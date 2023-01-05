Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday.

When asked about potentially resuming the game, Burrow deferred the choice to whatever the Bills would like to do about the game.

“I think that would be tough scheduling-wise,” said Burrow in his weekly press conference via the Cincinnati Enquirer on Twitter . “I think whatever Buffalo wants to do would be what we want to do. We’re behind them 100 percent and support them in whatever they want going forward.”

It’s not a surprising response from Burrow considering his initial reaction to the tragic situation on Monday. As both teams were in the locker room, he led his team over to the Bills’ locker room to offer their support during the hour delay in the matchup.

As far as the NFL logistically rescheduling this matchup, it seems like that may not be feasible. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk , signs are pointing toward the game being canceled, and playoff seeding coming down to winning percentages in the AFC.

There’s also the factor of Hamlin’s health that very clearly plays the biggest role in any potential decision. Reports emerged on Wednesday that there are signs of progress in his health , which is absolutely fantastic news.

A potential matchup between the two could also have both teams remembering the awful events on Monday night, and it may just be best for everyone to move on from it.

