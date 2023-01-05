Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MLive.com
Hunter Dickinson expected worse from Michigan State crowd, but most disappointed in narrow loss
EAST LANSING -- Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson took the court for pregame warmups a little later than the rest of his teammates, per usual. The booing that echoed through the Breslin Center was as loud as any pregame reception in recent memory. It quieted down, only to pick up any...
Detroit News
Michigan State out-toughs Michigan in Breslin Center 'slugfest'
East Lansing — It was a fistfight, perhaps fitting in a Michigan-Michigan State rivalry that has seen its share of animosity and emotion over the past year. Better yet, it was something to be expected from two teams that want nothing more than to beat the other and could care less about how it looks.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State fans don TCU shirts in Breslin Center during matchup with Michigan
The Michigan State-Michigan rivalry is one of the most intense and heated in college sports. The rivalry never sleeps, and a pair of Spartan fans decided to have some fun directed at the Wolverines. During Saturday’s basketball game in the Breslin Center, a pair of MSU fans donned TCU shirts...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close
Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even...
Detroit News
Front-row seat changed Phil Martelli's view of UM-MSU rivalry: 'It's much more amped up'
During Phil Martelli’s time coaching college basketball in Philadelphia, it didn’t take much to realize the magnitude of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game from an outsider’s perspective. He could tell simply by the day of the week and the time of the year when the in-state matchup...
Detroit News
'We had to be us': EMU, Emoni Bates shake awful start, rally past rival CMU
Ypsilanti — Through 13 minutes of Saturday's game, Eastern Michigan had scored just six points — a statistical near-impossibility for a team that doesn't have Emoni Bates, to say nothing of one that does. "I didn't recognize who were in the first half," second-year Eagles head coach Stan...
whtc.com
Michigan football coach under investigation
ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly is under investigation for NCAA rules violations. Sources tell Yahoo Sports that the Wolverines football program is being investigated for numerous possible violations, and that Harbaugh failed to cooperate with investigators. The most serious allegation is that Harbaugh misled...
mgoblue
Michigan Outlasts USNTDP U18 Team in Exhibition Win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Mackie Samoskevich and Seamus Casey each scored twice to lead the seventh-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team to a thrilling 7-6 exhibition win over the United States National Team Development Program's U-18 Team on Friday night (Jan. 6) at Yost Ice Arena. Playing just nine...
WILX-TV
Spartans Favored Over Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is a 4 1/2 point favorite to defeat Michigan Saturday. The teams meet in the Breslin Center with tip off at 2:30pm on Fox. The Spartans have won five in a row and have a 10-5 season record. Michigan is 3-0 atop the Big Ten standings. The teams meet later in the season in Ann Arbor. MSU coach Tom Izzo has a 31-20 career record against Michigan and has won the last four meetings in the Breslin Center between the teams.
Report: NCAA Notice of Allegations Coming Soon For Michigan Football
The Michigan football program got some good news on Thursday when head coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement announcing that he expects to be back coaching the team in 2023. It sounds like that could be followed by some not-so-good news in the near future. Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic reported ...
VIDEO: Tom Izzo Makes Light Of Assault That Occurred At Michigan Stadium
As videos began to circulate following the Michigan vs Michigan State game back in October, it became pretty clear that what occurred in that tunnel was one of the ugliest incidents to ever happen in college football. Two Michigan Football players were brutally assaulted by a group of Michigan State Spartans, with one actually using his helmet as a weapon.
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor
Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
MEAL REVIEW: Jack Harbaugh's Famous Brown Jug Burger at The Brown Jug
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With all due respect to the folks who work at The Brown Jug, their establishment is not my top choice of restaurant to showcase the best culinary experience this town has to offer. I may not be alone in that assessment. When I arrive at...
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s boys basketball outlasts U of D in overtime thriller
ORCHARD LAKE, Mich. – The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Eaglets (4-2) handed the University of Detroit Jesuit Cubs (7-1) its first loss of the season Saturday morning. On Friday night with four minutes, 22 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter and the Eaglets up 52-47, the game was postponed ...
MLive.com
Here is the first batch of boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area for 2022-23
JACKSON -- With the high school basketball season underway, it is time to take a look at how boys basketball teams in the Jackson area are stacking up so far. Some quality matchups at Spring Arbor’s Shot Clock Classic and the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic last week offered some excellent glimpses into what some of these teams are capable of, and a few more key matchups are on the way in the days and weeks ahead.
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies
DETROIT – Gretchen Valade, granddaughter of the founder of Carharrt Inc., has died at the age of 97, Wayne State University announced on Thursday. Valade, a prominent figure in the Detroit community, was the heiress of the popular Metro Detroit-based apparel company. She reportedly died in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.
