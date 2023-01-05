Read full article on original website
Longtime SWFL basketball coach returns to FSW with championship aspirations
FORT MYERS, Fla. — For almost two decades Darrin Wallace has been a coaching staple in Southwest Florida. This year he’s back to help Florida Southwestern bring another championship to the school. In terms of jobs around the country, being on the staff at Florida Southwestern is as...
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Aim to Continue Historic Start Saturday Against North Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Off to the hottest start in the program's Division I history, the FGCU men's basketball team (12-4 overall, 2-1 ASUN) returns to The Nest on Saturday night to take on the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 1-2). Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Alico Arena, and the game is available for viewing on ESPN+.
Sean Martinelli: One Last Lap
FORT MYERS, Fla. — I’m beginning 2023 with a move to a new place within Fort Myers. It’s only a couple of miles from where I live now, but it still feels bittersweet. As I first documented in 2020, I knew nearly none of my neighbors in my condo community prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But once I began a routine of walking 16 laps around the complex each afternoon, I made dozens of new friendships.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida?. If you're looking for a steakhouse in Miami, then Bourbon Steak is the place to go. This restaurant has an outstanding wine and beer selection, and their steaks are some of the best in town. You're sure to have an enjoyable meal with a menu that offers steak, seafood, and farm-fresh sides. In addition, the wine list is impressive and has several wines from across the country and beyond. One of the most exciting aspects of the experience at Bourbon Steak is its location. The restaurant is inside the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, offering a sophisticated environment perfect for dining. You can book a table with Open Table or make a reservation via the hotel's website.
“Endless stream” of hogs continue terrorizing Estero community
ESTERO, Fla. — The hogs are back and still wreaking havoc in the Fountain Lakes community. But, even after addressing the problem with community leaders, neighbors say the problem is much bigger than that. “I feel like I’m sending one soldier into battle when they’re trapping these pigs,” says...
Banking Magazine Spotlights Meridian Bank Executive’s Role in Florida Expansion
Meridian Bank and its current EVP, Wayne Griest, were featured in Independent Banker magazine regarding the bank’s expansion into Florida with Griest at the helm, writes Bridget McCrea for Independent Banker. Communities banks have been expanding beyond their traditional geographic boundaries, and Meridian Bank is one of them. The...
Florida City Named Among The Top 10 Boomtowns
SmartAsset mapped out which U.S. cities are experiencing massive economic growth.
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel owner on Ian recovery: 'It's like playing 3D chess with one eye closed'
Progress is slow, but happening, on Southwest Florida beaches. 1. The rebuilding process for many Southwest Florida businesses post-Hurricane Ian began to pick up speed at the end of 2022. As of mid-December, for example, 62% of Lee County’s hotel guest rooms had reopened — some 8,900 rooms, according to Visit Fort Myers, the Lee County Visitors & Convention Bureau. Many of those rooms were occupied by people helping with and assisting displaced residents, in addition to cleanup and restoration tasks.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist speaks after losing leg in crash that threw him into Luckett Rd retention pond
A man who was thrown from his bike into a retention pond fought to pull himself to safety. Now, he is living without a leg. We want to warn you that what you’re about to see and read may be difficult for some people. Dashcam video of the crash...
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You Away
Looking for some new food to try in Fort Myers? These restaurants have you covered with some of the best food on the coast!Photo byEmerson VieiraonUnsplash. If you are like anyone in Fort Myers, you enjoy a great steak dinner, or some fancy seafood on a warm evening. If you are in Fort Myers and have been looking for some new food picks to try out, this list has you covered.
Beachgoers enjoy sunshine as Collier County reopens beach access points
A number of beach access points have reopened — 14 to be exact. Marking the first time they’ve been open since Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian
Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
luxury-houses.net
The Stunning Residence in Naples, Florida is Offered for $13.9 Million with Just Minutes to Doctor’s Pass and the Gulf of Mexico
3139 Leeward Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3139 Leeward Lane, Naples, Florida, is appointed by Calusa Bay Design with spectacular, wide-water, western views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3139 Leeward Lane, please contact Tim P Savage, PA (Phone: 239.821.7576) at Gulf Coast International Prop for full support and perfect service.
Crash causes traffic backup near Caloosahatchee Bridge
Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at the end of the Caloosahatchee Bridge in North Fort Myers.
Crews aim to restore sand on Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County is working to make Bonita Beach level after Hurricane Ian tore through the coast. For the last three months, crews have cleared sand of debris and made sandpiles on the north and south ends of the beach. People living and working on Hickory...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area
3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
Southbound lanes of Caloosahatchee Bridge reopened
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed a traffic crash at the base of the Caloosahatchee Bridge. Southbound lanes of the bridge are currently closed.
Are people returning to Fort Myers Beach too quickly for the island to handle?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been to Fort Myers Beach recently, you’ve likely seen the swarms of people that line the beach. Many days, it looks like a normal day during season. “I am really surprised at how many people are at the beach,” said...
WINKNEWS.com
Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County
There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
WINKNEWS.com
Old staples of downtown Fort Myers return after Ian; others have to go
Though there has been progress for some businesses, the destruction from Hurricane Ian was severe, and there are bars, restaurants, and shops in downtown Fort Myers that still can’t open their doors. Some, though, are reopening soon and ready to get back to normal. Meghan Fitzmaurice, assistant general manager...
