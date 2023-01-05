Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MedCity News
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
beckerspayer.com
UPMC Health Plan reducing ACA pharmacy network by 60%
UPMC Health Plan is adding a preferred pharmacy network to its ACA plans, reducing the number of pharmacies available to members by 60 percent, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Jan. 5. The payer said around 15 percent of its 114,000 ACA members will have to switch pharmacies. Chronis Manolis, chief pharmacy...
WPXI
Region’s chief medical officers urge end to health care threats
The Pittsburgh region’s chief medical officers have renewed their call to eliminate violence and the threat of violence in health care. The Western Pennsylvania Regional Chief Medical Officers Consortium said that a violence- and aggression-free setting is crucial for everyone’s safety. It’s the second such appeal; in April 2022, the CMO group had said that threats and violence were impacting the ability to provide health care.
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying management jobs in Pittsburgh
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Pittsburgh, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Local family feels stuck in Ireland over delayed surgery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family is going through one of those nightmares that could happen to anyone who takes a trip.As KDKA-TV's Jon Delano explains, it's particularly difficult when you can't get the medical help you need when you want it.Toni Draksler of Homer City and her extended family were really looking forward to their trip to Ireland, including Northern Ireland, but they never expected to end up at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast."While we were on a family vacation, my mom fell and unexpectedly broke her hip in a small café. She was taken by ambulance to...
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
Charlie's Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company's locations in Butler County.
cranberryeagle.com
Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber initiative brings benefit to small businesses
An initiative organized by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber late last year brought good fortune to area businesses as 2022 came to a close. The initiative, called Ca$hmob, resulted in the busiest two hours that Oil & Vinegar owner Angela McMasters said she had ever had at her store, located at 522 Northpointe Circle, Seven Fields, on Dec. 13.
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100
Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate falls to 3.4%
The Pittsburgh region’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4%, which was the lowest rate on record for the area since records began being tracked in 1976. Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped two-tenths of a percent in November 2022 to 3.4%, the lowest rate out of the seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area according to the most recent data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
Report: Pittsburgh neglecting prevailing wage ordinance
(The Center Square) – Enforcement of the prevailing wage ordinance is failing because a comprehensive list of projects it covers doesn't exist, an internal report by the city of Pittsburgh says. Also in the December report, the city: • doesn't tell employers about the requirements of the prevailing wage ordinance. • doesn't consistently enforce the...
cranberryeagle.com
Mars students place at debate invitational
Three students of Mars Area School District placed in the North Catholic Speech & Debate Invitational in December 2022. Senior Cole Winstead earned second place and senior Avery Beller took third place in the chambers of congressional debate category. Freshmen Julian Coquelet, Samantha Knieriem and Isabel Radens also competed in congressional debate events.
cranberryeagle.com
St. Ferdinand women’s club sets meeting
The St. Ferdinand Women’s Club of Divine Grace Parish will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township. The program this month is by VOICe (Victim Outreach Intervention Center), a private nonprofit organization that provides services in Butler County to any victim of domestic violence, sexual assault or other crime, recent or past.
Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz
Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
wtae.com
Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital
Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
butlerradio.com
One Flown To Hospital After Adams Twp. Crash
One person was flown to a hospital last night after a crash in Adams Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 5 p.m. for the accident near the intersection of Warrendale and Eagle Roads—which is near the Treesdale Country Club. Emergency responders from Adams...
Groups, residents want EPA to protect Pittsburgh region from ‘unacceptably high’ levels of benzene pollution from U.S. Steel
A known carcinogen threatens ‘imminent danger’ to residents, groups argue. Armed with a year’s worth of monitoring data, residents and environmental groups say health hazards from benzene pollution at Pittsburgh-area U.S. Steel plants are “beyond imminent,” and they’re asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to “take immediate action” to cut pollution from the plants.
wpgh53.com
Marketplace Pittsburgh: Ocean Treasures
PITTSBURGH — On this week's episode of Marketplace Pittsburgh, Darren Zaslau speaks with Ocean Treasures co-owners Jenn Butler and Warren Butler. Ocean Treasures, one of the first seafood boil companies in Pittsburgh, has numerous employment opportunities available. These include hosts, servers, chefs and more. The company has two restaurants...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project
PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
Pittsburgh City Council president calls for more oversight of Stop the Violence grants
Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith introduced legislation Wednesday that would require recipients of the city’s Stop the Violence grants to report to council on how they use the funds. The city announced in November that it had distributed nearly $1 million in Stop the Violence grants to more...
