Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction to begin on Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Naples
DeAngelis Diamond is set to begin work on the Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in downtown Naples. The Damn Good Hospitality Group signed for their second Warren location to be the anchor restaurant of The Collective at the beginning of last year. Located in Naples’ Design District, DeAngelis Diamond previously managed the construction of The Collective. Described as a scratch kitchen with a world-class whiskey collection, Warren, which also has a location in Delray Beach, will feature a lounge space to house its private cocktail club.
WINKNEWS.com
Old staples of downtown Fort Myers return after Ian; others have to go
Though there has been progress for some businesses, the destruction from Hurricane Ian was severe, and there are bars, restaurants, and shops in downtown Fort Myers that still can’t open their doors. Some, though, are reopening soon and ready to get back to normal. Meghan Fitzmaurice, assistant general manager...
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
Florida Weekly
Construction Has Started at Metropolitan Naples, Downtown’s Newest Luxury Address
While some real estate projects have been placed on hold or cancelled altogether in recent months, there’s one major new community which is changing the face of downtown Naples and fulfilling the promise the experienced developers made during its historic launch last year. That new mixed-use community is Metropolitan...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area
3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
Beachgoers enjoy sunshine as Collier County reopens beach access points
A number of beach access points have reopened — 14 to be exact. Marking the first time they’ve been open since Hurricane Ian.
10NEWS
Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
WINKNEWS.com
The Gathering Place could be closing due to nearly 400% rent hike
A cherished restaurant in Fort Myers says it will close its doors unless something changes this month. Tony Clark, one of the owners of The Gathering Place, says the property owners have every right to raise their prices, but a nearly 400% increase is a hurdle they can’t overcome. He, along with many others who love the restaurant, got emotional, realizing The Gathering Place could be in its final days.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel owner on Ian recovery: 'It's like playing 3D chess with one eye closed'
Progress is slow, but happening, on Southwest Florida beaches. 1. The rebuilding process for many Southwest Florida businesses post-Hurricane Ian began to pick up speed at the end of 2022. As of mid-December, for example, 62% of Lee County’s hotel guest rooms had reopened — some 8,900 rooms, according to Visit Fort Myers, the Lee County Visitors & Convention Bureau. Many of those rooms were occupied by people helping with and assisting displaced residents, in addition to cleanup and restoration tasks.
sarasotamagazine.com
Central Cocoanut Residents Are Fighting to Keep a Car Wash Out of Their Backyards
A Tommy’s Express Car Wash may be headed to a large parcel at 1716 N. Tamiami Trail, just north of downtown, and residents of the Central Cocoanut neighborhood are not happy. If you’re not familiar with Tommy's franchise, its buildings are characterized by flashy, primary colors and, in some...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian
Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota works to make extended outdoor dining permanent
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota and local restaurants are hoping to make outdoor dining in parking spaces a permanent fixture downtown. During the pandemic, restaurants were able to apply for a permit that would allow them to extend their dining area to the parking spaces outside of their buildings. This was made possible due to an emergency order allowing them to keep more distance between patrons.
Several changes happening this week in Fort Myers Beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach wants people to know about several changes happening this week after Hurricane Ian.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape Coral
Cape Coral might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cape Coral.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral church to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
Leaving their denomination behind, Grace Church in Cape Coral decided to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. Grace Church’s lead pastor told WINK News, in a statement, there are seasons in life that require necessary endings. The full statement can be seen below. “The United Methodist Church is sadly...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota city leaders side with Bath & Racquet redeveloper in appeal
After two years and several changes in proposals, the Sarasota Planning Board in November finally approved a site plan and rezoning to redevelop the Sarasota Bath & Racquet Club off South Tamiami Trail. Shuttered since 2020, developer Sarasota Springs LLC is planning to rebuild the club with tennis and pickleball...
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must Try
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
estero-fl.gov
Downtown Estero, Copperleaf and Miromar Design Center among topics for the Planning, Zoning and Design Board on January 10, 2023
The Board will start their meeting at 4:30, Tuesday, with a public hearing for Copperleaf at The Brooks’ request to expand their clubhouse located at Three Oaks Parkway and Coconut Road. Miromar International Design Center has requested a public hearing for their plans to convert some of their building...
Comments / 0