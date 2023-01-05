Read full article on original website
Related
darientimes.com
Editorial: A duty to carry on Rep. Williams’ work
The good feelings at the start of a new legislative session in Hartford didn’t last long. Just after celebrations for newly elected officials culminated in the governor’s inaugural ball, state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams died in a highway crash on his way home from the festivities. He was only 39.
ctexaminer.com
Housing the Number One Obstacle to Growth Says Lamont, Republicans Talk Common Ground
HARTFORD – Gov. Ned Lamont promised to cut taxes for the middle class in his first address to state lawmakers since being sworn in for a second term in office, and called for collaboration to address high costs in housing, healthcare and energy that he said limit the state’s opportunity to grow in the coming years.
State lawmakers react to Lamont's State of the State address
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont took office for a second time Wednesday, then laid out his priorities for Connecticut in his “State of the State” address. After Lamont’s speech, both majority and minority legislative leaders said they were happy. Lawmakers said their priorities align with the Governor’s, and both Democrats and Republicans are excited to get back to work for the 2023 legislative session.
darientimes.com
Death of CT state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams rocks lawmakers: 'Such a young talent'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Amid the dancing and political satire of Gov. Ned Lamont’s inaugural ball Wednesday night, state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams was huddled with co-workers to prepare for his first day of a new leadership assignment, a co-chair position over the Labor and Public Employees Committee.
225 CT bridges are in poor condition, but repairs are costly
New federal funding will speed up repairs on CT's longest bridge, but the project is only a small part of the state's infrastructure needs.
darientimes.com
CT lawmaker Quentin Williams killed in wrong-way crash in Cromwell after leaving inaugural ball
CROMWELL — The death of state Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams, D-Middletown, was being mourned around the state Thursday after the lawmaker was killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Route 9 after leaving Gov. Ned Lamont's inaugural ball. The 39-year-old Middletown native was viewed as a rising star at...
Nurses urge lawmakers to change Conn. law
Conn. (WTNH) — At the start of every legislative session there are always people and groups looking to make their voices heard. This year, it was a group of nurses protesting outside the building, looking or some changes to Connecticut law. They made sure lawmakers and everyone else could see their message. The nurses are […]
Eyewitness News
Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike
Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject an “excessive and unwarranted” request by Eversource-owned Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27 percent over three years. The post Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Legislators to discuss if supermarkets should be allowed to sell wine in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Connecticut lawmakers opened for another year on Wednesday. They’ll soon discuss whether supermarkets should be allowed to sell wine in the state. It’s a debate spilling over for years. Connecticut could join 42 other states allowing wine in supermarket checkout lines. The Indian American Package Store Association is fuming, saying the change would […]
utilitydive.com
Connecticut, Massachusetts regulators call on Eversource to defend sharply higher rate
Connecticut and Massachusetts regulators on Tuesday called on Eversource Energy to defend the doubling of its its standard offer supply rate, to 24.2 cents/kWh that took effect Jan. 1. The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority scheduled the technical meeting in response to a request by Connecticut Senate Democrats who criticized...
Norm Pattis has law license suspended in Connecticut for 6 months
WATERBURY, Conn. — Attorney Norm Pattis had his law license suspended in Connecticut for six months on Thursday. Pattis is known for representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the defamation trial involving several Sandy Hook families. The judge presiding over that case handed down the ruling on Thursday, which...
PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes
The meeting was a joint venture between PURA and the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities and was intended to jumpstart a conversation about energy costs across state lines. The post PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CDC: Six Connecticut counties in High Covid transmission category
The CDC has listed six of Connecticut’s eight counties in the High/Orange category for Covid-19 transmission. They are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties.
wiltonbulletin.com
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
AG Tong appoints daughter of former governor to Deputy Attorney General
Attorney General William Tong announced on Wednesday that he has appointed Eileen Meskill to serve as Deputy Attorney General. The post AG Tong appoints daughter of former governor to Deputy Attorney General appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctexaminer.com
Goodbye, Friend (For Quentin ‘Q’ Williams)
Sometimes life gets in the way of politics. Today is one of these days. Our plan for our regularly scheduled column this week was to write about the legislative session that began yesterday: what to expect, our plans, and our policy priorities. Important things, quite a few especially important things, the kind of issues we work and care about every year.
Branford dispensary changes name to ‘Rise’ ahead of recreational cannabis sale
Conn. (WTNH) — Starting next Tuesday, adults will be able to buy recreational cannabis legally in Connecticut. Bluepoint Wellness in Branford already supplies medical patients with cannabis. On Tuesday, it will change its name to Rise, and it will be open to everyone 21 and older. “We have an incredible team here that’s going to […]
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders encouraged to partake, new tax credits, lower energy bills
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is encouraging Rhode Islanders to take advantage of a new, energy-efficiency tax credit. The credit and rebates went into effect Jan. 1. as a part of the “Inflation Reduction Act” and can provide savings on energy-efficient home improvements. According...
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
Rhode Island teacher fired for opting out of union membership
MIDLAND, Mich. — A school district in Rhode Island denied tenure to a teacher after he opted out of paying union dues, according to a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island by the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation. The lawsuit, filed in conjunction with attorney Joseph Larisa, Jr., claims that the school district violated the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of John Lancellotta, a Rhode Island public school teacher.
Comments / 0