Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Carlos Correa Is Not Happy To Be In Minnesota
Today on The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, Jason and Mike discuss the Minnesota Twins re-signing SS Carlos Correa.
Bears Could Trade Justin Fields and Select a Quarterback at the NFL Draft
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss a scenario where the Chicago Bears could seriously consider trading away Justin Fields now that they have the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Rob Parker: Houston Texans Should be Under Investigation by the NFL
Rob Parker explains to Chris Broussard why he's suspicious of the Houston Texans organization, which just fired head coach Lovie Smith.
Steelers Bashed For a Tasteless Celebration Days After Damar Hamlin Injury
Videos shared online showed a Pittsburgh Steelers player mimicking CPR on linebacker Alex Highsmith as a celebration for a sack during Sunday's win against the Cleveland Browns, just six days after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.
Konecny scores 3, Flyers beat Capitals 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Travis Konecny had his second career hat trick and the surging Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday night. Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also
Bears Face a Conundrum with Justin Fields and the 1st Overall Pick
Bears GM Ryan Poles says he'd need to be "absolutely blown away" by an NFL Draft Prospect in order to take them 1st overall and move on from Justin Fields. 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe wonder exactly what strategy the Bears will deploy this offseason.
Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd discusses the Packers plan for quarterback next season, as many have speculated that 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers may have played his last game in Green Bay.
Lying for Bryce Young
Now is traditionally the time to keep your draft plans close to the vest and mislead the media about your intentions.
Tyrese Haliburton Walked Out Of Pacers' Game With A Knee Injury
Tyrese Haliburton walked out of the Pacers' loss to the Knicks with a knee injury adn was seen using crutches.
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams Heading Into Wild Card Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his 'Herd Hierarchy' rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL heading into the first round of the playoffs.
Former MLB GM Has Lifetime Ban Lifted
Major League Baseball has announced that they have lifted its previous “lifetime” ban on former Braves general manager John Coppolella, reports Jayson Stark of The Athletic.
Jason Whitlock Blasts Media 'Frauds' Calling Lovie Smith's Firing 'Racist'
Jason Whitlock rips media members who are implying racial undertones when discussing the firing of Lovie Smith and David Culley by the Houston Texans in consecutive seasons.
Jason Whitlock: Stop Saying Lovie Smith is a 'Victim' After Texans Firing
Jason Whitlock calls out members of the media who blasted the Houston Texans for firing Lovie Smith, and implying 'racism' when mentioning Houston's trend of firing Black head coaches in consecutive seasons
Damar Hamlin Completed Evaluations, Discharged From Buffalo Hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital after completing a series of tests and evaluations, his critical care physician, Jamie Nadler, MD, announced in a statement shared by the Bills on Wednesday.
Aaron Rodgers Is Likely Done in Green Bay, But Not the NFL
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers had a shot to get into the playoffs by beating the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field and they weren't able to pull it off. Ben Maller thinks that this is likely the last game that Rodgers will have played for the Packers, but don't expect retirement just yet.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0