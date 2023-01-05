Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Haughton, Benton boys post victories Saturday
The Haughton and Benton boys won matches Saturday. The Bucs defeated Calvary Baptist 5-2 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, and the Tigers downed Ruston 4-1. In another boys match, Parkway fell to Loyola 3-2 at Messmer Stadium. In a girls match, Haughton lost to Calvary 3-0 at...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Tough night for parish 1-5A teams; PCA rolls; Bossier Invitational concludes Saturday
It was a tough night for the parish’s District 1-5A teams as all four suffered road losses Friday night. Airline fell to defending champion Captain Shreve 59-23, Benton lost to Southwood 65-48, Parkway dropped a 65-48 decision to Byrd and Haughton fell to Natchitoches Central 66-57. After the first...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Bossier boys extend winning streak to 13; Benton boys, Parkway girls win
The Bossier and Benton boys and Parkway girls won matches Friday night,. Bossier extended its winning streak to 13 and unbeaten streak to 15 with an 8-0 victory over Union Parish in a District 1-III opener in Farmerville. Benton downed Natchitoches Central 8-0. Parkway defeated Evangel Christian 4-1 at Bobby...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Parkway boys and girls, Haughton boys open District 1-II play with victories
The Parkway boys and girls and the Haughton boys opened District 1-II play with victories Thursday night. In boys matches, Parkway defeated North DeSoto 4-1 at North DeSoto, and Haughton downed Minden 8-2 at Minden. The Parkway girls defeated Minden 6-1 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. In...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Hue Jackson landing highly regarded FBS assistant, Louisiana native as Grambling OC
From growing up in Louisiana to breaking into the coaching ranks at the state's high school level to his work the past two years helping Terry Bowden turn around UL-Monroe football, Tony Hull has touched just about every level of football in his native state. Now Hull, a former standout...
bossierpress.com
South Bossier dance group sparkles during BPCC halftime show
South Bossier’s Dance Loud Academy Dancers brought smiles and sass for an unbelievable halftime show during the Bossier Parish Community College basketball game on November 30, 2022. This past summer, dancers from Dance Loud Academy competed in the World Dance Alliance Championship. On April 30, 2022, one of the...
Results from Day Two of the Don Redden Classic
FINAL SCORE: WEST MONROE 58, GENERAL TRASS 55 WOSSMAN 75, A.J. ELLENDER 46 ST. FRED’S 65, SUMMERFIELD 39
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Downs kicks off racing season with new features for the public
We take an inside tour of the new amenities at the historic racing track in Bossier City as the quarter horse racing season begins. Louisiana Downs kicks off racing season with new …. We take an inside tour of the new amenities at the historic racing track in Bossier City...
KTBS
Two injured during shooting on Alston and N Dale intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people were injured during a shooting that happened around 1:14 p.m. on Alston Street intersecting N Dale Ave. Injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. Both victims, one male and one female, were transported to Ochsner Health. This article will be updated as more information becomes...
bossierpress.com
AHS Student Places in National Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest
The journey that led industrial engineer Naxhiely Ruiz from her native Mexico to Airline High. School as a Spanish teacher is one that has made an impact on 12th grade student Madelynn. Russell, prompting her entry in the Optimum Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest that landed. her in the winner’s...
KTBS
Violent Saturday in Shreveport with multiple shootings reported
SHREVEPORT, La. - It has been a violent Saturday in the Shreveport area with four reported shootings. Five victims have been transported to Ochsner LSU Hospital. Shreveport Police Department responded to another shooting on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. that happened on the 5600 block of Fallowmont Drive. SPD located a...
KTBS
Police: 2 shot on Kennedy Dr. near Shreveport airport
SHREVEPORT, Hope Public Schools to host community meeting to discuss 5-year plan La. - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Kennedy and Mayfield just east of the Shreveport Regional Airport. Police reports two victims have been taken by ambulance to Ochsner...
KSLA
Single-story vacant house catches fire in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames from under a house on Herndon Street. On Jun. 7, at 6:49 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Herndon Steet, in the Highland neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and discovered smoke coming from the corner of the single-story house. SFD located a small fire underneath the house.
KTBS
Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn
DIXIE INN, La. - One firefighter was injured in a blaze that demolished Dorcheat Seafood and Grill in Dixie Inn early Friday morning. “The man who was injured is a volunteer for Minden and Dixie Inn,” said Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad. “Apparently it was a freak deal. A metal coupling snapped off of one of the hoses and hit him. It broke his leg in at least two places – maybe injured his foot.”
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
bossierpress.com
Nancy (Mills) McWhorter
A Celebration of Life will be held for Nancy (Mills) McWhorter at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott O’Rear officiating. Interment will follow at Rocky Springs Cemetery in Lisbon, LA. Visitation will be held at Hill Crest from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
KSLA
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
bossierpress.com
LANE CLOSURE: RIGHT LANE I-20 EAST AT LA 157 (EXIT 33 FILLMORE/HAUGHTON EXIT)
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on:. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 6:00 am, the outside, right lane of I-20 Eastbound in advance of LA 157 (Exit 33, Fillmore / Haughton) will be closed. Traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane. Exit 33 will...
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport teen found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport teen was found safe Thursday. According to SPD, 16-year-old Leterion Taylor has been returned home safely.
