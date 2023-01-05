ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanna, OK

KRMG

Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTEN.com

Ada woman critical after accident; GoFundMe raises thousands

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The family and friends of Lauren Smeltz are still reeling after a devastating crash on Tuesday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Smeltz was westbound on State Highway 3 just outside of Ada, when her pickup truck was hit by another pickup driven by Henry Nwajagu.
ADA, OK
KTUL

Wilburton police locate missing 31-year-old woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Wilburton Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police say 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Loyd was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans. She has brown eyes, is five foot and six inches, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. If anyone has information on Loyd's...
WILBURTON, OK
news9.com

Mother On Life Support Delivers Baby After Crash Near Ada

A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby and is on life support following a crash in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 3 near Ada, Okla. A vehicle driven by Henry Nwajagu, 36, was traveling eastbound on the highway...
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
ADA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Expressway Construction Project Starts Monday

A major highway construction project starts Monday. The Broken Arrow Expressway will be down to two lanes in both directions between Lewis and the southeast corner of the downtown loop. The $15 million project will completely resurface the highway, and it is expected to last most of the year. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Cuba Gooding Jr. expected at reunion screening of “Tuskegee Airmen” at Muskogee’s Roxy Theatre

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is expected to visit Green Country Saturday for a reunion screen of the film “Tuskegee Airmen.”. Muskogee’s historic Roxy Theatre is set to host the showing Saturday afternoon for local actors who took part in the film. Actors from Oklahoma and Arkansas who took part in the film will be in attendance along with Gooding Jr.
MUSKOGEE, OK

