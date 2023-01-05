ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Think California’s new pay transparency law doesn’t apply to your company? You might be wrong

By Kathleen Steele Gaivin
mcknightsseniorliving.com
 3 days ago
marketplace.org

New California law promotes worker-owned businesses

Among the new laws taking effect in California this year is the California Employee Ownership Act, which encourages small-business owners to give their employees a stake in the company. Passed with unanimous support, the law sets up an employee ownership hub in the governor’s office to support companies that want to pursue this business model.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

Estate Planning: New supported decisionmaking law

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, California’s Welfare and Institution Law is amended to add new sections 21000 – 21008 enacting the “Supported Decisionmaking” law, or AB 1663 (2022). Note: The phrase, “Decision Making” is melded into a single word, “Decisionmaking” in this instance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inhabitat.com

New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California

Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Close to $1 billion in stimulus payments is being sent to eligible California residents

Did you know that the state of California still has stimulus money that it is sending out to thousands of eligible applicants?. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars, so if you want to get your stimulus money, you better hurry while it is still available.
CALIFORNIA STATE
times-advocate.com

Utilities Net Metering 3.0 Impact on California Solar

In the past we have talked about how some states have tried to prevent the average citizen from getting solar on their homes, but not California. Think again. This fall, the utilities presented a formidable proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission. The solar industry fought hard with demonstrations, phone calls and emails to PCUC and Governor Newsom. Thankfully, the utilities didn’t get everything they were asking for, but the CPUC passed a proposal that could put many solar companies out of business. 2023 is going to be a rough year for solar companies, and even strong ones might need to lay off many of their employees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

California adopts non-emergency COVID-19 regulations

Sacramento, CA — California’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board has voted to adopt non-emergency COVID-19 prevention regulations. Approved Dec. 15, the proposed regulations include some of the requirements included in the emergency temporary standards on COVID-19 prevention, as well as new provisions aimed at “making it easier for employers to provide consistent protections to workers and allow for flexibility if changes are made to guidance in the future from the California Department of Public Health.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ty D.

Eligible California Families Can Receive $400 Monthly Payments - Do You Qualify?

The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program in California is providing monthly $400 payments to low-income immigrant families in the city of Coachella. The program is a partnership between the city and the non-profit Mission Asset Fund, and is designed to provide aid for up to two years for families who are not eligible for federal assistance related to Covid-19, such as the expanded child tax credit.
COACHELLA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes

California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Forest Service is Hiring 400 Wildland Firefighters - Our Goal is to Match Local Candidates with Local Positions in California

January 7, 2023 - The Forest Service is hosting an in-person event to hire 400 wildland firefighters in California. Come meet regional fire and human resources staff, ask questions, learn about the fire crews and their duties, and tentative job offers may be extended to qualifying candidates. Our goal is to match local candidates with local positions in California. Wildland firefighter positions will be posted on USAJOBS.gov using direct-hire authority.
FRESNO, CA
citypridemagazine.com

How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open

Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice McKenzie Jackson| California Black Media. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused on hate crimes in Los Angeles County researchers reached several revealing conclusions that line up with trends reported across the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Newsom to lead anti-Jan. 6 march to Capitol

Over the next few days, very different events will take place in downtown Sacramento. Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to march to the state Capitol with a group of ticketed supporters before being sworn into office for his second term, according to an invitation enclosed in a late December campaign email. About 1,000 people […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

