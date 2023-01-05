SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County worker was sentenced to serve prison time and repay $1.38 in stolen public funds on Wednesday. Rhonda Sue Ackerman was employed as a liability claims tech and reportedly stole $1.38 million from Spokane County over the span of a decade. According to prosecutors, she filed dozens of fake claims over that time and directed the claimants, who were mostly relatives or friends of her son, to cash the checks and give the majority of the funds to her.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO