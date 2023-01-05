Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Baltimore County detectives seek new leads on year-old Catonsville parking lot murder
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people who are allegedly responsible for shooting and killing a young woman as she was leaving her job in Catonsville on Jan. 13, 2022.Detectives are trying to generate new witnesses and leads that could help them find the people responsible for gunning down 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart in the parking lot of the Catonsville Plaza.Trueheart worked at a salon in the plaza.On the day of the shooting, she had been leaving the salon when gunshots rang out around 1 p.m.Detectives have made available new video footage of...
foxbaltimore.com
Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
Nottingham MD
New suspect photos released in connection with Baltimore County homicide
TOWSON, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are releasing new images of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred last year. On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed leaving the Salontra Select Suites in the 5400-block of Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville (21229).
wypr.org
Baltimore City residents, and slain teen's family, want to see new sense of urgency to tackle crime
Editor's Note: Please click on the audio story above to listen to the family of the teenager slain during the Edmondson Village shooting. When Lyneir Richardson, CEO of Chicago TREND, decided to try and buy Edmondson Village Shopping Center, he said he knew that addressing crime was one thing that needed to be a priority.
Wbaltv.com
Police release photos of 2 people sought for identification in connection with mass shooting
Baltimore police seek to identify at least two people who were near the scene of Wednesday's mass shooting. Baltimore police released photos late Thursday night in connection to a mass shooting the day prior. The photos came from an alley near the scene of the shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center.
erienewsnow.com
Two more Baltimore high school students shot, making it seven within days
BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- A double shooting prompted a lockdown at Benjamin Franklin High School in South Baltimore Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, which runs parallel to Benjamin Franklin High School, for the shooting. Police said two students, a 15-year-old girl and...
'Senseless crime': Family pleads for justice after 16-year-old killed near Baltimore school
BALTIMORE -- Family members of Deanta Dorsey prayed for strength at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center Thursday, one day after the 16-year-old was killed there.Dorsey is one of five Edmondson-Westside High School students shot in the middle of the day Wednesday."We are hurt with this senseless crime that has happened yesterday—not just for Deanta but for all the other children involved. We ask for the neighborhood to continue, the community to continue to pray for each and every one of the families," said his aunt, her voice straining with emotion. "We are very heartbroken, and we're trying to get through...
Wbaltv.com
Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years
A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's new juvenile law bars police from charging gun-offenders 12-year-old and under
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At MacArthur Middle School in Fort Meade, officers found a 12-year old packing a bag containing a handgun, a loaded magazine and loose ammunition. Because the suspect is 12, he will not be criminally charged. Maryland's new juvenile justice reform law now bars police from charging...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Inspector General calls Ivan Bates' Town Hall 'historic'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly elected Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday, with what appeared to be a renewed alliance in the fight against crime and separation from the policies of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney...
Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a November murder within the city in November that resulted in the death of Michael Jackson. It’s not Michael Jackson, the now-deceased former superstar, but Michael Jackson, a 25-year-old Baltimore man, was murdered on November 16th in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street. The suspect, 36-year-old Melvin Moore, a homeless man is known to frequent the Westside Shopping Center and Pigtown area of South Baltimore. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melvin Moore is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
49-Year-old man in serious condition after drive-by shooting in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 49-Year-old man is in serious condition after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the Glen neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say at around 4:50 p.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Bancroft Road...
Police release images of alleged suspect linked to Diamond Trueheart murder
It's been nearly one year since 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed on the parking lot of Catonsville Plaza off Baltimore National Pike.
Tracking murders and shootings in Baltimore County for 2023
In 2022 Baltimore County experienced an uptick in shootings compared to the previous year. In May 2022, we started this new tracker to help keep you informed of the latest shootings and murders.
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Towson teen
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson teen. Hermonie Quick, 17, is 5’2” tall and weighs 143 pounds. She was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Hermonie Quick‘a whereabouts...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person rescued from fire in north Baltimore city Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from a fire in north Baltimore on Saturday evening, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says the victim was taken from the home on the 1300 block of Lakeside Ave and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There...
foxbaltimore.com
Residents say police, school officials ignored safety concerns prior to mass shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting, community members claim they’ve been raising concerns about public safety at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center for years. “The warnings were on the wall,” said Edmondson Shopping Center Association President, Monique Washington, “We started complaining in 2021...
foxbaltimore.com
Will state leaders support legislation that's tough-on-crime youth crime in Annapolis?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The first week of the new year has been a violent one for young people in Baltimore City. Wednesday, five teenage students were shot, one of them killed, across the street from Edmondson-Westside High School. Just yesterday, two more teenage students were shot behind a home...
Death Of Young Baltimore Child Officially Considered Homicide: Police
Baltimore police have confirmed that the death of an 8-year-old boy over the holidays is officially being looked into as a homicide. Dylan King was pronounced dead after reportedly being found with gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Presbury Street on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Baltimore police.
