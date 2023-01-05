Read full article on original website
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football coach Mike Brown set to leave Hempfield for Norwin
Add another football coaching opening to the list in Westmoreland County. And come Monday, it looks like you can subtract one. Hempfield coach Mike Brown turned in his letter of resignation Friday after two years in the position. Brown told the team about his decision Friday, according to Hempfield athletic...
cranberryeagle.com
BC3 basketball teams off to best starts in at least 10 years
With players among national leaders in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots, the Butler County Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams are off to their best starts in at least a decade as they pursue conference championships and beyond. BC3’s women’s team is 11-1 behind All-American Aslyn Pry,...
Damar Hamlin commented on an Instagram post from Pitt's women's basketball team wishing him well
Damar Hamlin commented Friday on an Instagram post from the University of Pittsburgh’s women’s basketball wishing him well. That’s another encouraging sign he’s recovering.
explore venango
YMCA Weight Loss Challenge: Weigh-In Deadline Extended Through January 13
OIL CITY, Pa. – Earn cash when you lose weight in the YMCA’s weight loss challenge. The deadline to weigh in has been extended through Friday, January 13. Team and individual challenges are available. Slim down in 2023 and earn some cash! This eight-week challenge will motivate you...
cranberryeagle.com
Mars students place at debate invitational
Three students of Mars Area School District placed in the North Catholic Speech & Debate Invitational in December 2022. Senior Cole Winstead earned second place and senior Avery Beller took third place in the chambers of congressional debate category. Freshmen Julian Coquelet, Samantha Knieriem and Isabel Radens also competed in congressional debate events.
cranberryeagle.com
Top 24 stories on social media of 2022
As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, but often faded into the background throughout 2022, there were a number of other stories that captured the eye of our readers. In reviewing the top-viewed stories by our digital audience, we saw that our readers were captivated by stories surrounding crime, local sports, crashes, fires and our community.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’
(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gibsonia couple celebrates 50 'immaculate' years of marriage
Football fans across the country recognize Dec. 23, 1972, as the date of the Immaculate Reception play delivered by the late Franco Harris. But for Carl and Bonnie Adler of Gibsonia, the date is even more meaningful. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage on Dec. 23, 2022. The Adlers...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate falls to 3.4%
The Pittsburgh region’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4%, which was the lowest rate on record for the area since records began being tracked in 1976. Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped two-tenths of a percent in November 2022 to 3.4%, the lowest rate out of the seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area according to the most recent data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’
A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures start falling overnight
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The unseasonably warm weather pattern comes to an end today. Yesterday's high of 60 degrees was still a couple of degrees off of the record high of 68 for the day but not too far off of it. That number has helped us see one of the warmest starts to the year on record. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosYou'd have to go all the way back to 1997 for the last time we saw temperatures this warm to start the year. Things are changing though with satellite imagery...
Effort underway to 'Flood Freeport Road' in honor of fallen Chief Justin McIntire
A Tarentum man who credits Justin McIntire with saving his life plans to honor the late Brackenridge chief with a proper farewell. Bill Pacek of Tarentum will be among thousands who are expected to “Flood Freeport Road” during a funeral procession Wednesday for the fallen chief. “It’s good....
Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
It’s Officially Pączki Season at Oakmont Bakery
It’s one of our favorite days of the year – pączkis are back for the season at Oakmont Bakery. Every year, the bakery begins it pączki production on January 6, kicking off a pastry season that lasts through Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Meet Umpire
Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) Umpire is quite the catch! This sweet, energetic big boy arrived at Animal Friends as a stray. He loves people and nature walks. The way to his heart is through head rubs and treats! He is looking for a patient adopter who will use positive-reinforcement training to coach him on redirecting his energy and walking on a leash. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he is the only dog. After all, he wants to be your star player! Ready to add Umpire to your team?
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Cold weather continues through weekend
PITTSBURGH — Cold and cloudy conditions this morning are also featured with dry weather. Temperatures stay in the 30s all day, so keep your heavy coats close. Sunday brings more cold weather, but also a chance for rain and snow during the second half of the day tomorrow with our next system.
Single-lane restrictions coming to Route 28
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you use Route 28, you'll see single-lane restrictions starting Monday.The northbound side between the Highland Park Bridge and the Delafield Avenue exit will be down to a single lane through April. The southbound side will be a single lane between Fox Chapel Road and the bridge over Center Avenue through mid-February.The closures run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
