butlerradio.com
PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project
PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning
Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
New Stanton warehouse construction forces closure of Glenn Fox Road
New Stanton officials said a portion of Glenn Fox Road in the borough will close Friday. It will not reopen until sometime this spring, said Jeff McLaughlin, borough manager. The closure was necessary to accommodate the increasing number of construction vehicles traveling to the build site of a 1 million square foot warehouse in the area.
explore venango
Coroner IDs Driver Killed After Vehicle Collides Head-On with Tractor-Trailer on Route 8
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has identified a local man who died on Thursday morning following a head-on collision on State Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County. According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victim of the deadly crash has been identified as...
Work begins to raze shuttered Greensburg video store, clears way for downtown GetGo
Development of a GetGo gas station and convenience store in downtown Greensburg is moving forward as work has begun to demolish a vacant building at 531 S. Main St. A subcontractor was on hand this week working to remove floor tiles and abate asbestos at the shuttered Family Video store.
Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz
Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
Fatal accident: Car overturned in Trumbull County
The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash.
One dead after accident in Mercer County
At least one person is dead after an accident late Friday afternoon in Pymatuning Township, according to Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.
beavercountyradio.com
Single Vehicle Accident on Route 51 in Darlington Twp.
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 4, 2023 7:02 A.M. (Darlington Township, PA) (WBVP) State Police in Beaver are reporting an accident that occurred in Darlington Township on Route 51. 43 year old Jacob Andrews of East Palestine lost control of his vehicle in the southbound lane and travelled into the northbound lane causing him to strike the concrete barrier before coming to a rest. No injuries were reported and Andrews was cited accordingly. The Darlington Twp vol fire department assisted at the scene.
butlerradio.com
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries In Ekastown Rd. Rollover Crash
A southern Butler County crash backed up traffic on a busy road Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a crash in the 700 block of Ekastown Road. Crews from Buffalo Township and Sarver were among those dispatched to the...
Firefighters called to battle fire in Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team were called out Friday night to battle flames at a residential structure on West Cooper Street.Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy fire on the outside of the residence."Crews had an extensive overhaul process due to a double roof with both shingles and metal roof," the department said in a statement after the blaze was contained.The department also sent out a note of thanks to fellow departments for their assistance in putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.
wtae.com
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
Washington County creates policy to fine owners of blighted properties
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Washington County say they have figured out a way to encourage owners of blighted and abandoned homes to keep up with their properties.Code enforcement officers will soon be ticketing owners like they ticket cars. The quality of life ordinance will essentially speed up the process of enforcement for violators.Homeowners will receive a ticket in the mail ranging from $25 to $100, depending on the violation, and will have three days to fix up the property. If the property is cleaned up in the timeframe, the fine will be waived. Otherwise, the city will take...
Semi-truck driver charged in deadly 2021 school bus crash in Butler County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than one year after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus in Butler County, the truck driver has been charged.Karandeep Singh is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless driving. A 14-year-old girl, Brylee Walker, and Lindsay Thompkins, the 31-year-old bus driver, died in the November 2021 crash on Interstate 79 near Route 422 in Muddy Creek Township.According to investigators, Singh was driving his vehicle with a loaded flatbed trailer at 18 miles per hour in the right northbound lane of the interstate. Police say the bus...
wtae.com
Penn Hills police searching for missing woman
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are requesting our help in locating a missing woman. Nia Rash was reportedly seen at the PAT Bus Stop at Frankstown Road and Duff Road in Penn Hills on the afternoon of Dec. 28. She was wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, gray sweatpants and light brown Ugg Boots.
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On December 29, 2022 at approximately 12:06 p.m., PA State Police investigated a reported theft of services at Harmony Hardscape & Landscape, located on Route 422, Slippery Rock Township. The victim related that on September 12, 2022, a check, which had been supplied by their customer, in the amount of $3,865.78 had been denied by Wesbanco as having insufficient funds. The victim related that a single payment was made on 11/11/22, but that the victim has been unsuccessful in establishing contact with the customer since the date. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police New Castle, referencing PA 2022-1654754.
Crews battle Washington County fire
ELRAMA, Pa. — A Washington County home appears heavily damaged after a fire ripped through it Friday afternoon. Video footage from Chopper 11 shows smoke coming from a home, located at 42 Ramage Ave., Elrama. A 911 dispatcher said no injuries have been reported so far. The call came...
wesb.com
Fatal Car Accident in Fredonia
A fatal motor vehicle accident was reported in Fredonia on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of Route 60 just south of Vineyard Dr. for report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle. The vehicle was operated by 64-year-old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga...
Man facing DUI charge after Lawrence County crash
Reports said that charges are pending at this time.
