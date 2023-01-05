ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 5, 2023: South Hills rivals to square off

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUMdB_0k3zqqJo00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ava Dziubek drives to the basket past Bethel Park’s Mary Boff during the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals last season.

They met three times last season. Now these two South Hills girls basketball powers are set to mix it up for the first time in 2023 with first place at stake.

Defending Class 6A district champion Mt. Lebanon (3-0, 7-3) visits Route 19 neighbor Upper St. Clair (2-0, 7-2) on Thursday with first place in Section 2-6A up for grabs.

The Blue Devils have a half-game lead over the Panthers for the top spot in the section.

Mt. Lebanon has won three straight since a 4-3 start and is ranked No. 5 in 6A in the latest Trib HSSN rankings while the Panthers have won seven of their last eight games and are ranked No. 2.

The rivals split during the regular season a year ago, both winning on the road.

Mt. Lebanon won the first meeting last January, 44-37, while the Panthers took home the victory in the regular season finale, 58-53.

The Blue Devils got the last laugh and the gold when they beat the Panthers in the 2022 WPIAL 6A basketball championship game, 55-44, to capture the program’s fourth district title since 2009.

More standout girls hoops

Thursday is a strong night in district girls hoops with 11 matchups featuring teams battling for at least a share of first place in their section.

• Norwin (1-0, 9-1) at Butler (1-0, 6-5) in 6A Section 1

• Mars (2-0, 7-2) at Armstrong (3-0, 10-0) in 5A Section 2

• South Fayette (1-0, 9-2) at Lincoln Park (1-0, 9-0) in Section 4-5A

• North Catholic (3-0, 7-3) at Greensburg Salem (2-0, 9-1) in Section 1-4A

• Laurel Highlands (2-0, 7-3) at Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 7-3) in Section 3-4A

• Neshannock (1-0, 5-4) at Laurel (1-0, 8-1) in Section 1-3A

• Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (1-0, 6-3) at Avonworth (1-0, 5-4) in Section 2-3A

• Mt. Pleasant (1-0, 9-2) at Deer Lakes (1-0, 3-8) in Section 3-3A

• Serra Catholic (2-0, 5-0) at Greensburg Central Catholic (3-0, 9-2) in Section 3-2A

• Chartiers-Houston (3-0, 7-4) at Washington (2-0, 6-2) in Section 4-2A

Searching for winning ways

Perennial boys basketball power North Catholic has lost two straight games and is a game under .500 overall with a 4-5 record. However, fans of the Trojans need not reach for the panic button.

Four of the team’s losses have come against either Eastern Pa. powers or from out of state. Their lone loss to a WPIAL team was Tuesday when they fell to Class 5A top-ranked Lincoln Park on the road.

North Catholic will attempt to end a two-game skid Thursday when it hosts Winchester Thurston (1-4).

After winning their season opener, the Bears have hit the skids, as they try to snap a four-game losing streak.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Football coach Mike Brown set to leave Hempfield for Norwin

Add another football coaching opening to the list in Westmoreland County. And come Monday, it looks like you can subtract one. Hempfield coach Mike Brown turned in his letter of resignation Friday after two years in the position. Brown told the team about his decision Friday, according to Hempfield athletic...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Blackhawk And Beaver Battle In Front Of A Sold Out Crowd

The home team the Beaver Bobcats played the Blackhawk Cougars in front of a sell out crowd that was described as a white out, and they didn’t disappoint the fans who witnessed a highly competitive game. The Bobcats got out to a five point lead and the Cougars kept clawing back closing the lead and so went the contest back and forth until middle of the forth quarter were Beaver got the biggest lead of the game of 11 points, the Cougars kept coming back and got it within four points with one minute thirty left on the clock when more of the same came from the Bobcats with some more timely shooting . This game was filled with good play on both teams and they should each have a good season.
BEAVER, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Farrell Files: Pitt 2023 QB and portal targets

I continue my look at the 2023 class with a focus on the quarterback position and we also track some things in the portal as well as 2024 recruiting. This is the Farrell Files Pitt edition. The 2023 class is average, I’ve been brutally honest about this. And to lose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon runners to get mental health support

It’s been said that running a marathon is all in the mind — that the mental approach is as important as the physical. As runners begin training in earnest for the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon on May 7, P3R, the non-profit organization that manages the marathon and some 15 other running events in the Pittsburgh area is putting an emphasis on mental health to participants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber, Nemacolin founder, dies at age 100

FARMINGTON, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin resort founder Joseph A. Hardy III died Saturday on his 100th birthday, the vice-president of marketing for 84 Lumber, Amy Smiley, confirms to Pittsburgh's Action News 4. A statement from the family said the following:. "It is with heavy hearts that we...
FARMINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills police searching for missing woman

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are requesting our help in locating a missing woman. Nia Rash was reportedly seen at the PAT Bus Stop at Frankstown Road and Duff Road in Penn Hills on the afternoon of Dec. 28. She was wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, gray sweatpants and light brown Ugg Boots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100

Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Penn Hills police seeking help to find woman missing

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing Penn Hills woman who could be endangered due to lack of necessary medication. Nia Rash was seen at a bus stop near the intersection of Frankstown Road and Duff Road in Penn Hills at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 28, according to Penn Hills police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Alle-Kiski Valley pitches in donations for family of slain Brackenridge Chief McIntire

Organizers said they raised thousands of dollars for the family of fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire during a roadside collection Saturday. Hosted by Pioneer Hose Company of Brackenridge and the Harrison Police Department, more than a dozen volunteers collected donations from passersby on Freeport Road at stops near Morgan Street and California Avenue. Donations will go to a fund for McIntire’s family.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz

Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
PLUM, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
994
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy