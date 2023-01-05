ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Bird populations boosted when 10% of farmland devoted to nature measures – study

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAN32_0k3zmkYU00

Bird populations increase on farms which devote around a tenth of their land to nature-friendly measures such as wild field margins, a study shows.

The research led by the RSPB also estimates less than a third of the lowland farmed landscape needs to be in these kind of “higher-level” nature-friendly farming schemes to boost farmland bird populations by 10% in a decade.

The researchers are calling for a more strategic approach to implementing agri-environment schemes, paid for by the taxpayer, with more emphasis on the higher-level schemes, in order to help declining bird species recover.

The researchers also said targeting such schemes to farmland that already holds the highest number of priority bird species can reduce the overall amount of the landscape that needs to be managed in this way, making it a more efficient use of spending.

The study looked at the impact of different levels of agri-environment schemes on farmland bird populations in arable, pastoral and mixed farming landscapes.

Farmland birds have declined by more than half since 1970, with steep declines in the late 1970s and 1980s due to rapid changes in farmland management, and slower falls in population since then.

Some species such as starlings and skylarks have seen dramatic declines in populations.

The Government has recently introduced a legally binding target to halt declines in species abundance in England by 2030, and new environmental land management schemes are being developed to replace old EU farming subsidies.

The 10-year study looked at the abundance of farmland birds on land managed on existing lower and higher level agri-environment schemes, as well as land with no bird-friendly initiatives on it.

Farmers in the environmental schemes used measures such as sowing margins of fields or leaving stubbles to provide overwinter food for birds, flower-rich margins to provide insects for chicks to feed on and leaving uncultivated plots for ground-nesting species within fields.

Agri-environment schemes can only recover farmland birds if sufficient bird-friendly habitat is provided at both the farm and landscape scales

Rob Hawkes, RSPB

Under the higher tier farming scheme an average of 11% of the farm was devoted to these kind of measures, while less than 4% was managed in this way under the lower tier scheme.

The study showed that when around 10% of the farm was devoted to bird-friendly farming practices, this benefited populations of more than half of the farmland bird species in two of three study regions.

Lower tier schemes did not generally boost numbers but did help to sustain populations of some species, while birds continued to decline in the absence of any wildlife-friendly farming measures, the researchers found.

The study also looked at how much of the wider farmed landscape in the regions it looked at needed to be in the higher level schemes.

It estimates 31% of arable East Anglia and 26% of the pastoral West Midlands needed to be in higher-tier agreements in order to increase bird populations by 10% over 10 years.

With farmers in those agreements devoting around 10% of their land to the nature-supporting measures, that would equate to bird-friendly provision taking up 3.1% of the whole arable landscape and 2.6% of grazing landscapes.

But if the use of higher-level agri-environmental schemes was targeted to where there were already higher numbers of farmland birds, the proportion of the landscape that needed to be covered by the schemes was reduced to 21% in arable areas and 17% in pastoral areas.

The study also said some species, such as the turtle dove, which is red-listed over conservation concerns about its survival, need specialist support and are not helped by general bird-friendly measures.

RSPB conservation scientist and lead author of the study Dr Rob Hawkes said: “This is the first study to ask the question – how much nature-friendly farming is needed in the English landscape to recover our depleted farmland bird populations?

“Agri-environment schemes can only recover farmland birds if sufficient bird-friendly habitat is provided at both the farm and landscape scales.

“There needs to be better, more strategic, thinking when agreeing these nature-friendly packages.”

Alice Groom, RSPB senior policy officer, said: “This research has landed as governments from the four UK countries develop new agricultural policies to replace the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

“This provides a critical opportunity to design future agri-environment schemes that are effective and deployed at a sufficient scale to recover farmland wildlife.”

The study was published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, with support from the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) and funding from government conservation agency Natural England.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Scientist

Animals Are Shape-Shifting in Response to a Warming World

At the South African nature preserve where Miya Warrington and colleagues study Cape ground squirrels (Xerus inauris), the maximum daily temperature has increased by about 2.5 °C in just 18 years. The animals have evolved a quiver of tactics to tolerate the region’s sweltering heat, says Warrington, a conservation ecologist at the University of Manitoba. Sprawling flat on the ground in a pose called splooting, for example, helps the animals shed heat from their less furry undersides. The squirrels also take shady respites under their bushy tails, which they curl above their heads like tiny parasols. When it’s really hot, the fossorial mammals retreat to their burrows to cool off. But Warrington warns that, even with all these options for keeping cool, “still they could be at the limits of their tolerance” due to such a rapid climactic shift.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels

Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
studyfinds.org

Mysterious markings on ancient cave paintings finally decoded

DURHAM, United Kingdom — Mysterious markings found on ancient cave drawings have finally been decoded by British scientists. They claim there’s now evidence of human “writing” dating back at least 14,000 years earlier than previously thought. The new study reveals that Ice Age hunter-gatherers were using...
The Independent

Winged creature that lived in China 120 million years ago ‘had dinosaur’s head and bird’s body’

A bizarre creature that lived in China 120 million years ago had a dinosaur's head and a bird's body, scientists believe.Named Cratonavis Zhui, the chicken-sized hybrid had long shoulder blades, or scapulas, and claws.Its large skull was shaped in an almost identical way to that of T Rex and other meat-eating theropods.The discovery fills in some of the gaps as to how some dinosaurs evolved into birds.Co-author Dr Zhou Zhonghe said: "The abnormal anatomy preserved in the fossil highlights the breadth of skeletal plasticity in early birds."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Stunning moment hundreds of swans feed at lake during radiant Chinese sunriseTesla cuts prices in China and other Asian markets as sales dropWHO concerned about ‘risk to life’ in China amid Covid surge
Salon

Flies are taking over thanks to climate change — while moths and other pollinators disappear

When you think of flowers being pollinated, you likely picture a bee or butterfly doing the work. But many different insects also visit flowers and help plants reproduce, including flies, wasps, beetles, and even certain mosquitoes. Some birds and bats also benefit flowering vegetation, acting as the liaison for sexual reproduction, a strange but widespread evolutionary practice.
ALASKA STATE
HackerNoon

THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES

The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. § 1 The spreading of...
The Independent

Nursing union has ‘chink of optimism’ over Sunak’s ‘little pay shift’

Rishi Sunak raised a glimmer of hope that future nursing strikes could be averted by saying he was willing to discuss pay, but indicated he would not negotiate over the current deal.Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen said she had a “chink of optimism” after noticing a “little shift” in the Prime Minister’s stance on Sunday.Mr Sunak declined to describe the NHS as being in crisis, despite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warning the health service is not just on its knees but “on its face”.The Prime Minister also refused to say whether he uses private healthcare...
The Independent

Hundreds airlifted to safety by military helicopters as northwest Australia sees ‘once in a century’ floods

Australia has dispatched military helicopters to airlift hundreds of people to safety after the country’s northwest was hit by “once-in-a-century” flooding.The crisis in the sparsely populated state of Kimberley began last week in the wake of former tropical cyclone Ellie, which brought heavy rain to the region.An official leading the relief efforts said that water covered some places “as far as (the) eye could see”."The water is everywhere," Western Australia emergency services minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth. "People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history.“For...
The Independent

Australia denied clean sweep as South Africa dig in to draw third Test in Sydney

Australia missed their chance to seal a place in the World Test Championship final at The Oval after being held to draw in the third Test against South Africa in Sydney.A win would have guaranteed the hosts a place in the June final but they will now head to India next month needing just one draw from their four-Test series.The Proteas were thoroughly outplayed in the first two Tests and looked set to lose the third until rain lost 49 overs across the first two days.Following on after being bowled out for 255, the South Africans reached 106-2 largely thanks to an unbeaten 42 from Sarel Erwee.Despite falling short of booking their place at The Oval, the result still meant Australia wrapped up a 2-0 series victory. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly says he’s happy to come to ‘South Africa’ after Saudi transferAustralia chase third test victory in Sydney after declarationUsman Khawaja nears double century with Australia in command against South Africa
The Independent

Emergency service chief details ‘worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history’

