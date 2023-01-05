What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 5, 2023: South Hills rivals to square off

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ava Dziubek drives to the basket past Bethel Park’s Mary Boff during the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals last season.

They met three times last season. Now these two South Hills girls basketball powers are set to mix it up for the first time in 2023 with first place at stake.

Defending Class 6A district champion Mt. Lebanon (3-0, 7-3) visits Route 19 neighbor Upper St. Clair (2-0, 7-2) on Thursday with first place in Section 2-6A up for grabs.

The Blue Devils have a half-game lead over the Panthers for the top spot in the section.

Mt. Lebanon has won three straight since a 4-3 start and is ranked No. 5 in 6A in the latest Trib HSSN rankings while the Panthers have won seven of their last eight games and are ranked No. 2.

The rivals split during the regular season a year ago, both winning on the road.

Mt. Lebanon won the first meeting last January, 44-37, while the Panthers took home the victory in the regular season finale, 58-53.

The Blue Devils got the last laugh and the gold when they beat the Panthers in the 2022 WPIAL 6A basketball championship game, 55-44, to capture the program’s fourth district title since 2009.

More standout girls hoops

Thursday is a strong night in district girls hoops with 11 matchups featuring teams battling for at least a share of first place in their section.

• Norwin (1-0, 9-1) at Butler (1-0, 6-5) in 6A Section 1

• Mars (2-0, 7-2) at Armstrong (3-0, 10-0) in 5A Section 2

• South Fayette (1-0, 9-2) at Lincoln Park (1-0, 9-0) in Section 4-5A

• North Catholic (3-0, 7-3) at Greensburg Salem (2-0, 9-1) in Section 1-4A

• Laurel Highlands (2-0, 7-3) at Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 7-3) in Section 3-4A

• Neshannock (1-0, 5-4) at Laurel (1-0, 8-1) in Section 1-3A

• Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (1-0, 6-3) at Avonworth (1-0, 5-4) in Section 2-3A

• Mt. Pleasant (1-0, 9-2) at Deer Lakes (1-0, 3-8) in Section 3-3A

• Serra Catholic (2-0, 5-0) at Greensburg Central Catholic (3-0, 9-2) in Section 3-2A

• Chartiers-Houston (3-0, 7-4) at Washington (2-0, 6-2) in Section 4-2A

Searching for winning ways

Perennial boys basketball power North Catholic has lost two straight games and is a game under .500 overall with a 4-5 record. However, fans of the Trojans need not reach for the panic button.

Four of the team’s losses have come against either Eastern Pa. powers or from out of state. Their lone loss to a WPIAL team was Tuesday when they fell to Class 5A top-ranked Lincoln Park on the road.

North Catholic will attempt to end a two-game skid Thursday when it hosts Winchester Thurston (1-4).

After winning their season opener, the Bears have hit the skids, as they try to snap a four-game losing streak.