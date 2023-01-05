Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County
Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have...
fox35orlando.com
'Beef in the streets' possibly linked to Wekiva High School shooting, community leader says
APOPKA, Fla. - Deputies are actively looking for a shooter, or shooters, in an incident that occurred at a Wekiva High School parking lot late Friday. "More than one person could've been harmed," said community leader Bishop Kelvin Cobaris. "There are people who could've nearly lost their lives because of the crossfire."
2 injured after shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people are injured after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police said on Saturday. Daytona Beach Police said they are investigating shooting scene on Hudson Street. Police said the two victims have non-life threatening injuries. They ask people to avoid the area. Check back with...
WESH
Orlando police: Man was robbed, killed for 'meaningless item' while leaving work
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video of Orlando police arresting Nicholas Anderson, he seems vaguely interested in his upcoming trip to the Orange County Jail. The 18-year-old is accused of killing a man, shooting him for nothing more than the meager possessions the victim was carrying in a bag.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested in alleged attack on man friend at Leesburg hotel
A woman with an extensive criminal record was arrested after allegedly attacking her man friend at the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Dec. 29 to the hotel after a 911 call from a male victim was received early in the afternoon. The police met with the victim in the hotel lobby.
10NEWS
Teen girl accused of shooting at Florida deputies rejects final plea deal offer
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies in June 2021 rejected the state's final offer for a plea deal, WKMG reports. The plea deal reportedly offer the teen 20 years in prison followed by probation. She rejected the offer during a court...
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested for strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies arrested Pierre Floriant, 41, on Thursday for allegedly killing the pregnant mother of his child: Joanna Gomez-Simo. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the murder happened at Pointe Vista Apartments. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy came to the apartment complex on Thursday morning...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando warehouse fire: New details about permitting in deadly fire
FOX 35 News has been digging for details in a deadly Orlando warehouse fire. We took concerns to the Orange County Commission when they were discussing the permitting process for storing fireworks. Officials said the county did not have a record showing the warehouse had proper permitting to store fireworks.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Person of interest in deaths of Florida couple back in Lake County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been extradited from Georgia and returned to Lake County. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia,...
flaglerlive.com
Ex-Palm Coast Doctor Facing Rape and Deceit Allegations Says He Was Never Served
A year and a half after a civil lawsuit was filed against him, claiming he deceived, drugged and raped a woman, Dr. Gerard Abate says he was never served. In June 2021 a woman identified as M.D. sued Abate, a physician who was living in Palm Coast at the time, alleging he had deceived her on a dating site by falsely claiming he was single, and that he had drugged and raped her during a date at his Cinnamon Beach Way condo, when he also allegedly exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease. (See: “Woman Claiming She was Drugged and Raped Sues Palm Coast Doctor Gerard Abate.”)
fox35orlando.com
Florida tow truck company owner arrested for unlawfully towing cars at crash scenes: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando tow truck business owner was arrested after troopers discovered that multiple cars were being unlawfully solicited at crash scenes, according to a press release. William Gonzalez, the owner of Ready for Action Collision turned himself into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday on several charges...
fox35orlando.com
Woman struck in face by stray bullet at Florida home during New Year's Eve gathering
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly struck a woman in the face with a bullet in a Florida subdivision on New Year's Eve. Officers said they received information that a woman was struck on the face by an unknown metal object while attending a New Year's Eve party in the Crystal Ridge Subdivision in Lake Mary.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg deer hunter arrested after entering posted private property
A Leesburg deer hunter has been arrested after entering posted private property. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was sent last month to meet with a property owner in rural Lake County regarding an armed trespasser on the man’s wooded property on Dec. 2. The property owner told the deputy that his game cameras captured a photograph of a man armed with some type of rifle or shotgun on his property shortly after midnight. The property owner posted the pictures of the hunter on social media in an attempt to identify the intruder, but was unsuccessful in determining his identity .
Man found shot to death at apartment complex in Orange County
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Friday morning. Deputies said they are investigating a deadly shooting at the Seabrook apartment complex in east Orange County. Officials said they were called to one of the...
fox35orlando.com
DeLand’s historic Putnam Hotel faces demolition after being deemed 'unsalvageable'
Built a century ago in 1923, The Putnam Hotel was the original first purchase by Henry A. DeLand. Now in 2023, a year that would have been a monumental one for the century-old building, its era may be coming to an end.
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
WESH
Man sentenced for shooting death of 18-year-old in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the State Attorney's Office, a man has been sentenced for the death of an 18-year-old after a shooting. Jaquez Head, 23, was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison, the State Attorney's Office said. Head along with three other men went...
WESH
15-year-old accused of shooting at Volusia deputies says lawyers pressuring her to take deal
The teenager accused of shooting at Volusia County sheriff's deputies a year and a half ago has rejected a plea deal and will go on trial next month. “I actually feel like they are kind of pressuring me to take the 20 years,” Nicole Jackson said in court Thursday.
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
‘Be responsible’: DeLand police ask residents to lock up their guns after rash of thefts from cars
VIDEO: ‘Be responsible’: DeLand police ask residents to lock up their guns after rash of thefts from cars ‘Be responsible’: DeLand police ask residents to lock up their guns after rash of thefts from cars. DeLAND, Fla. — DeLand police are pleading with residents to lock...
