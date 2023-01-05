ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
Birmingham Lists the Streets Part of its $12 Million Paving Plan for 2023

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday finalized its 2023 Street Paving schedule that will improve nearly 250 roads city wide and roughly 43 miles. The resurfacing plan is part of an estimated $12 million investment that will go toward upgrading streets in Birmingham. City Council President Wardine Alexander said improvements...
Lane closure cleared on I-59 north near Springville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road is no longer closed, according to ALEA. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB. The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville....
Pinson mayor, council call out Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway regarding electronic bingo facilities

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council, at its regular Thursday night meeting on Jan. 5, 2023, heard from Zoning Administrator Chris Sharit regarding citizens’ concerns and complaints over electronic bingo facilities in and around the city. “I just wanted to clarify a few things,” Sharit said. “We get several complaints […]
Pastor hopes potential housing grant betters residents' quality of life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This week, the city of Birmingham announced plans to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program to help transform the city focusing on several communities. City leaders are looking into making changes in the Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods. This is not the first...
Air quality monitors installed at Trussville City Schools

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Several outdoor air quality monitors have been installed at various Trussville schools. The city school system partnered with the Jefferson County Health Department to install Purple Air monitors at four sites in the city. The devices will keep track of the air in real-time, as health...
City of Pelham gives update on construction of Taco Mac, Campus No. 124

PELHAM – The city of Pelham, provided updates in an e-newsletter on the current state of construction for The Canopy, Taco Mac, Cahaba Cycles and Campus No. 124. “Stand-alone buildings for Taco Mac and Cahaba Cycles are under construction,” read the city of Pelham newsletter. “The remainder of the retail space will be on the first floor of the westernmost residential building. Some of the apartments could be ready for lease by the first quarter of 2024.”
St Clair Co. declares state of emergency

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
‘There’s no telling what’s buried underneath there’: Alabama landfill fire remains concern for residents, environmental groups

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Six weeks ago, a landfill in Moody first caught fire and has burned continuously ever since.  Frustration has boiled over as impacted residents live with the fear of not knowing exactly what’s burning. While some testing has been done, much of it has been conducted by outside groups like Cahaba Riverkeeper, […]
Moody landfill fire: Watch the stunning drone footage

In the suburban area northeast of Birmingham, there’s an underground fire at an environmental landfill that’s been burning for six weeks. For years, the landfill took in truckloads of green waste -- fallen trees from storm debris and land that was cleared for development -- piled up stories high and covered with dirt. Now that wood pile has caught fire, blanketing the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville with smoke.
Birmingham mayor proposes providing micro-shelters for homeless people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — City leaders in Birmingham want to provide safe, temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness with "Project Home for All." Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said that homeless people deserve a safe place to sleep. He wants the city to "take it a step further by offering resources that give them the option for a transition into permanent housing."
New cardiovascular unit at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition is coming to the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. According to the company's communications manager, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Alabaster. Folks will cut the ribbon on the hospital's brand-new cardiovascular unit on the second floor.
EPA is in Moody to test smoke from the smoldering landfill fire

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Environmental Protection Agency showed up in Moody Friday to test smoke from the ongoing landfill fire. The underground inferno has been burning for more than 40 days. Dozens of residents have been complaining about harmful health impacts from living with the smoke around the clock.
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa

A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
