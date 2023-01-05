PELHAM – The city of Pelham, provided updates in an e-newsletter on the current state of construction for The Canopy, Taco Mac, Cahaba Cycles and Campus No. 124. “Stand-alone buildings for Taco Mac and Cahaba Cycles are under construction,” read the city of Pelham newsletter. “The remainder of the retail space will be on the first floor of the westernmost residential building. Some of the apartments could be ready for lease by the first quarter of 2024.”

