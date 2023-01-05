Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
The FCC Wants to Make Telecom Carriers Disclose Hacks Sooner
The days of finding out about a data breach impacting your personal data months after the fact may soon become a thing of the past—at least when it comes to hacks affecting telecom carriers. The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a new rule, requiring phone and internet providers to notify customers of breaches much more quickly.
Chris Womack To Become CEO of Southern Company, Join Ranks of Blacks Leading Largest Publicly Traded Companies
The board of directors of Atlanta-based Southern Company announced today that dynamic corporate leader Chris Womack will become CEO of one of the largest energy providers in the U.S. With this groundbreaking appointment, he joins a small cadre of Black chief executives leading one of the 500 largest U.S.-based publicly...
msn.com
How the internet was created by government — not private — innovation
Residents of the United States are raised to hold two seemingly paradoxical beliefs: That the American nation's greatest contribution to humanity is its supposedly free form of government — and that this same free government stifles innovation. Similarly, Americans are taught to believe that so-called rugged individualists (often white men) are the great creators and inventors who change our lives. These ideas are especially ubiquitous online, where conservative commentators have influenced elections by popularizing right-wing political ideas.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
GE Profile™ Smart Mixer Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- GE Profile™ today announced that it was named a CES® Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category for its GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Smartest Mixer in the USA is disrupting the baking industry with cutting-edge technology that gives its owners the confidence to mix, whip, cream and emulsify to perfection every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005779/en/ The new GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense, a CES Innovation Awards Honoree, is available in Carbon Black, Stone White and Mineral Silver. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
CoinTelegraph
LG Electronics’ latest partnership seeks to bring interoperable metaverse platforms to TVs
South Korean tech giant LG Electronics announced that it has teamed up with cloud-based technology platform Oorbit and Pixelynx — a company building an integrated music, gaming and Web3 ecosystem — to bring the metaverse directly into the living rooms of viewers. The collaboration is set to allow...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
salestechstar.com
FetchGoat Announces Strategic Partnership with Industry Titan Mark Tuchmann
Long-time industry executive to serve as a key board member and lead team of strategic advisors for logistics software provider. FetchGoat, a B2B Supply Chain SaaS (Software as a Service) company, has formed a strategic partnership with and received investment from an advisory group led by logistics industry titan Mark Tuchmann. Mark founded BeavEx in 1989 and served as Chairman and CEO until 2014. Under Mark’s leadership, BeavEx grew to a $300M+ organization with 4,000 drivers, creating one of the largest same-day transportation providers in the United States. Mark continued his work in the industry Co-Founding ClearConnect Solutions and consulting through his LLC, Million and Associates. He now is the CEO/Partner of TIP National, a leading MGA in the Insurance industry, as well as serving on multiple Advisory Boards with companies such as CXT Software, ROVA HQ, and numerous other Logistic Organizations, Mezzanine Lenders, and Private Equity Firms.
aiexpress.io
How to upgrade from on-premise to cloud phone systems
World Name Forwarding’s Meryl D’Sa-Wilson explains the issues with legacy cellphone techniques, and why it’s best to improve. Your cellphone system is an important a part of how your online business communicates with clients and prospects. With no dependable, high-quality service, it’s possible you’ll encounter points with audio high quality, caller expertise, connection charges, and extra. So, it’s vital to take a second and consider your present cellphone system and take into account if it’s time for an improve.
