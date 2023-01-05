Read full article on original website
Grayson men's basketball handles Murray State
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Grayson Vikings dominated Texoma foe Murray State on Thursday, winning 88-52. Grayson moves to 11-3 this year. Murray State falls to 6-9.
NCAA Basketball scores from Thursday 1/5
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are the NCAA Basketball scores from Thursday, January 5.
How to watch Drake vs. Murray State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Drake Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Murray State Racers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center. Drake is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive. It was close...
Cardinals Caravan coming to Paducah
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will roll into Paducah on Monday, January 16. This year's Caravan will feature current players Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, and James Naile. It also features former players Jason Motte and Kerry Robinson. The Caravan will make the stop at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo...
Brent Eckley retiring as Jackson head football coach
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Big news on Heartland Sports last night, with Jackson High School announcing the retirement of head football coach, Brent Eckley. Today, on January 5, Eckley talked to the media for the first time about his career move. The hall of fame coach is leaving the position...
Cardinal Caravan coming to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to Cape Girardeau in January. Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, Three Eagles Distributing and Withers Broadcasting are sponsoring the Cardinal Caravan, which will be hosted at the Osage Centre on Monday, January 16. Tickets are available today and...
Obituaries Jan. 6, 2023
John W. King died Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at his home in Murray, Kentucky. He was born June 15th, 1937, in Paris, Texas, the fourth of five children of Vaudie King and Ruby King. He was the last surviving member of the family, having been preceded in death by his identical twin, Jack W. King, his sisters, Margaret North and Bettie Desha, an infant brother, Bobbie King, and by his parents and stepfather, Bill D. King.
Multiple shots fired in Carbondale
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make technology upgrades. Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last...
Walkers Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of people to their team
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Construction at Walkers Bluff Casino Resort in Williamson County is expected to be completed this year and already, the Resort is looking at filling hundreds of positions. Craig Levesque, the General Manager for Walkers Bluff Casino Resort, is excited to hire up to 400 people within...
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
Woman charged with boyfriend's murder in Paducah arrested in southern Illinois
PADUCAH — An Illinois woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of murdering her boyfriend in Paducah. Police say the arrest is the result of a monthslong investigation. The Paducah Police Department says officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at an apartment in the 200 block of Berger Road the morning of March 14, 2022, arrived to find 28-year-old Jarvis Plato. Plato was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department says his girlfriend, 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley, told officers Plato had fallen down a flight of stairs earlier that morning.
People prepare for the Polar Plunge
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 16th Annual Polar Plunge and the Polar Bear Strut 5K are both coming back to Cape Girardeau next month. On Saturday, February 4, people will dress in disco-themed costumes and swimwear, and take the “Polar Plunge” at Cape County Park North. The reason behind the cold dip is related to the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the thousands of SOMO athletes across the state.
Weakley County Schools Director To Retire
Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
Murray, Ky. teen dies in car crash
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen driver was involved in a deadly, single-car crash. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a 17 year old from Murray, Ky., was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say the 2006 Nissan Versa was going westbound on KY 464...
2 Marshall Co. elementary schools closed Mon. for pipe repairs following winter storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two elementary schools will be closed Monday for repair work to pipes damaged by a winter storm in December. According to Marshall County Schools, classes will not be in session Monday, January 9 at Benton Elementary and Central Elementary in Marshall County. All other schools...
Legal battle between Scott County's commissioners and sheriff
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. Police in Carbondale are investigating multiple shots fired last night on S. Forest Street. Investigators say it happened just before 6:40 last night. Carbondale...
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
First Alert: Cool start to Sunday with cloudy skies
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A cool start to your morning with temps in the upper 30′s to low 40′s. Meghan Smith says clouds will be a big part of the forecast today. We will see muggy conditions as the heavy cloud coverage will block out the sun for most of the day.
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
Southern Illinois legislators to host town hall meeting to address gun control
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The public is invited to attend a town hall style meeting to address gun control issues. Six Republican southern Illinois lawmakers are hosting the meeting at the Marion at the Cultural and Civic Center on Tuesday, January 17. The meeting will be held from 6 p.m....
