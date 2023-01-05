Read full article on original website
Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz
Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
Work begins to raze shuttered Greensburg video store, clears way for downtown GetGo
Development of a GetGo gas station and convenience store in downtown Greensburg is moving forward as work has begun to demolish a vacant building at 531 S. Main St. A subcontractor was on hand this week working to remove floor tiles and abate asbestos at the shuttered Family Video store.
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
cranberryeagle.com
Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber initiative brings benefit to small businesses
An initiative organized by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber late last year brought good fortune to area businesses as 2022 came to a close. The initiative, called Ca$hmob, resulted in the busiest two hours that Oil & Vinegar owner Angela McMasters said she had ever had at her store, located at 522 Northpointe Circle, Seven Fields, on Dec. 13.
WFMJ.com
Flames race through former New Castle Days Inn
Flames heavily damaged a building that once housed the Days Inn on East North Street in New Castle. Firefighters called out at 3 a.m. Sunday after police found smoke pouring from the side of the building. The first firefighters on the scene reported smike and flames coming from the first...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project
PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
Park rangers watching over Castor, the new resident beaver at Frick Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new resident has moved in at Frick Park.The Pittsburgh Park Rangers have discovered a beaver has moved in at Nine Mile Run. They first spotted the animal about a week and a half ago and are documenting its activities on their Instagram page.The rangers have named the beaver Castor after the scientific name for the North American beaver, Castor canadensis, and are keeping a close eye on it.Castor is only the second beaver to migrate up the Monongahela River and move into the park, the rangers said. However, these critters are fairly common in our rivers...
Pennsylvania Almanac
The end of an era: Whatever happened to the phone book?
Alas, the poor phone book. Once, it was the cornerstone of American connection, an indispensable resource people relied on to find pizza shops, plumbers, and the number of the cute girl in math class. But now, when a new phone book lands on a homeowner’s doorstep, the tome most often...
No one injured in Madison house fire
Fire crews were called to a home in Madison early Saturday evening to extinguish a fire on Main Street. The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. Everyone inside the home go out safely, and crews were still working to put out the fire about...
New Stanton warehouse construction forces closure of Glenn Fox Road
New Stanton officials said a portion of Glenn Fox Road in the borough will close Friday. It will not reopen until sometime this spring, said Jeff McLaughlin, borough manager. The closure was necessary to accommodate the increasing number of construction vehicles traveling to the build site of a 1 million square foot warehouse in the area.
Washington County creates policy to fine owners of blighted properties
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Washington County say they have figured out a way to encourage owners of blighted and abandoned homes to keep up with their properties.Code enforcement officers will soon be ticketing owners like they ticket cars. The quality of life ordinance will essentially speed up the process of enforcement for violators.Homeowners will receive a ticket in the mail ranging from $25 to $100, depending on the violation, and will have three days to fix up the property. If the property is cleaned up in the timeframe, the fine will be waived. Otherwise, the city will take...
cranberryeagle.com
St. Ferdinand women’s club sets meeting
The St. Ferdinand Women’s Club of Divine Grace Parish will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township. The program this month is by VOICe (Victim Outreach Intervention Center), a private nonprofit organization that provides services in Butler County to any victim of domestic violence, sexual assault or other crime, recent or past.
WFMJ.com
Hearing set on prohibiting large wind, solar projects in four Columbiana Co. townships
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the hearing would impact the Kensington Solar project. Columbiana County Commissioners have agreed to hold a hearing on banning future solar and wind farms in four townships. Commissioners have scheduled a 9:15 a.m. hearing at their offices on February...
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
Charlie's Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company's locations in Butler County.
wtae.com
84 Lumber founder Joe Hardy to mark 100th birthday this weekend
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Resort founder Joe Hardy turns 100 years old on Saturday. The billionaire has grown 84 Lumber into one of the largest privately-held companies in the United States. His daughter, Maggie Hardy Knox, currently serves as owner and president of the company.
butlerradio.com
PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning
Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
Joe Hardy, founder of 84 Lumber, dead at 100
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, the founder of 84 Lumber, has died. Hardy was 100 years old. Hardy’s family said he died on his birthday. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph A. Hardy, III. The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man. Many knew Joe as a brilliant businessman and enthusiastic entrepreneur. Even with his vast success, Joe always remembered what matters most: people. He helped make the American dream real for so many, and he will be greatly missed. Joe proved that nothing is impossible by willing himself to his 100th birthday. His family is beyond proud of him for making this final accomplishment,” 84 Lumber’s vice president of marketing Amy Smiley said in a statement.
explore venango
Coroner Christina Rugh: Tackling a Thankless Job With Grace
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Christina Rugh, serving as Venango County Coroner since 2014, has one of the most necessary jobs in our community, and the one that most people want nothing to do with. I sat down for an interview with Christina in the back of Iron Furnace Coffee...
Local family feels stuck in Ireland over delayed surgery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family is going through one of those nightmares that could happen to anyone who takes a trip.As KDKA-TV's Jon Delano explains, it's particularly difficult when you can't get the medical help you need when you want it.Toni Draksler of Homer City and her extended family were really looking forward to their trip to Ireland, including Northern Ireland, but they never expected to end up at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast."While we were on a family vacation, my mom fell and unexpectedly broke her hip in a small café. She was taken by ambulance to...
Crews battle Washington County fire
ELRAMA, Pa. — A Washington County home appears heavily damaged after a fire ripped through it Friday afternoon. Video footage from Chopper 11 shows smoke coming from a home, located at 42 Ramage Ave., Elrama. A 911 dispatcher said no injuries have been reported so far. The call came...
