Think California’s new pay transparency law doesn’t apply to your company? You might be wrong

Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
New California law promotes worker-owned businesses
Among the new laws taking effect in California this year is the California Employee Ownership Act, which encourages small-business owners to give their employees a stake in the company. Passed with unanimous support, the law sets up an employee ownership hub in the governor’s office to support companies that want to pursue this business model.
Lake County News
Estate Planning: New supported decisionmaking law
Effective Jan. 1, 2023, California’s Welfare and Institution Law is amended to add new sections 21000 – 21008 enacting the “Supported Decisionmaking” law, or AB 1663 (2022). Note: The phrase, “Decision Making” is melded into a single word, “Decisionmaking” in this instance.
Inhabitat.com
New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California
Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
Close to $1 billion in stimulus payments is being sent to eligible California residents
Did you know that the state of California still has stimulus money that it is sending out to thousands of eligible applicants?. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars, so if you want to get your stimulus money, you better hurry while it is still available.
times-advocate.com
Utilities Net Metering 3.0 Impact on California Solar
In the past we have talked about how some states have tried to prevent the average citizen from getting solar on their homes, but not California. Think again. This fall, the utilities presented a formidable proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission. The solar industry fought hard with demonstrations, phone calls and emails to PCUC and Governor Newsom. Thankfully, the utilities didn’t get everything they were asking for, but the CPUC passed a proposal that could put many solar companies out of business. 2023 is going to be a rough year for solar companies, and even strong ones might need to lay off many of their employees.
California is working hard to pass gun laws — and even harder to defend them
State lawmakers introduce new gun legislation in a tense legal climate.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
California adopts non-emergency COVID-19 regulations
Sacramento, CA — California’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board has voted to adopt non-emergency COVID-19 prevention regulations. Approved Dec. 15, the proposed regulations include some of the requirements included in the emergency temporary standards on COVID-19 prevention, as well as new provisions aimed at “making it easier for employers to provide consistent protections to workers and allow for flexibility if changes are made to guidance in the future from the California Department of Public Health.”
Eligible California Families Can Receive $400 Monthly Payments - Do You Qualify?
The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program in California is providing monthly $400 payments to low-income immigrant families in the city of Coachella. The program is a partnership between the city and the non-profit Mission Asset Fund, and is designed to provide aid for up to two years for families who are not eligible for federal assistance related to Covid-19, such as the expanded child tax credit.
SANDAG: Are you a Veteran? You May Be Able to Use California Toll Roads for Free
From SANDAG Newsletter – January 2023: A new California law—Assembly Bill 2949—went into effect in the new year. It grants qualifying veterans of the U.S. armed forces free tolls on all California toll roads, bridges, highways, vehicle crossings, and other toll facilities. To be eligible for the...
This State Is Where Most Californians Want To Move To In 2023
Shocking results from a poll of California families show that 14% are seriously thinking about moving and the most popular state is one that you probably wouldn’t guess.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes
California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
goldrushcam.com
U.S. Forest Service is Hiring 400 Wildland Firefighters - Our Goal is to Match Local Candidates with Local Positions in California
January 7, 2023 - The Forest Service is hosting an in-person event to hire 400 wildland firefighters in California. Come meet regional fire and human resources staff, ask questions, learn about the fire crews and their duties, and tentative job offers may be extended to qualifying candidates. Our goal is to match local candidates with local positions in California. Wildland firefighter positions will be posted on USAJOBS.gov using direct-hire authority.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gavin Newsom launches second term slamming red state leaders at his Jan. 6 inauguration march
On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Gavin Newsom marched to California’s statehouse to deliver an inaugural speech that celebrated California’s freedoms and the state’s resistance to forces that “want to take the nation backward.”. “More than any people, in...
KPBS
Residential batteries linked over internet could soon help California’s electrical grid
It has been less than a year since Andrea Divis moved back to San Diego County into a two-story Oceanside home. “It’s comfortable and cozy, and really, the backyard is kind of like my oasis,” Divis said. She deals with a chronic medical condition that does not allow...
kusi.com
Sen. Brian Jones labels Gov. Newsom’s top 10 failures in first term
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in the state of California in 2019, homelessness has skyrocketed and the cost of living has gone through the roof. Energy prices in the state are some of the highest in the nation because of policies put in place by Democrat legislators.
California Inflation Relief: See if You’ll Get Paid in January
If you live in California and qualify for inflation relief but haven't received a payment yet, it should be coming your way soon. Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth Checking Your Spare...
This California County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
California workers are getting new protections in 2023 despite companies' opposition
A wide range of Californians, from white-collar professionals to blue-collar agricultural laborers, fast-food servers, and construction workers, are expected to benefit in 2023 from new, far-reaching legislation that aims to improve working conditions.
citypridemagazine.com
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice McKenzie Jackson| California Black Media. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused on hate crimes in Los Angeles County researchers reached several revealing conclusions that line up with trends reported across the state.
Newsom to lead anti-Jan. 6 march to Capitol
Over the next few days, very different events will take place in downtown Sacramento. Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to march to the state Capitol with a group of ticketed supporters before being sworn into office for his second term, according to an invitation enclosed in a late December campaign email. About 1,000 people […]
Comments / 0