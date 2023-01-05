Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Man charged with multiple assaults after three attacks in one day during crime-spree
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police arrested Gary Ault on December 27th for illegal possession of a firearm, but that might be the least of his charges. After his arrest police added charges of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree assault following a 3-day crime spree. Ault agreed to meet with a...
Deputies arrest man accused of storage unit burglary in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man who they say stole several items from a storage unit in south Spokane Valley. On Tuesday at around 10 a.m., a deputy spoke with a man who said his storage unit at the 13400 block of E. 32nd Avenue was broken into. The victim told police someone cut the lock of his storage...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police arrest man accused in string of random, unprovoked attacks
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a suspect in connection to a string of "unprovoked" and "random" attacks on Thursday. SPD officers responded to three assaults involving five victims on Dec. 17. The first was caught on a security camera, and took place at Wall and Spokane Falls Blvd. A man walked up to two women who were sitting on the ground, sprayed them with bear spray, kicked them in the head and walked away.
YAHOO!
Police arrest man suspected of robbing downtown, South Hill banks
Jan. 7—Spokane police arrested a 54-year-old man accused of robbing a downtown Banner Bank and South Hill Washington Trust Bank. The police's Major Crimes Unit and SWAT team arrested David E. Allen Friday morning at his Deer Park residence without incident, Spokane police said in a news release. Police...
South Hill bank robbery suspect arrested in Deer Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect in a bank robbery that occurred at a Washington Trust Bank on the South Hill has been arrested in Deer Park. Spokane Police identified the suspect at 54-year-old David E Allen. He was also linked to a downtown Banner Bank robbery on December 29. Officer and the SPD SWAT team arrested Allen at his home...
YAHOO!
Family settles with Spokane County for $7.5 million in 2019 murder-suicide
Jan. 7—The Spokane County Sheriff's Office agreed last month to pay $7.5 million to the family of a man killed in a 2019 murder-suicide, one of the largest wrongful death settlements in Spokane County. Makayla M. Moody alleged in federal court that her husband, Benjamin L. Grosser, was wrongfully...
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
YAHOO!
Kohberger housed in small jail with mix of alleged criminals
Jan. 7—The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane Police will double their downtown presence, patrols, to address lagging 911 response times
Spokane city leaders have reorganized the police department – putting 30 more officers on patrol in hopes of decreasing 911 response times. That reorganization however did come with a few sacrifices. Those officers now on patrol were previously in the city’s traffic unit. There will also be no more neighborhood resource officers, said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.
Search warrant reveals new details in Deer Park murder investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than two weeks after a man was found dead in a Deer Park home, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has issued a search warrant for the property. In the search warrant, investigators said an open gun safe and several firearms were found inside the home. They also noted a "suspicious male" around the house as they were executing the search warrant.
Former Spokane County worker sentenced to 366 days in prison for theft
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County worker was sentenced to serve prison time and repay $1.38 in stolen public funds on Wednesday. Rhonda Sue Ackerman was employed as a liability claims tech and reportedly stole $1.38 million from Spokane County over the span of a decade. According to prosecutors, she filed dozens of fake claims over that time and directed the claimants, who were mostly relatives or friends of her son, to cash the checks and give the majority of the funds to her.
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
Spokane police responds to South Hill bank robbery
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday evening at 4:45 p.m. the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a bank robbery in the 3100 block of S. Grand Avenue. According to SPD, a white male entered the bank without referencing a weapon, however indicated a robbery. The male left on foot with...
Spokane County worker headed for prison after stealing $1.38M
(The Center Square) – Former Spokane County employee Rhonda Sue Ackerman has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison and ordered to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds. “Justice was done today,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said of the case outcome. “This prosecution sends an important message: My prosecutors and I will hold those who engage in public corruption accountable.” Ackerman, 53, pleaded guilty in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man flown out of area for “traumatic injury” to hand after explosion in Wallowa County
WALLOWA COUNTY – One man was injured and flown out of the area to a Spokane Hospital on Wednesday after an explosion that caused traumatic injury to his hand. According to Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish, the incident is still being investigated. The bomb squad was called to the scene with additional tech’s bringing in additional testing equipment today. The scene is being held with a search warrant.
inlander.com
How the Spokane sheriff's allegations of racism and sexism led to a defamation lawsuit and $19 million jury award
On June 13, 2019, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich called a news conference to announce that he'd fired a sergeant for allegedly using a racist slur and sexually harassing a female deputy. An internal affairs investigation, the sheriff said to reporters, had found that the sergeant had started a phone...
KREM
'I did what I thought was right' | Ozzie Knezovich signs off as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — First appointed, then elected in 2006, Ozzie Knezovich would go on to become the second longest serving sheriff in Spokane County history. "When my wife and I talked about should I do this job, I said, 'Well, if we do this, it's going to be all out,'" Knezovich said.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Thursday, January 5, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Thursday, January 5, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0030 Fingerprints. 11:11:05. Incident Address: N MILL ST, COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Officer requested a case number. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0031 Fraud. 13:43:19. Incident Address: COUNTRY CLUB RD, PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s...
FOX 28 Spokane
Law enforcement investigating bomb scare at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency department is back open after shutting down while law enforcement initially responded to a call regarding a potential explosive device. According to Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer, a man came to the hospital by air ambulance and...
KLEWTV
Lewiston woman dies from car crash in Spokane
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Lewiston woman in Spokane County. According to the press memo issued by WSP, it happened nine miles souht of Spokane on Tuesday afternoon just before 2:20 p.m. Troopers said Jeanette Lavance, 54, of Lewiston was...
Comments / 5