Southern Pines, NC

WRAL News

East Bladen sweeps rival West Bladen in basketball

Elizabethtown, N.C. — There aren't too many places that command a filled up parking lot for a pair of regular season varsity basketball games. But just south of Elizabethtown, 90 minutes before the boys' tip-off, the parking lot had every space in every lot filled and the line outside, comprised of hopeful patrons waiting for entry into the school, was already 40 deep.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Bulldogs win Chesterfield Christmas Tournament

CHESTERFIELD – The Marlboro County High School Boys’ Basketball team won the Chesterfield Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28-30. “We went 3-0,” said Head Basketball Coach Demetrius Knox. “It was a good turnout for us.”. The team played McBee High on the first day and Cheraw...
CHESTERFIELD, SC
WRAL News

Ex-Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong commits to NC State

Former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong committed to NC State on Saturday, reuniting with the offensive coordinator under who he had his best season and giving the Wolfpack a veteran quarterback on the roster. "Time to run with the Pack," Armstrong posted on Twiter on Saturday afternoon. Armstrong entered the portal...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Waggoner, Boston College push past No. 10 NC State 79-71

RALEIGH, N.C. — Boston College was coming off an ugly road loss against a highly ranked opponent when it fell behind by double figures early at No. 10 North Carolina State. This time, the Eagles steadied themselves. The result was a rare win against the Wolfpack — or any...
RALEIGH, NC
usasouth.net

#FacilityFriday: Methodist's Armstrong-Shelley Field

Each Friday for the remainder of the academic season the USA South Athletic Conference will give institutions the opportunity to spotlight facilities on their campus which contribute to successful experiences for their student-athletes. as well as the campus as a whole. Through photos and a brief overview, #FacilityFriday hopes to give followers of USA South institutions a chance to learn more about the facilities that are involved in the daily lives of student-athletes. To view this week's submission, please see below and make sure to follow the hashtag #FacilityFriday on the USA South's Twitter (@usa_south) and Instagram (@usa_south) social media platforms throughout the year as League student-athletes share their stories.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

New Pinehurst golf course to open in 2024

Pinehurst, N.C. — Pinehurst Resort has announced its first new golf course in nearly three decades. Pinehurst No. 10 will be about four miles south of the main clubhouse. The resort's social media page showed drone footage of the land, about 900 acres. Architect Tom Doak will design the...
PINEHURST, NC
The Richmond Observer

Bowe to headline Richmond County MLK events

ROCKINGHAM — Grammy Award-winner Dante Bowe is returning home this month to participate in two of several events sponsored by the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation. Bowe will serve as grand marshal for the annual MLK parade, starting at noon Saturday, Jan. 14 in downtown Rockingham.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now...
COLUMBUS, OH
cbs17

Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says

VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Axios Raleigh

The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023

The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
RALEIGH, NC
TheDailyBeast

Black Pastor Says White Cop Targeted Him in Revenge Plot

MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina—Lee Marvin Harris Sr. was stepping into the shower on Feb. 20, 2018, when he heard shouting voices outside of his home. Then came a loud banging on his door.He peered out the window and saw cops sprawled across his yard.“Do not bust open my door!” Harris Sr. yelled, pulling on pajama pants. He says he opened the front door to an assault rifle pointed at his head.Police from the small town of Southern Pines found 88 grams of powder cocaine and 13 grams of crack inside a broken-down Cadillac in Harris’ backyard. A magistrate slapped Harris...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
