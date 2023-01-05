Read full article on original website
Mobile, TV and broadband package customers urged by Which? to haggle and switch
Squeezed households are being urged by Which? to get ahead of any upcoming price hikes to TV, broadband and mobile packages by haggling and switching.The consumer group asked more than 5,100 people whose broadband, TV and broadband and/or mobile phone contract had ended in the previous 12 months whether they had haggled or switched and how much money they had saved.It found that, on average, TV and broadband customers saved £162 by switching away.Customers who did not switch but took the time to haggle with their broadband and TV provider saved an average of £90 a year, according to the...
Chris Womack To Become CEO of Southern Company, Join Ranks of Blacks Leading Largest Publicly Traded Companies
The board of directors of Atlanta-based Southern Company announced today that dynamic corporate leader Chris Womack will become CEO of one of the largest energy providers in the U.S. With this groundbreaking appointment, he joins a small cadre of Black chief executives leading one of the 500 largest U.S.-based publicly...
msn.com
How the internet was created by government — not private — innovation
Residents of the United States are raised to hold two seemingly paradoxical beliefs: That the American nation's greatest contribution to humanity is its supposedly free form of government — and that this same free government stifles innovation. Similarly, Americans are taught to believe that so-called rugged individualists (often white men) are the great creators and inventors who change our lives. These ideas are especially ubiquitous online, where conservative commentators have influenced elections by popularizing right-wing political ideas.
Chewy CFO Seeks Labor Cost Savings via Automated Fulfillment
Chewy will reportedly open at least two automated fulfillment centers as it tries to curb rising labor costs. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Tuesday (Jan. 3), Chief Financial Officer Mario Marte said the move will reduce the time workers spend tracking down and packaging products for the online pet supply retailer.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
CES kicks off in Las Vegas, highlighting new tech, including automated snow blowers and robots
The tech world could be in for another shake up, as CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, a global gathering of innovators for tech’s biggest showcase of the year, kicked off on Thursday in Las Vegas.
GE Profile™ Smart Mixer Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- GE Profile™ today announced that it was named a CES® Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category for its GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Smartest Mixer in the USA is disrupting the baking industry with cutting-edge technology that gives its owners the confidence to mix, whip, cream and emulsify to perfection every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005779/en/ The new GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense, a CES Innovation Awards Honoree, is available in Carbon Black, Stone White and Mineral Silver. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
ScienceBlog.com
Next-gen wireless tech may leverage human body for energy
While you may be just starting to reap the advantages of 5G wireless technology, researchers throughout the world are already working hard on the future: 6G. One of the most promising breakthroughs in 6G telecommunications is the possibility of Visible Light Communication (VLC), which is like a wireless version of fiberoptics, using flashes of light to transmit information. Now, a team of researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has announced that they have invented a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from VLC by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics.
Rise of the CES robots: 2023 tech conferences sees new technology
Robots are roaming the halls at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Attendees are interactive with self-driving delivery bots, rolling companion and a mechanical pillow.
ffnews.com
Little Birdie has partnered with Bud to deliver intelligent subscription management services to help its customers combat the cost-of-living crisis
New subscription and bill management app, Little Birdie has announced its partnership with Bud, an open banking platform specialising in data intelligence, to help customers struggling with soaring costs manage their subscriptions and offer more control over their finances during the cost of living crisis. With 32% of people aged 18-34 regretting the subscriptions bought during the pandemic, and 41% fearing regular subscription payments could push them into debt, Little Birdie is using Bud’s Engage Product to identify subscriptions and engage more with their finances.
crowdfundinsider.com
RelPro Teams Up with Rivel, Enabling Banks, Credit Unions to Increase SMB Growth
RelPro, the fast-growing business development and relationship management solution for Financial Services professionals, announced its latest partnership with Rivel Inc., a Management Consulting firm that “uses data to align its clients with their shareholders’ and customers’ needs.”. The new partnership “enhances both companies’ ability to support banks...
Cavli Wireless Brings the Next-generation CAT1.bis Module C16QS
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Cavli Wireless, one of the first truly ‘IoT ready’ cellular module manufacturers, and Qualcomm Technologies. Inc., the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, announced today a strategic collaboration for LTE CAT1 technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005571/en/ Powering the next generation of CAT1.bis IoT with Cavli C16QS Smart Cellular IoT Module (Graphic: Business Wire)
nftgators.com
RECUR Launches Web3 Software as a Service for Enterprises
RECUR Builder enables enterprises to build, launch, and operate web3 experiences at scale. RECUR has already provided the web3 infrastructure for iconic brands like Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, Hello Kitty and more. RECUR Builder is currently in closed beta. Recur, a Web3 platform for launching multi-chain digital collectible experiences, has launched...
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck CEO calls for strong Class 8 market in ’23
Class 8 truck orders in queue look healthy heading into the new year even as a September order record resulted in lower but still solid bookings in the last three months of 2022. “The demand that we saw out there for ’22 that none of us were able to build,...
CNBC
Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff hints at more potential layoffs after this week's job cuts
Right after Salesforce said it's eliminating 10% of jobs, co-CEO Marc Benioff told employees that more cuts need to be made. Benioff said productivity is lacking from new salespeople. Salesforce's revenue growth is slowing. The virtual meeting came a day after Salesforce announced that it was cutting 10% of jobs,...
crowdfundinsider.com
SaaS Firm Liberate Innovations Acquires $7M in Funding to Automate Claims, Underwriting
Liberate Innovations Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch “after raising $7 million in venture funding.”. The platform “empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate...
Gizmodo
The FCC Wants to Make Telecom Carriers Disclose Hacks Sooner
The days of finding out about a data breach impacting your personal data months after the fact may soon become a thing of the past—at least when it comes to hacks affecting telecom carriers. The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a new rule, requiring phone and internet providers to notify customers of breaches much more quickly.
CoinDesk
Audi-Backed Startup Holoride is Bringing VR to the Car
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. LAS VEGAS — There’s a use case for virtual reality that remains untapped: the automobile. “VR in the car” – where passengers amuse themselves with virtual reality (VR) headsets instead of phones or iPads – sounds like a good idea on paper, but the tech is notorious for inflicting motion sickness on many wearers, even when they’re standing still. Throw in a moving car and you’re practically guaranteed to need a (non-virtual) barf bag.
TechCrunch
Sony and Honda unveil Afeela, Bird Buddy launches a new smart feeder, and Amazon secures an $8B loan
Longtime readers know the drill, but for the newbies, WiR aims to pithily recap the past seven days of TechCrunch stories. We publish on the site and send WiR to subscribers’ inboxes every Saturday (sign up here if you haven’t already) to make things convenient. Like a buttery croissant, WiR goes great with a morning cup of coffee — or tea, if that’s your preference. Or hot cocoa. Take your pick — no judgment over here.
foodlogistics.com
Stor.ai Acquisition to Create iCommerce for Regional Grocers and Retailers
Relationshop acquired Stor.ai to empower regional grocers with a unified icommerce platform, combining operational excellence with data analytics and omnichannel engagement capabilities to increase transactions, enhance loyalty and grow sales. The new entity will be called Stor.ai, a Relationshop company. This acquisition gives retailers the ability to advance beyond e-commerce...
