Trib 10: Basketball power rankings make season debut

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson scores past Gateway’s Michael Crawford during the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals last season.

Last year proved that when it comes to high school basketball, it’s not the size of the school but how much gold it won that matters.

When the dust settled following the PIAA basketball championships in which nine WPIAL teams participated, a pair of Class 2A squads were alone on top of the Trib 10 power rankings.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart finished first in boys basketball, just ahead of fellow state champion Bishop Canevin in Class A.

For the girls, Neshannock captured district and state gold and finished at No. 1 in the weekly power rankings.

Here are the first Trib 10 basketball power rankings of the season. Teams are listed with overall record. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. New Castle Red Hurricane (9-0)

2. Lincoln Park (8-0)

3. Laurel Highlands Mustangs (8-1)

4. Chartiers Valley Colts (10-0)

5. Hampton Talbots (8-2)

6. Butler Golden Tornado (9-1)

7. North Hills Indians (7-2)

8. Bishop Canevin Crusaders (8-0)

9. Beaver Bobcats (9-1)

10. South Allegheny Gladiators (9-0)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. Norwin Knights (9-1)

2. Blackhawk Cougars (8-0)

3. McKeesport Tigers (9-1)

4. Oakland Catholic Eagles (8-2)

5. South Fayette Lions (9-2)

6. Upper St. Clair Panthers (7-2)

7. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (7-3)

8. Penn-Trafford Warriors (9-1)

9. North Catholic Trojans (7-3)

10. Freedom Bulldogs (8-1)

Out: None