Military helicopters airlifted hundreds of people from communities cut off by "once in a century" floods in Australia's northwest after severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone, brought heavy rain to the area.The crisis in the Kimberley — a sparsely populated area in Western Australia state about the size of California."People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history," Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said on Sunday morning.Water covered some areas "as far as the eye could see", he added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK weather: Flood warnings issued across Britain as country braces for heavy rainKeir Starmer wants second jobs for MPs banned but defends David Lammy earning £200kRishi Sunak refuses to answer whether he uses a private GP amid NHS crisis
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Penguins to return to zoo enclosure after avian influenza all-clear

Penguins placed in isolation at a Hampshire zoo are to be returned to their enclosure soon after being given the all-clear for avian influenza.Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, took the precautionary action with the seven penguins after an outbreak was identified in December.Now having tested negative for the disease, the zoo is preparing to return them to their enclosure, along with the centre’s flamingo population.A zoo spokeswoman said: “Following the avian influenza outbreak at Marwell last month, we’ve been working closely with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).“As a result...
The Independent

Starmer: Free at the point of use will remain governing principle of NHS

Sir Keir Starmer has defended backing the use of the private sector to drive down NHS waiting lists, despite his leadership pledge to “end outsourcing in our NHS”.The Labour leader told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “We’re not talking about privatising the NHS. The NHS has always used elements from the private sector, GPs are an example of that.”Pressed about his pledge, Sir Keir replied: “Outsourcing of some issues and functions I don’t think has been very effective.“Let me be clear, we’re not talking about privatising the NHS, we’re talking about using the private sector effectively.“Free at the...
birdsandblooms.com

Canada Jays Are Curious, Cold-Hardy Birds

Cold doesn’t bother these hardy birds. Fluffy Canada jays are permanent residents of the coniferous forests of the far northern U.S., all the way to Alaska and throughout Canada. The robin-sized songbird caches extra food in crevices to survive in cold climates. These tough, fearless birds may even rear chicks in winter. To identify a Canada jay, look for a gray bird with a white forehead and a black cap.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Irish aid worker says Greece smuggling trial ‘deeply damaging to the EU’

An Irish humanitarian has said his trial in Greece over smuggling-related charges is “deeply damaging” to the European Union.Sean Binder said the trial was “an attack on the idea of human rights and the rule of law” but added he was confident of being found innocent in a fairly run trial.Mr Binder also said he has received racist messages and death threats for helping people who were crossing the Mediterranean to Europe, but emphasised the need to understand the fears people have about migration.The Kerryman is one of 24 migrant rescue volunteers on the Greek island of Lesbos charged in...
The Independent

Keir Starmer denies changing Brexit stance to appeal to Leave voters

Keir Starmer has denied changing his stance on Brexit to appeal to Leave voters after he unveiled plans for a “take back control” bill under a Labour government.The Labour leader insisted he had reflected on the 2016 referendum on EU membership and had listened to the “emotional case for change”. Asked if he was “shifting” his message to appeal to swing voters who backed Brexit, he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Sir Keir said: “No, Sophy – I’ve long reflected on that referendum.”“Sitting beyond that [2016 referendum] there was a very powerful emotional case for change, which...
HackerNoon

THE BEGINNINGS OF CULTIVATION

A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE BEGINNINGS OF CULTIVATION. We are still very ignorant about the beginnings of cultivation and settlement in the world although a vast amount of research and speculation has been given to these matters in the last fifty years. All that we can say with any confidence at present is that somewhen about 15,000 and 12,000 B.C. while the Azilian people were in the south of Spain and while the remnants of the earlier hunters were drifting northward and eastward, somewhere in North Africa or Western Asia or in that great Mediterranean valley that is now submerged under the waters of the Mediterranean sea, there were people who, age by age, were working out two vitally important things; they were beginning cultivation and they were domesticating animals. They were also beginning to make, in addition to the chipped implements of their hunter forebears, implements of polished stone. They had discovered the possibility of basketwork and roughly woven textiles of plant fibre, and they were beginning to make a rudely modelled pottery.
ILLINOIS STATE
natureworldnews.com

US Approves World’s First Honeybee Vaccine Against the Deadly Hive Bacteria

A honeybee vaccine, meant to protect honeybees against the deadly hive bacteria, has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The fatal honeybee infection is known as the foulbrood disease, which is known for killing honeybees and decimating honeybee colonies. The USDA approval of the world's first honeybee...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy