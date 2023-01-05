Read full article on original website
Editorial: A duty to carry on Rep. Williams’ work
The good feelings at the start of a new legislative session in Hartford didn’t last long. Just after celebrations for newly elected officials culminated in the governor’s inaugural ball, state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams died in a highway crash on his way home from the festivities. He was only 39.
Opinion: Is the high cost of housing in CT reversible?
Everyone agrees in general that housing is expensive in Connecticut. Another widespread agreement is that affordable housing, also called workforce housing, is insufficient to meet needs. Housing and food are the necessities of life. If we cannot successfully manage these two major needs, the state economy will be out of...
Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota is on the fast track to becoming law as it passed its first test Thursday. A House health panel approved the legislation, which codifies protections into state statutes, 11-8 on just the third day of the 2023 session and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's desk for his signature by the end of the month.
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
CT laboratory travels in the strange world of weights, measures and standard peanut butter
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When you’re at a gas station, how do you know that the pump is telling you the right amount of gas? At the grocery store, how do you know you’re buying a pound of hamburger and not a pound of packaging? On the road, how can you be sure that a trucker knows which bridges they can cross safely?
Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Native American tribe that has one of the largest and most secure rights to Colorado River water now has approval to lease some of it in Arizona, a state that’s been hardest hit by cuts to its water supply and is on a perpetual search for more.
CityCenter Danbury unveils 12-panel mosaic created by 300 volunteers in downtown
DANBURY — A 12-panel mosaic featuring a variety of shapes and colors now decorates the side of a White Street building. The mosaic was unveiled Thursday afternoon as part of CityCenter Danbury's ongoing efforts to beautify the downtown tax district. More than 300 people volunteered well over 1,000 hours in a community collaboration to create the artwork.
Dateline to air special on Connecticut-based 'Fitbit murder'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Dateline is set to air a two-hour special on the 2015 killing of Ellington resident Connie Dabate, whose case gained national attention as the "Fitbit murder." "The Secrets of Birch View Drive," which will air on Jan. 6., includes...
Monmouth's Jaden Shirden finalist for Walter Payton Award as nation's best FCS football player
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Following a remarkable sophomore season at Monmouth, West Haven native Jaden Shirden may be running out of room in his trophy case. On Saturday he could win his most prestigious award yet. The running back from St. Joseph (2016-2019)...
