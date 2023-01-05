Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Three arrests in Wagoner after fentanyl, Xanax and meth found in car
WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner County deputies made three arrests, taking 16 grams of fentanyl off the streets. Wagoner County Lt. Hull was patrolling near Highway 69 and SW 15th Street when he spotted an SUV making a traffic violation. When he pulled over the car, the driver, identified as...
KTUL
Traffic stop leads to discovery of 16 grams of fentanyl, three arrested on drug charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested three people on Dec. 29 for drug charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 16 grams of fentanyl, among other drugs. Just before 10 p.m., a Wagoner County deputy witnessed the driver of a white sedan commit a...
Broken Arrow Police Searching For 911 Dispatchers
Broken Arrow Police said there is a serious need for 911 dispatchers. "I don't know that I can put into words how important it is, we are the immediate first link within one to three rings for help," said dispatcher Lisa Smith. Smith has been a dispatcher in Broken Arrow...
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man for allegedly possessing fentanyl. On Dec. 30 around 10 p.m., deputies said they made an interaction with Bryant Allen James at a business. During the contact, James told deputies he had drugs hidden in his...
Officials: Escapee led deputies on wild manhunt in Wagoner Co.
We're learning new details about an escaped inmate's run from the law and how he was captured in Wagoner County.
KTUL
Former Muskogee mayor candidate arrested, accused of indecent proposals to a minor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and indecent proposals or acts to a minor Thursday. The man, John Lowrimore, is known in the community after formerly running for mayor in 2020. On a Facebook account that appears to be run...
Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
okcfox.com
Wewoka fire department investigating nine possible arson fires in two weeks
Wewoka, Okla. (KOKH) — The Wewoka Fire Department is investigating a string of house fires that started last month. Fire chief Kevin Green says most of them are being investigated as arson. Green says the string of fires started on December 17th. That night there were three scattered across...
KTEN.com
Ada woman critical after accident; GoFundMe raises thousands
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The family and friends of Lauren Smeltz are still reeling after a devastating crash on Tuesday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Smeltz was westbound on State Highway 3 just outside of Ada, when her pickup truck was hit by another pickup driven by Henry Nwajagu.
KTUL
Wilburton police locate missing 31-year-old woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Wilburton Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police say 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Loyd was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans. She has brown eyes, is five foot and six inches, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. If anyone has information on Loyd's...
news9.com
Mother On Life Support Delivers Baby After Crash Near Ada
A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby and is on life support following a crash in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 3 near Ada, Okla. A vehicle driven by Henry Nwajagu, 36, was traveling eastbound on the highway...
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Expressway Construction Project Starts Monday
A major highway construction project starts Monday. The Broken Arrow Expressway will be down to two lanes in both directions between Lewis and the southeast corner of the downtown loop. The $15 million project will completely resurface the highway, and it is expected to last most of the year. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting
LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
KOKI FOX 23
Cuba Gooding Jr. expected at reunion screening of “Tuskegee Airmen” at Muskogee’s Roxy Theatre
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is expected to visit Green Country Saturday for a reunion screen of the film “Tuskegee Airmen.”. Muskogee’s historic Roxy Theatre is set to host the showing Saturday afternoon for local actors who took part in the film. Actors from Oklahoma and Arkansas who took part in the film will be in attendance along with Gooding Jr.
KTEN.com
Calera girls fall to Oktaha, will play for third
TUSHKA, Okla. (KTEN) - The Calera Lady Bulldogs were unable to keep up with Oktaha falling 59-47. Calera will play Tushka for third place on Saturday in the Tushka Invitational.
KTEN.com
Tushka advances to championship game in home tournament
TUSHKA, Okla. (KTEN) - The defending state champions keep their championship energy going in 2023. The Tushka Tigers advance to the title game in their home tournament 73-69 in overtime over Boswell.
