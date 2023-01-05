Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
wbrc.com
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Lists the Streets Part of its $12 Million Paving Plan for 2023
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday finalized its 2023 Street Paving schedule that will improve nearly 250 roads city wide and roughly 43 miles. The resurfacing plan is part of an estimated $12 million investment that will go toward upgrading streets in Birmingham. City Council President Wardine Alexander said improvements...
wbrc.com
Lane closure cleared on I-59 north near Springville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road is no longer closed, according to ALEA. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB. The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville....
wvtm13.com
St. Clair County to hire company to extinguish landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A new drone video from the ongoing landfill fire near Moody shows the smoke is just hanging in the air, and it’s impacting folks in St. Clair, Jefferson and Blount counties. Getting that fire extinguished is a priority for residents, and it may...
Pinson mayor, council call out Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway regarding electronic bingo facilities
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council, at its regular Thursday night meeting on Jan. 5, 2023, heard from Zoning Administrator Chris Sharit regarding citizens’ concerns and complaints over electronic bingo facilities in and around the city. “I just wanted to clarify a few things,” Sharit said. “We get several complaints […]
wvtm13.com
Pastor hopes potential housing grant betters residents' quality of life
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This week, the city of Birmingham announced plans to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program to help transform the city focusing on several communities. City leaders are looking into making changes in the Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods. This is not the first...
wvtm13.com
Air quality monitors installed at Trussville City Schools
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Several outdoor air quality monitors have been installed at various Trussville schools. The city school system partnered with the Jefferson County Health Department to install Purple Air monitors at four sites in the city. The devices will keep track of the air in real-time, as health...
Waste Management representatives visit Pinson City Council to address concerns
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – As more and more complaints have been coming into City Hall regarding missed garbage and recycling pickups, in addition to other Waste Management concerns, Mayor Joe Cochran and the Pinson City Council are actively taking measures to get answers and reparations for the residents of Pinson. In an […]
Shelby Reporter
City of Pelham gives update on construction of Taco Mac, Campus No. 124
PELHAM – The city of Pelham, provided updates in an e-newsletter on the current state of construction for The Canopy, Taco Mac, Cahaba Cycles and Campus No. 124. “Stand-alone buildings for Taco Mac and Cahaba Cycles are under construction,” read the city of Pelham newsletter. “The remainder of the retail space will be on the first floor of the westernmost residential building. Some of the apartments could be ready for lease by the first quarter of 2024.”
Bham Now
Birmingham approves federal grant proposal to build 1,100 homes and bring $242M economic impact to city
Earlier this week, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the Birmingham City Council green lighted the application for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program — a highly-competitive federal grant that will benefit the Smithfield, College Hills and Graymont neighborhoods—as well as the city as a whole. According to the...
wvtm13.com
St Clair Co. declares state of emergency
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
‘There’s no telling what’s buried underneath there’: Alabama landfill fire remains concern for residents, environmental groups
MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Six weeks ago, a landfill in Moody first caught fire and has burned continuously ever since. Frustration has boiled over as impacted residents live with the fear of not knowing exactly what’s burning. While some testing has been done, much of it has been conducted by outside groups like Cahaba Riverkeeper, […]
Moody landfill fire: Watch the stunning drone footage
In the suburban area northeast of Birmingham, there’s an underground fire at an environmental landfill that’s been burning for six weeks. For years, the landfill took in truckloads of green waste -- fallen trees from storm debris and land that was cleared for development -- piled up stories high and covered with dirt. Now that wood pile has caught fire, blanketing the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville with smoke.
Residents near Alabama landfill fire demand more from ‘the ADEM people’
An underground fire at a landfill north of Birmingham has now been burning for at least six weeks with no end in sight, and nearby residents worried about their health are demanding more from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. “We need to start calling our state representatives and senators...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mayor proposes providing micro-shelters for homeless people
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — City leaders in Birmingham want to provide safe, temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness with "Project Home for All." Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said that homeless people deserve a safe place to sleep. He wants the city to "take it a step further by offering resources that give them the option for a transition into permanent housing."
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition is coming to the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. According to the company's communications manager, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Alabaster. Folks will cut the ribbon on the hospital's brand-new cardiovascular unit on the second floor.
wvtm13.com
EPA is in Moody to test smoke from the smoldering landfill fire
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Environmental Protection Agency showed up in Moody Friday to test smoke from the ongoing landfill fire. The underground inferno has been burning for more than 40 days. Dozens of residents have been complaining about harmful health impacts from living with the smoke around the clock.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Looks to Revitalize Historic Neighborhood with $50 Million Grant Application
If at first you don’t succeed, try again. That’s what the City of Birmingham did on Tuesday to apply for a $50 million federal grant to revitalize the Smithfield community. “We’ve applied for this grant before [in 2020], and we know why we didn’t get it, but we...
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa
A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
