ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California braces for more rain, storms, potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy