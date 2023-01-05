ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandot County, OH

Fatal machete attack on Dollar Tree worker in western Ohio a random incident, authorities say

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Related
13abc.com

Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit

WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police for several hours Wednesday morning. According to the Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 5:40 a.m. as a breaking and entering at the Super 8 Motel. The...
WALBRIDGE, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
FREMONT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man who allegedly belongs to far-right anti-government group denies threatening law enforcement with machine gun

An Ohio man who federal officials said is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were […]
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Man arrested Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit; Northwood schools given all-clear after lockdown

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township police received a call of a breaking and entering at a Super 8 Motel in Millbury just before 5:30 a.m. An office saw the suspect in a pickup truck and chased him on I-280 near Walbridge Road before the pursuit ended in a crash. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving a woman inside the vehicle, police said.
NORTHWOOD, OH
WTOL 11

Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly followed, assaulted in McDonald’s drive-thru

HURON – A 39-year-old man is accused of following his wife’s former coworker to McDonald’s and then assaulting him in the drive-thru. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Admiral’s Pointe on the night of December 30 for a report of an assault.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD searching for suspect who shot teen multiple times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are searching for an unknown suspect who allegedly shot a teenager multiple times over the weekend. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to two Shot Spotter calls in the 900 block of Forsythe just after midnight Saturday. Officers got word that a person was hurt inside of a home and went inside to find an 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown but police said he was stable at the time of their report.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Two people shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2000 block of Marlow Road just before 3:30. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from single gunshot wounds. A police report did not name either victim, but said their ages are 45 and 22.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
TOLEDO, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

OSHP Investigating Crash At 31/347

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:21pm. The crash occurred on SR 31 at SR 347 in Union County. A 2021 Ford F-150 operated by 23-year-old Garrett Cady of Bucyrus...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy