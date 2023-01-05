ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Football coach Mike Brown set to leave Hempfield for Norwin

Add another football coaching opening to the list in Westmoreland County. And come Monday, it looks like you can subtract one. Hempfield coach Mike Brown turned in his letter of resignation Friday after two years in the position. Brown told the team about his decision Friday, according to Hempfield athletic...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

BC3 basketball teams off to best starts in at least 10 years

With players among national leaders in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots, the Butler County Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams are off to their best starts in at least a decade as they pursue conference championships and beyond. BC3’s women’s team is 11-1 behind All-American Aslyn Pry,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Mars students place at debate invitational

Three students of Mars Area School District placed in the North Catholic Speech & Debate Invitational in December 2022. Senior Cole Winstead earned second place and senior Avery Beller took third place in the chambers of congressional debate category. Freshmen Julian Coquelet, Samantha Knieriem and Isabel Radens also competed in congressional debate events.
MARS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Top 24 stories on social media of 2022

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, but often faded into the background throughout 2022, there were a number of other stories that captured the eye of our readers. In reviewing the top-viewed stories by our digital audience, we saw that our readers were captivated by stories surrounding crime, local sports, crashes, fires and our community.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’

(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gibsonia couple celebrates 50 'immaculate' years of marriage

Football fans across the country recognize Dec. 23, 1972, as the date of the Immaculate Reception play delivered by the late Franco Harris. But for Carl and Bonnie Adler of Gibsonia, the date is even more meaningful. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage on Dec. 23, 2022. The Adlers...
GIBSONIA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate falls to 3.4%

The Pittsburgh region’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4%, which was the lowest rate on record for the area since records began being tracked in 1976. Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped two-tenths of a percent in November 2022 to 3.4%, the lowest rate out of the seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area according to the most recent data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’

A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures start falling overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The unseasonably warm weather pattern comes to an end today.  Yesterday's high of 60 degrees was still a couple of degrees off of the record high of 68 for the day but not too far off of it. That number has helped us see one of the warmest starts to the year on record.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosYou'd have to go all the way back to 1997 for the last time we saw temperatures this warm to start the year. Things are changing though with satellite imagery...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

It’s Officially Pączki Season at Oakmont Bakery

It’s one of our favorite days of the year – pączkis are back for the season at Oakmont Bakery. Every year, the bakery begins it pączki production on January 6, kicking off a pastry season that lasts through Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Meet Umpire

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) Umpire is quite the catch! This sweet, energetic big boy arrived at Animal Friends as a stray. He loves people and nature walks. The way to his heart is through head rubs and treats! He is looking for a patient adopter who will use positive-reinforcement training to coach him on redirecting his energy and walking on a leash. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he is the only dog. After all, he wants to be your star player! Ready to add Umpire to your team?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cold weather continues through weekend

PITTSBURGH — Cold and cloudy conditions this morning are also featured with dry weather. Temperatures stay in the 30s all day, so keep your heavy coats close. Sunday brings more cold weather, but also a chance for rain and snow during the second half of the day tomorrow with our next system.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Single-lane restrictions coming to Route 28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you use Route 28, you'll see single-lane restrictions starting Monday.The northbound side between the Highland Park Bridge and the Delafield Avenue exit will be down to a single lane through April. The southbound side will be a single lane between Fox Chapel Road and the bridge over Center Avenue through mid-February.The closures run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA

