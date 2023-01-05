ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCS Parents share concerns about new bus route changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School rolled out new transportation routes on Jan. 4, and parents tell ABC6/FOX28 they're hoping for changes to be made. "I hope they’re listening to us. They want us to listen to them. I hope they’re listening to us, because it’s not fair," said Cherron Hudson, whose son attends Beechcroft High School.
18-year-old shot in kitchen in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while in his kitchen. Columbus police responded shooting in the 1300 block of Benvue Avenue on Saturday around 12:22 a.m. and found an 18-year-old shot in the shoulder. The victim said he had heard several gunshots...
Late Columbus school bus leads parents to call police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 38,000 Columbus City Schools students depend on the bus to get to and from school. Wednesday morning, students braced for a big change: A new bus route schedule in the middle of the school year. That meant a new bus driver, new pickup and drop off times and possibly a new bus stop location.
Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
Police: 1 person rushed to hospital after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Columbus Saturday night. Columbus police said a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue came in at 9:43 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one victim...
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers...
Protestors gather at Ohio Statehouse calling for answers in Sinzae Reed case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members and family of a 13-year-old shooting victim protested in front of the Ohio Statehouse Saturday. Sinza Reed was shot and killed at the Wedgewood apartments on Oct. 12, 2022. Officers found Reed seriously injured at the Wedgewood Village Apartments at 5:46 p.m., police...
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
Man dead after Madison County crash on I-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died following a crash on I-70 in Madison County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened near the Gwynne Road overpass in Somerford Township around 7:35 a.m. A 2006 Ford Mustang heading westbound drove off the road, hit a guardrail, and then a concrete...
Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
Police: Man dead after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a shooting in west Columbus Friday evening. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive to investigate an unknown complaint. When officers were on their way to the location, they were informed that a shooting had just taken place there.
Columbus man fatally struck by car in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man died hours after being hit by a car in Pickaway County on Thursday. According to Sheriff Matthew Hafey, a deputy was driving southbound on U.S. Route 23 around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Pickaway Crossing when he saw a pedestrian on the road, wearing a black coat. The deputy was able to avoid hitting them.
Columbus Pedestrian Killed on US 23 in Pickaway County

A pedestrian in the roadway of southbound US 23 was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in Pickaway County. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, on January 5, 2023 at 9:49 P.M. a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy was southbound on US Route 23 in the area of Pickaway Crossing, when the Deputy saw a pedestrian in the roadway, wearing a black coat. The Deputy avoided striking the pedestrian.
