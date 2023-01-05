ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murdix's strong first half performance leads Islanders past UIW 91-61

By Larissa Liska
 3 days ago
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's (9-6, 2-0) Terrion Murdix played a strong first half performance leading the Islanders past UIW 91-61.

Murdix scored 16 points and led the Islanders with 3 steals. He did not miss a shot, going 7-7 from the field and 2-2 at the free throw line. Murdix also added 8 assists.

TAMU-CC outplayed UIW scoring 44 points in the paint vs. 32. Plus, the Islanders added 16 fast break points and 17 points off turnovers.

The Islanders are back on the road this Saturday as they face UIW again. Tipoff is set for about 4 p.m. in San Antonio after the women's game.

ISLANDERS POINTS
Isaac Mushila - 20 points
Terrion Murdix - 16 points
Trevian Tennyson - 12 points
De'Lazarus Keys - 4 points
Ross Williams - 12 points
Owen Dease - 8 points
Jordan Roberts - 7 points
Jourdyn Grandberry - 5 points
Jasman Sangha - 5 points
Tyrese Nickelson - 2 points

