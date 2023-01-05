ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

Michigan State out-toughs Michigan in Breslin Center 'slugfest'

East Lansing — It was a fistfight, perhaps fitting in a Michigan-Michigan State rivalry that has seen its share of animosity and emotion over the past year. Better yet, it was something to be expected from two teams that want nothing more than to beat the other and could care less about how it looks.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
EAST LANSING, MI
whtc.com

Michigan football coach under investigation

ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly is under investigation for NCAA rules violations. Sources tell Yahoo Sports that the Wolverines football program is being investigated for numerous possible violations, and that Harbaugh failed to cooperate with investigators. The most serious allegation is that Harbaugh misled...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Outlasts USNTDP U18 Team in Exhibition Win

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Mackie Samoskevich and Seamus Casey each scored twice to lead the seventh-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team to a thrilling 7-6 exhibition win over the United States National Team Development Program's U-18 Team on Friday night (Jan. 6) at Yost Ice Arena. Playing just nine...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Favored Over Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is a 4 1/2 point favorite to defeat Michigan Saturday. The teams meet in the Breslin Center with tip off at 2:30pm on Fox. The Spartans have won five in a row and have a 10-5 season record. Michigan is 3-0 atop the Big Ten standings. The teams meet later in the season in Ann Arbor. MSU coach Tom Izzo has a 31-20 career record against Michigan and has won the last four meetings in the Breslin Center between the teams.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor

Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Here is the first batch of boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area for 2022-23

JACKSON -- With the high school basketball season underway, it is time to take a look at how boys basketball teams in the Jackson area are stacking up so far. Some quality matchups at Spring Arbor’s Shot Clock Classic and the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic last week offered some excellent glimpses into what some of these teams are capable of, and a few more key matchups are on the way in the days and weeks ahead.
JACKSON, MI
MICHIGAN STATE

