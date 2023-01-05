ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

Trib 10: Basketball power rankings make season debut

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oF4CJ_0k3zrDIc00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson scores past Gateway’s Michael Crawford during the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals last season.

Last year proved that when it comes to high school basketball, it’s not the size of the school but how much gold it won that matters.

When the dust settled following the PIAA basketball championships in which nine WPIAL teams participated, a pair of Class 2A squads were alone on top of the Trib 10 power rankings.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart finished first in boys basketball, just ahead of fellow state champion Bishop Canevin in Class A.

For the girls, Neshannock captured district and state gold and finished at No. 1 in the weekly power rankings.

Here are the first Trib 10 basketball power rankings of the season. Teams are listed with overall record. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. New Castle Red Hurricane (9-0)

2. Lincoln Park (8-0)

3. Laurel Highlands Mustangs (8-1)

4. Chartiers Valley Colts (10-0)

5. Hampton Talbots (8-2)

6. Butler Golden Tornado (9-1)

7. North Hills Indians (7-2)

8. Bishop Canevin Crusaders (8-0)

9. Beaver Bobcats (9-1)

10. South Allegheny Gladiators (9-0)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. Norwin Knights (9-1)

2. Blackhawk Cougars (8-0)

3. McKeesport Tigers (9-1)

4. Oakland Catholic Eagles (8-2)

5. South Fayette Lions (9-2)

6. Upper St. Clair Panthers (7-2)

7. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (7-3)

8. Penn-Trafford Warriors (9-1)

9. North Catholic Trojans (7-3)

10. Freedom Bulldogs (8-1)

Out: None

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Millersburg boys basketball defeats Line Mountain, 65-51

Isiah Dyer scored 17 points and Nick Lepone added 16 as the Millersburg boys basketball team defeated Line Mountain, 65-51. Aiden Tressler was the game-high scorer for Line Mountain with 21 points. Thanks for visiting PennLive. Quality local journalism has never been more important. We need your support. Not a...
MILLERSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 5, 2023

New Castle at Butler, 7:30 p.m. Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 8 p.m. Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m. Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m. Upper St. Clair at Norwin, 7:30 p.m. Class 5A. Section 1. Peters Township at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m. Ringgold at Thomas...
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Little Lions sweep Trojans

State College 57, Chambersburg 49: Tied after three quarters, the Little Lions outscored the Trojans 18-10 in the final 8 minutes and earned a Mid Penn Commonwealth win Friday night in State College. “Down the stretch, they executed at an extremely high level, which is indicative of their experience and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel boys look to build consistency in season’s 2nd half

After graduating every starter from a team that won a WPIAL Class 6A title and reached the PIAA semifinals last season, Fox Chapel boys basketball coach Zach Skrinjar expected to put his roster through a bevy of learning experiences this year. That’s why anyone following the Foxes has seen plenty...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt shows love for hospitalized alum Damar Hamlin with shirts, banner for Bills safety

The Pitt Panthers showed some love for Damar Hamlin, wearing their hearts on their chest against Clemson. While fans signed well wishes on a banner for the former Pitt safety who went into cardiac arrest during a game for the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati, Panthers players wore gold T-shirts with Hamlin’s No. 3 inside a heart during warmups prior to their 75-74 loss Saturday before 10,403 at Petersen Events Center.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny notebook: 6 NA hockey players named PIHL all-stars

The North Allegheny ice hockey team is off to a 9-3 start this season and has generated 20 points in the PIHL Class 3A standings, second only to Seneca Valley (10-2, 21 points). The Tigers were rewarded for their strong performance thus far, as six players were selected to the...
WEXFORD, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
994
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy