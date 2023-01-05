ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

darientimes.com

Editorial: A duty to carry on Rep. Williams’ work

The good feelings at the start of a new legislative session in Hartford didn’t last long. Just after celebrations for newly elected officials culminated in the governor’s inaugural ball, state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams died in a highway crash on his way home from the festivities. He was only 39.
FOX 61

State lawmakers react to Lamont's State of the State address

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont took office for a second time Wednesday, then laid out his priorities for Connecticut in his “State of the State” address. After Lamont’s speech, both majority and minority legislative leaders said they were happy. Lawmakers said their priorities align with the Governor’s, and both Democrats and Republicans are excited to get back to work for the 2023 legislative session.
WTNH

Nurses urge lawmakers to change Conn. law

Conn. (WTNH) — At the start of every legislative session there are always people and groups looking to make their voices heard. This year, it was a group of nurses protesting outside the building, looking or some changes to Connecticut law. They made sure lawmakers and everyone else could see their message. The nurses are […]
Eyewitness News

Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
ctexaminer.com

Goodbye, Friend (For Quentin ‘Q’ Williams)

Sometimes life gets in the way of politics. Today is one of these days. Our plan for our regularly scheduled column this week was to write about the legislative session that began yesterday: what to expect, our plans, and our policy priorities. Important things, quite a few especially important things, the kind of issues we work and care about every year.
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders encouraged to partake, new tax credits, lower energy bills

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is encouraging Rhode Islanders to take advantage of a new, energy-efficiency tax credit. The credit and rebates went into effect Jan. 1. as a part of the “Inflation Reduction Act” and can provide savings on energy-efficient home improvements. According...
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Rhode Island teacher fired for opting out of union membership

MIDLAND, Mich. — A school district in Rhode Island denied tenure to a teacher after he opted out of paying union dues, according to a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island by the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation. The lawsuit, filed in conjunction with attorney Joseph Larisa, Jr., claims that the school district violated the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of John Lancellotta, a Rhode Island public school teacher.
