morning at an apartment in Columbus. Holland had been...
Man arrested Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit; Northwood schools given all-clear after lockdown
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township police received a call of a breaking and entering at a Super 8 Motel in Millbury just before 5:30 a.m. An office saw the suspect in a pickup truck and chased him on I-280 near Walbridge Road before the pursuit ended in a crash. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving a woman inside the vehicle, police said.
Patrol locates missing Mich. girl in Ohio
A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.
Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for inducing panic after reportedly pointing gun toward multiple people
A Bowling Green man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly brandishing a gun and pointing it toward multiple people. Noah Swope, 42, was charged with two counts of inducing panic and disorderly conduct. Bowling Green Police received several calls around 8 p.m. about a man with a firearm. One witness...
13abc.com
Sandusky man charged with threatening law enforcement, unlawful possession of machine gun
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal grand jury has charged a Sandusky man with threatening law enforcement and unlawful possession of a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, is facing five counts of interstate communication of threats and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun, according to the FBI.
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly followed, assaulted in McDonald’s drive-thru
HURON – A 39-year-old man is accused of following his wife’s former coworker to McDonald’s and then assaulting him in the drive-thru. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Admiral’s Pointe on the night of December 30 for a report of an assault.
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
13abc.com
TPD searching for suspect who shot teen multiple times
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are searching for an unknown suspect who allegedly shot a teenager multiple times over the weekend. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to two Shot Spotter calls in the 900 block of Forsythe just after midnight Saturday. Officers got word that a person was hurt inside of a home and went inside to find an 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown but police said he was stable at the time of their report.
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
Person hospitalized in critical condition after central Toledo stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been stabbed and hospitalized in critical condition Monday night, Toledo police said. The stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Palmwood Avenue in central Toledo. TPD said there is a person of interest, but no one is in custody. If you have information,...
Two people shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2000 block of Marlow Road just before 3:30. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from single gunshot wounds. A police report did not name either victim, but said their ages are 45 and 22.
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
nbc24.com
Two juveniles face murder and kidnapping charges over death of Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two more arrests were made surrounding the December murders of 16-year-old KeMarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman. Both of the two are juveniles and are currently within the juvenile court system. One is a 17-year-old boy and the other a 14-year-old boy. Both are facing two...
unioncountydailydigital.com
OSHP Investigating Crash At 31/347
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:21pm. The crash occurred on SR 31 at SR 347 in Union County. A 2021 Ford F-150 operated by 23-year-old Garrett Cady of Bucyrus...
Missing girl found dead in Toledo alley identified as Start High School freshman, daughter of unsolved homicide victim
TOLEDO, Ohio — A missing 15-year-old girl was found dead in an alley in the 1300 block of Page Street in north Toledo Monday afternoon, Toledo police said. On Tuesday, Toledo police identified the victim as 15-year-old DeAsia Green. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. "Showing no...
Cleveland.com
