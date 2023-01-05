ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Cardinals Caravan coming to Paducah

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will roll into Paducah on Monday, January 16. This year's Caravan will feature current players Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, and James Naile. It also features former players Jason Motte and Kerry Robinson. The Caravan will make the stop at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Brent Eckley retiring as Jackson head football coach

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Big news on Heartland Sports last night, with Jackson High School announcing the retirement of head football coach, Brent Eckley. Today, on January 5, Eckley talked to the media for the first time about his career move. The hall of fame coach is leaving the position...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Cardinal Caravan coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to Cape Girardeau in January. Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, Three Eagles Distributing and Withers Broadcasting are sponsoring the Cardinal Caravan, which will be hosted at the Osage Centre on Monday, January 16. Tickets are available today and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 6, 2023

John W. King died Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at his home in Murray, Kentucky. He was born June 15th, 1937, in Paris, Texas, the fourth of five children of Vaudie King and Ruby King. He was the last surviving member of the family, having been preceded in death by his identical twin, Jack W. King, his sisters, Margaret North and Bettie Desha, an infant brother, Bobbie King, and by his parents and stepfather, Bill D. King.
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Multiple shots fired in Carbondale

A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make technology upgrades. Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman charged with boyfriend's murder in Paducah arrested in southern Illinois

PADUCAH — An Illinois woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of murdering her boyfriend in Paducah. Police say the arrest is the result of a monthslong investigation. The Paducah Police Department says officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at an apartment in the 200 block of Berger Road the morning of March 14, 2022, arrived to find 28-year-old Jarvis Plato. Plato was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department says his girlfriend, 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley, told officers Plato had fallen down a flight of stairs earlier that morning.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

People prepare for the Polar Plunge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 16th Annual Polar Plunge and the Polar Bear Strut 5K are both coming back to Cape Girardeau next month. On Saturday, February 4, people will dress in disco-themed costumes and swimwear, and take the “Polar Plunge” at Cape County Park North. The reason behind the cold dip is related to the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the thousands of SOMO athletes across the state.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Schools Director To Retire

Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Murray, Ky. teen dies in car crash

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen driver was involved in a deadly, single-car crash. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a 17 year old from Murray, Ky., was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say the 2006 Nissan Versa was going westbound on KY 464...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Legal battle between Scott County's commissioners and sheriff

A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. Police in Carbondale are investigating multiple shots fired last night on S. Forest Street. Investigators say it happened just before 6:40 last night. Carbondale...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

First Alert: Cool start to Sunday with cloudy skies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A cool start to your morning with temps in the upper 30′s to low 40′s. Meghan Smith says clouds will be a big part of the forecast today. We will see muggy conditions as the heavy cloud coverage will block out the sun for most of the day.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community

PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy