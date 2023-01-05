ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Spokane police arrest man accused in string of random, unprovoked attacks

SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a suspect in connection to a string of "unprovoked" and "random" attacks on Thursday. SPD officers responded to three assaults involving five victims on Dec. 17. The first was caught on a security camera, and took place at Wall and Spokane Falls Blvd. A man walked up to two women who were sitting on the ground, sprayed them with bear spray, kicked them in the head and walked away.
SPOKANE, WA
YAHOO!

Police arrest man suspected of robbing downtown, South Hill banks

Jan. 7—Spokane police arrested a 54-year-old man accused of robbing a downtown Banner Bank and South Hill Washington Trust Bank. The police's Major Crimes Unit and SWAT team arrested David E. Allen Friday morning at his Deer Park residence without incident, Spokane police said in a news release. Police...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill bank robbery suspect arrested in Deer Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect in a bank robbery that occurred at a Washington Trust Bank on the South Hill has been arrested in Deer Park. Spokane Police identified the suspect at 54-year-old David E Allen. He was also linked to a downtown Banner Bank robbery on December 29. Officer and the SPD SWAT team arrested Allen at his home...
DEER PARK, WA
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
YAHOO!

Kohberger housed in small jail with mix of alleged criminals

Jan. 7—The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected...
MOSCOW, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane Police will double their downtown presence, patrols, to address lagging 911 response times

Spokane city leaders have reorganized the police department – putting 30 more officers on patrol in hopes of decreasing 911 response times. That reorganization however did come with a few sacrifices. Those officers now on patrol were previously in the city’s traffic unit. There will also be no more neighborhood resource officers, said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Search warrant reveals new details in Deer Park murder investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than two weeks after a man was found dead in a Deer Park home, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has issued a search warrant for the property. In the search warrant, investigators said an open gun safe and several firearms were found inside the home. They also noted a "suspicious male" around the house as they were executing the search warrant.
DEER PARK, WA
KREM2

Former Spokane County worker sentenced to 366 days in prison for theft

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County worker was sentenced to serve prison time and repay $1.38 in stolen public funds on Wednesday. Rhonda Sue Ackerman was employed as a liability claims tech and reportedly stole $1.38 million from Spokane County over the span of a decade. According to prosecutors, she filed dozens of fake claims over that time and directed the claimants, who were mostly relatives or friends of her son, to cash the checks and give the majority of the funds to her.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Spokane police responds to South Hill bank robbery

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday evening at 4:45 p.m. the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a bank robbery in the 3100 block of S. Grand Avenue. According to SPD, a white male entered the bank without referencing a weapon, however indicated a robbery. The male left on foot with...
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

Spokane County worker headed for prison after stealing $1.38M

(The Center Square) – Former Spokane County employee Rhonda Sue Ackerman has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison and ordered to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds. “Justice was done today,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said of the case outcome. “This prosecution sends an important message: My prosecutors and I will hold those who engage in public corruption accountable.” Ackerman, 53, pleaded guilty in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man flown out of area for “traumatic injury” to hand after explosion in Wallowa County

WALLOWA COUNTY – One man was injured and flown out of the area to a Spokane Hospital on Wednesday after an explosion that caused traumatic injury to his hand. According to Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish, the incident is still being investigated. The bomb squad was called to the scene with additional tech’s bringing in additional testing equipment today. The scene is being held with a search warrant.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Thursday, January 5, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Thursday, January 5, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0030 Fingerprints. 11:11:05. Incident Address: N MILL ST, COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Officer requested a case number. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0031 Fraud. 13:43:19. Incident Address: COUNTRY CLUB RD, PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KLEWTV

Lewiston woman dies from car crash in Spokane

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Lewiston woman in Spokane County. According to the press memo issued by WSP, it happened nine miles souht of Spokane on Tuesday afternoon just before 2:20 p.m. Troopers said Jeanette Lavance, 54, of Lewiston was...
LEWISTON, ID

