Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

By Reice Shipley
 3 days ago
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday.

When asked about potentially resuming the game, Burrow deferred the choice to whatever the Bills would like to do about the game.

“I think that would be tough scheduling-wise,” said Burrow in his weekly press conference via the Cincinnati Enquirer on Twitter . “I think whatever Buffalo wants to do would be what we want to do. We’re behind them 100 percent and support them in whatever they want going forward.”

It’s not a surprising response from Burrow considering his initial reaction to the tragic situation on Monday. As both teams were in the locker room, he led his team over to the Bills’ locker room to offer their support during the hour delay in the matchup.

As far as the NFL logistically rescheduling this matchup, it seems like that may not be feasible. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk , signs are pointing toward the game being canceled, and playoff seeding coming down to winning percentages in the AFC.

There’s also the factor of Hamlin’s health that very clearly plays the biggest role in any potential decision. Reports emerged on Wednesday that there are signs of progress in his health , which is absolutely fantastic news.

A potential matchup between the two could also have both teams remembering the awful events on Monday night, and it may just be best for everyone to move on from it.

Smitty D
3d ago

so basically everything that the Bengals did this year everything that Buffalo bills did this year you're willing to take that away from everybody that fault their blood work and tears into this game to make the playoffs to try to get to the super bowl you are taking that from everybody yes we had tragic situation and my prayers and thoughts with him and his family I watched it happened live it was not a pretty sight I feel bad for the family that man played hard in this game all the players played hard in this game on both teams wife take that away from everybody you let the bills and Bengals play this game that man in that hospital would appreciate the Bengals to go and Buffalo bills to play this game and try for the playoffs and try for the super bowl

Jeff Smith
2d ago

I think the board of the NFL should call the game a tie out of respect for Damar Hamlin and his family and move on with the regular season of week 18 and keep our prayers going for him for a full recovery.

Francis Laskoskie
3d ago

I’ll give credit to Joe Burrow and the Bengals. First taking the team captains over to Buffalo’s locker room and offering support during the unfortunate incident to Mr Hamlin and now supporting the decision Buffalo will make either way on resuming the game or not. I’ve been watching football for many years and this the first time I’ve seen this happen. I remember a Jets game when a player was paralyzed and they were made to finish the game. You could tell neither team wanted to do that. To me it shows class by Joe Burrow, the Bengals and the Bills that they can sit down and discuss how to proceed.