ScienceBlog.com
Next-gen wireless tech may leverage human body for energy
While you may be just starting to reap the advantages of 5G wireless technology, researchers throughout the world are already working hard on the future: 6G. One of the most promising breakthroughs in 6G telecommunications is the possibility of Visible Light Communication (VLC), which is like a wireless version of fiberoptics, using flashes of light to transmit information. Now, a team of researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has announced that they have invented a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from VLC by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics.
ffnews.com
Little Birdie has partnered with Bud to deliver intelligent subscription management services to help its customers combat the cost-of-living crisis
New subscription and bill management app, Little Birdie has announced its partnership with Bud, an open banking platform specialising in data intelligence, to help customers struggling with soaring costs manage their subscriptions and offer more control over their finances during the cost of living crisis. With 32% of people aged 18-34 regretting the subscriptions bought during the pandemic, and 41% fearing regular subscription payments could push them into debt, Little Birdie is using Bud’s Engage Product to identify subscriptions and engage more with their finances.
insideevs.com
Segway Announces Integration With Apple's Find My Tech For 2023
These days, lightweight electric vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters are more and more overlapping the realm of IoT devices. As evidenced by the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Nevada, a good number of the products being showcased at the convention are indeed lightweight e-motorcycles, bikes, and scooters. Having said...
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce Recognized in The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022 report by Independent Research Firm
Direct-to-consumer retailers can lean on an order management system to solve omnichannel strategies. Deck Commerce, the leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company is included in Forrester’s, a leading global research and advisory firm, The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022. The report covers small, medium, and large technology players in the order management space and describes each vendor’s geographic focus, industry focus, and type of offering.
Woonsocket Call
FileHold 17 with new features and modern technologies is receiving Positive Customer Responses
FileHold is pleased to report that FileHold 17, released in late November, has been very well accepted by our worldwide customer base. VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- Leading the list of customer appreciated capabilities is the adoption of a totally new authentication technology, using services like Microsoft 365, Azure Active Directory (AAD), SecureAuth and other OAuth solutions working seamlessly between the FileHold web application and the desktop client. Technology improvements include upgrades to the latest dot net core and framework components to provide performance and security enhancements.
crowdfundinsider.com
RelPro Teams Up with Rivel, Enabling Banks, Credit Unions to Increase SMB Growth
RelPro, the fast-growing business development and relationship management solution for Financial Services professionals, announced its latest partnership with Rivel Inc., a Management Consulting firm that “uses data to align its clients with their shareholders’ and customers’ needs.”. The new partnership “enhances both companies’ ability to support banks...
satnews.com
Skylo’s Direct-to-Device satellite service is engaged for Bullit’s smartphones
Skylo is partnering with Bullitt Group as a connectivity partner for two-way satellite messaging on the latter’s smarphone. Available in Q1 of 2023, and on show for the first time at CES 2023, the smartphone will feature Bullitt’s new messaging service, connecting over satellite via Skylo’s network of established, partner satellite constellations of GEO satellites when standard cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is unavailable.
crowdfundinsider.com
SaaS Firm Liberate Innovations Acquires $7M in Funding to Automate Claims, Underwriting
Liberate Innovations Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch “after raising $7 million in venture funding.”. The platform “empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate...
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck CEO calls for strong Class 8 market in ’23
Class 8 truck orders in queue look healthy heading into the new year even as a September order record resulted in lower but still solid bookings in the last three months of 2022. “The demand that we saw out there for ’22 that none of us were able to build,...
TechCrunch
Sony and Honda unveil Afeela, Bird Buddy launches a new smart feeder, and Amazon secures an $8B loan
Longtime readers know the drill, but for the newbies, WiR aims to pithily recap the past seven days of TechCrunch stories. We publish on the site and send WiR to subscribers’ inboxes every Saturday (sign up here if you haven’t already) to make things convenient. Like a buttery croissant, WiR goes great with a morning cup of coffee — or tea, if that’s your preference. Or hot cocoa. Take your pick — no judgment over here.
TechCrunch
After struggling with consumers, Magic Leap hang its hopes on enterprise
From the outside, certainly, it seemed like typically understated Chief Executive speak. It doesn’t take a business genius to point out that things weren’t working. It wasn’t a reflection on the technology, certainly. Those who’ve managed to try Magic Leap’s mixed reality headsets have been impressed. I spent time with the product at CES this week, and it certainly feels like the future.
