Daytona Beach, FL

leesburg-news.com

Woman arrested in alleged attack on man friend at Leesburg hotel

A woman with an extensive criminal record was arrested after allegedly attacking her man friend at the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Dec. 29 to the hotel after a 911 call from a male victim was received early in the afternoon. The police met with the victim in the hotel lobby.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando warehouse fire: New details about permitting in deadly fire

FOX 35 News has been digging for details in a deadly Orlando warehouse fire. We took concerns to the Orange County Commission when they were discussing the permitting process for storing fireworks. Officials said the county did not have a record showing the warehouse had proper permitting to store fireworks.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglerlive.com

Ex-Palm Coast Doctor Facing Rape and Deceit Allegations Says He Was Never Served

A year and a half after a civil lawsuit was filed against him, claiming he deceived, drugged and raped a woman, Dr. Gerard Abate says he was never served. In June 2021 a woman identified as M.D. sued Abate, a physician who was living in Palm Coast at the time, alleging he had deceived her on a dating site by falsely claiming he was single, and that he had drugged and raped her during a date at his Cinnamon Beach Way condo, when he also allegedly exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease. (See: “Woman Claiming She was Drugged and Raped Sues Palm Coast Doctor Gerard Abate.”)
PALM COAST, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg deer hunter arrested after entering posted private property

A Leesburg deer hunter has been arrested after entering posted private property. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was sent last month to meet with a property owner in rural Lake County regarding an armed trespasser on the man’s wooded property on Dec. 2. The property owner told the deputy that his game cameras captured a photograph of a man armed with some type of rifle or shotgun on his property shortly after midnight. The property owner posted the pictures of the hunter on social media in an attempt to identify the intruder, but was unsuccessful in determining his identity .
LEESBURG, FL

