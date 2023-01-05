COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Dexter Dennis and Julius Marble each scored a season-high 17 points, and Texas A&M pulled away early and beat LSU 69-56 on Saturday night in its SEC home opener. Texas A&M (10-5, 2-0) won its fourth straight and ended a 10-game losing streak in the series. Dennis...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO