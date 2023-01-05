ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottineau, ND

Basketball: Bottineau girls growing through losses to top teams

By Tristan Thomas
KX News
 3 days ago

The Bottineau girls basketball team is off to a 7-3 start, two wins away from matching last season’s win total.

Those three losses came at the hands of Kenmare/Bowbells, St. John, and Thompson.

The team sees those setbacks as experiences to learn from.

Some of the teams we’ve played have a little bit more senior oriented teams, and there’s a mental and physical that we’ve come up short in a little bit in those games so when we lose one of those, we take it up a few notches at practice to try to get over that hump. We just try to learn from them,” Head Coach Michael Vandal said.

“They’re very physical teams. They’ve all been playing together for awhile so I think that’s just what we need to have. Just be a little bit more physical and I think we can be right there with them,” Junior Guard Kylie Simpson said.

KX News

KX News

