If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
If 2022 was rough on your finances, we have good news: In 2023, the stars say you can expect an easier flow when it comes to money. As we enter the year, the volatility the markets experienced in 2022 should begin to wane, fully dissolving by late February as the Lunar North Node of Destiny moves away from erratic Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, the zodiac sign that rules money. From March on, the financial world will show more predictable outcomes.
Wondering what 2023 has in store for you? It's only natural to speculate about what's around the corner — and astrology is one way to speculate about the year's offerings in terms of personal growth, career and love. Horoscopes are a tool that astrologers use to predict what lies...
Don’t be alarmed, but your Capricorn 2023 horoscope is starting off on an energetically-charged note. Venus is forming an exact conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn on New Year’s Day, which could lead to some intense emotions and dramatic new beginnings. Tap into your power! By the time Mercury retrograde in Capricorn finally comes to an end on February 3, you’ll be in a much stronger position to make decisions on behalf of yourself. Give yourself time to listen to your needs and hear your inner voice. You can expect mind-blowing spiritual shifts to begin unfolding during March, especially if you’re a...
Your love horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 is a reminder that it’s hard to understand what you want in love when you’re still questioning who you really are. Spend time getting to know yourself and identifying the difference between what you truly want and what you *think* you want. Fleeting feelings are subject to change! Mists of confusion could obscure your individual spark as the larger-than-life sun in Sagittarius squares off with disorienting Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This may make it more difficult to bask in the glory of someone else’s happiness, as it may feel...
The new year may be currently overcome by retrogrades (Mercury and Mars retrograde, to be exact) but that doesn’t mean things are all doom and gloom. As the first week of the new year takes off, the very first full moon of 2023 is preparing to illuminate the cosmos — and this time, it’s a full wolf moon. The January 2023 full wolf moon will encourage every sign to listen to their emotional needs, instead of neglecting them. While being in your feelings may not have been at the top of your new year’s resolutions list, you’ll be glad you made space for your needs once everything’s said and done.
The year 2022 may have brought new opportunities and challenges for you and your loved ones, but as we enter the new year 2023, let us look forward to new beginnings, hopes and opportunities. Read about your monthly horoscope here and know how the fate of your stars will impact your life, love, career, education, job, marriage, business, finances and health. Here's how it will affect all zodiac signs.
Your Pisces 2023 horoscope says you’re gearing up for a year of significant milestones, so prepare to bring your A-game. By the time 2023 begins, you will have survived a chaotic holiday season, thanks to Mars retrograde in Gemini driving up the conflict in your fourth house of hometowns and family dynamics. However, that will come to an end on January 12, when Mars stations direct and encourages you to find a solution to the issues that have been waiting for you at home. However, the pressure is only just beginning, especially if you’re a Pisces or Pisces rising. By March...
Do you feel like you’ve been taking a *lot* of crap from people lately? Your Scorpio 2023 horoscope says this will be the year you start taking over the reigns of your life! Mars—your ruling planet—has been retrograding through Gemini for the past five months, and as of January 12, it will station direct in your passionate eighth house, renewing your sense of power and strengthening authority over your own life. 2023 will be the year you refine your relationship with love, creativity and self-expression. If you’re a Scorpio or Scorpio rising, you’ll feel the hammer of Saturn when it enters...
Your Virgo 2023 horoscope says you’re about to reach a turning point in your career, so keep your hands on the wheel. The New Year begins with Mars retrograde in Gemini finally coming to an end on January 12, which means the planet will renew your sense of ambition and commitment to your career goals. And once Mercury retrograde comes to an end in your creative fifth house on February 3, you’ll notice your mood begin to perk up and a desire to return to your artistic sensibilities. 2023 could be a year of major relationship developments, especially if you’re a...
Welcome to your 2023 horoscope for each of the twelve zodiac signs. I’m here to tell you how you might be affected in the year ahead, according to your sun sign. The new year will bring some exciting energy that is going to shake up your love life, career, finances, and everything in between.
Have you been feeling frustrated and overlooked? Not to worry, because your Gemini 2023 horoscope says the revenge story you’ve imagined in your mind is finally being set in motion. Things are already looking *way* better than last year, especially because Mars retrograde is finally coming to an end on January 12, stationing direct at 8 degrees Gemini. You’ve spent time looking inward and finding inner validation. Now, it’s time to show the world what you’re made of! By March, you’ll be brought to the brink of a brand new era, especially if you’re a Gemini or a Gemini rising. On...
(March 21st to April 19th) Aries are the devil’s advocates of the Zodiac, and when they feel anxious, what they want to do is reveal the truth about something. They also thrive on being “correct” all of the time, so when they are uncomfortable, they likely want to make arguments out of anything to prove themselves “right.” Oddly, the way that their anxiety manifests most is by them ramming heads (horns?) with anyone, over anything. Aries deal with their anxiety very aggressively, and can sever relationship ties in the process.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Make a start on that new workplace challenge. But get more information before you find yourself too deeply involved without knowing in which direction you should go. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You might find things becoming tedious as your schedule slows down...
The new year might not be here quite yet, but if you’re already feeling the initiatory, fresh-start energy, there's an astrological reason for that: On December 20, Jupiter—the planet of expansion, luck, and beneficence—shifted into Aries, the first sign of the zodiac known for its self-starter energy. Having dipped only briefly into the sign in 2022 (while spending most of the year showering its blessings on Pisces), Jupiter is now in Aries until May 16, 2023, smiling down upon the rams with all its cosmic goodness before shifting into Taurus and granting the same good fortune to the bulls for the rest of the year. Thanks to these transits, Aries and Taurus are destined to be the luckiest zodiac signs in 2023.
2023 is a year for the brave. While the past few months have given us plenty of moments that left us wanting to run and hide under our covers, the swiftly approaching year is coming with a sleigh full of presents, lessons and opportunities. You may have the universe on...
Last year put far too much pressure on your relationships, which is why you’ll love what your Sagittarius 2023 horoscope has to say. The year begins on the brink of Mars retrograde in Gemini *finally* coming to an end on January 12. As Mars stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships, the level of frustration you feel in your relationships is bound to decrease. In fact, you may feel ready to get on the same page as whoever you’ve been disagreeing with. March will be a month of much change, especially if you’re a Sagittarius or Sagittarius rising. It all...
