Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County detectives seek new leads on year-old Catonsville parking lot murder

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people who are allegedly responsible for shooting and killing a young woman as she was leaving her job in Catonsville on Jan. 13, 2022.Detectives are trying to generate new witnesses and leads that could help them find the people responsible for gunning down 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart in the parking lot of the Catonsville Plaza.Trueheart worked at a salon in the plaza.On the day of the shooting, she had been leaving the salon when gunshots rang out around 1 p.m.Detectives have made available new video footage of...
CATONSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

New suspect photos released in connection with Baltimore County homicide

TOWSON, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are releasing new images of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred last year. On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed leaving the Salontra Select Suites in the 5400-block of Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville (21229).
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
erienewsnow.com

Two more Baltimore high school students shot, making it seven within days

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- A double shooting prompted a lockdown at Benjamin Franklin High School in South Baltimore Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, which runs parallel to Benjamin Franklin High School, for the shooting. Police said two students, a 15-year-old girl and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Senseless crime': Family pleads for justice after 16-year-old killed near Baltimore school

BALTIMORE -- Family members of Deanta Dorsey prayed for strength at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center Thursday, one day after the 16-year-old was killed there.Dorsey is one of five Edmondson-Westside High School students shot in the middle of the day Wednesday."We are hurt with this senseless crime that has happened yesterday—not just for Deanta but for all the other children involved. We ask for the neighborhood to continue, the community to continue to pray for each and every one of the families," said his aunt, her voice straining with emotion. "We are very heartbroken, and we're trying to get through...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years

A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Inspector General calls Ivan Bates' Town Hall 'historic'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly elected Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday, with what appeared to be a renewed alliance in the fight against crime and separation from the policies of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a November murder within the city in November that resulted in the death of Michael Jackson. It’s not Michael Jackson, the now-deceased former superstar, but Michael Jackson, a 25-year-old Baltimore man, was murdered on November 16th in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street. The suspect, 36-year-old Melvin Moore, a homeless man is known to frequent the Westside Shopping Center and Pigtown area of South Baltimore. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melvin Moore is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Towson teen

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson teen. Hermonie Quick, 17, is 5’2” tall and weighs 143 pounds. She was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Hermonie Quick‘a whereabouts...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 person rescued from fire in north Baltimore city Saturday evening

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from a fire in north Baltimore on Saturday evening, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says the victim was taken from the home on the 1300 block of Lakeside Ave and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There...
BALTIMORE, MD

