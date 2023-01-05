ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

bossierpress.com

High school soccer: Haughton, Benton boys post victories Saturday

The Haughton and Benton boys won matches Saturday. The Bucs defeated Calvary Baptist 5-2 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, and the Tigers downed Ruston 4-1. In another boys match, Parkway fell to Loyola 3-2 at Messmer Stadium. In a girls match, Haughton lost to Calvary 3-0 at...
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

South Bossier dance group sparkles during BPCC halftime show

South Bossier’s Dance Loud Academy Dancers brought smiles and sass for an unbelievable halftime show during the Bossier Parish Community College basketball game on November 30, 2022. This past summer, dancers from Dance Loud Academy competed in the World Dance Alliance Championship. On April 30, 2022, one of the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Two injured during shooting on Alston and N Dale intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people were injured during a shooting that happened around 1:14 p.m. on Alston Street intersecting N Dale Ave. Injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. Both victims, one male and one female, were transported to Ochsner Health. This article will be updated as more information becomes...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

AHS Student Places in National Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest

The journey that led industrial engineer Naxhiely Ruiz from her native Mexico to Airline High. School as a Spanish teacher is one that has made an impact on 12th grade student Madelynn. Russell, prompting her entry in the Optimum Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest that landed. her in the winner’s...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported

SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Police: 2 shot on Kennedy Dr. near Shreveport airport

SHREVEPORT, Hope Public Schools to host community meeting to discuss 5-year plan La. - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Kennedy and Mayfield just east of the Shreveport Regional Airport. Police reports two victims have been taken by ambulance to Ochsner...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Single-story vacant house catches fire in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames from under a house on Herndon Street. On Jun. 7, at 6:49 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Herndon Steet, in the Highland neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and discovered smoke coming from the corner of the single-story house. SFD located a small fire underneath the house.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn

DIXIE INN, La. - One firefighter was injured in a blaze that demolished Dorcheat Seafood and Grill in Dixie Inn early Friday morning. “The man who was injured is a volunteer for Minden and Dixie Inn,” said Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad. “Apparently it was a freak deal. A metal coupling snapped off of one of the hoses and hit him. It broke his leg in at least two places – maybe injured his foot.”
DIXIE INN, LA
q973radio.com

It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana

It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
RUSTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Nancy (Mills) McWhorter

A Celebration of Life will be held for Nancy (Mills) McWhorter at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott O’Rear officiating. Interment will follow at Rocky Springs Cemetery in Lisbon, LA. Visitation will be held at Hill Crest from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman killed on Bond Drive named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport teen found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport teen was found safe Thursday. According to SPD, 16-year-old Leterion Taylor has been returned home safely.
SHREVEPORT, LA

