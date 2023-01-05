Read full article on original website
McNeil Jr. ties career-high 41 points in rout of Union Pines
ROCKINGHAM — Paul McNeil Jr. seemingly couldn’t miss the basket during Friday’s running-clock rout of Union Pines High School. And neither could the rest of the Richmond Raider basketball players, as the team rolled to a 70-19 victory. Capping a three-game stretch in four days, the Raiders...
Lady Raiders edge Union Pines to return to win column
ROCKINGHAM — With the game on the line in the final seconds on Friday, junior Makailah Jackson grabbed her 14th rebound to ice Richmond Senior High School’s win. Returning to the win column against Union Pines High School, the Lady Raiders earned a 39-38 nail-biter victory. Jackson, who...
East Bladen sweeps rival West Bladen in basketball
Elizabethtown, N.C. — There aren't too many places that command a filled up parking lot for a pair of regular season varsity basketball games. But just south of Elizabethtown, 90 minutes before the boys' tip-off, the parking lot had every space in every lot filled and the line outside, comprised of hopeful patrons waiting for entry into the school, was already 40 deep.
Bulldogs win Chesterfield Christmas Tournament
CHESTERFIELD – The Marlboro County High School Boys’ Basketball team won the Chesterfield Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28-30. “We went 3-0,” said Head Basketball Coach Demetrius Knox. “It was a good turnout for us.”. The team played McBee High on the first day and Cheraw...
Ex-Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong commits to NC State
Former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong committed to NC State on Saturday, reuniting with the offensive coordinator under who he had his best season and giving the Wolfpack a veteran quarterback on the roster. "Time to run with the Pack," Armstrong posted on Twiter on Saturday afternoon. Armstrong entered the portal...
Waggoner, Boston College push past No. 10 NC State 79-71
RALEIGH, N.C. — Boston College was coming off an ugly road loss against a highly ranked opponent when it fell behind by double figures early at No. 10 North Carolina State. This time, the Eagles steadied themselves. The result was a rare win against the Wolfpack — or any...
#FacilityFriday: Methodist's Armstrong-Shelley Field
Each Friday for the remainder of the academic season the USA South Athletic Conference will give institutions the opportunity to spotlight facilities on their campus which contribute to successful experiences for their student-athletes. as well as the campus as a whole. Through photos and a brief overview, #FacilityFriday hopes to give followers of USA South institutions a chance to learn more about the facilities that are involved in the daily lives of student-athletes. To view this week's submission, please see below and make sure to follow the hashtag #FacilityFriday on the USA South's Twitter (@usa_south) and Instagram (@usa_south) social media platforms throughout the year as League student-athletes share their stories.
Rockingham Dragway giving away pieces of old track
ROCKINGHAM — Would you like to own a piece of Richmond County racing history?. Rockingham Dragway is offering remnants of the old drag strip for free on Sunday Jan. 8. The Dragway recently started a repaving project in preparation for the 2023 season which boasts a full schedule of returning events.
New Pinehurst golf course to open in 2024
Pinehurst, N.C. — Pinehurst Resort has announced its first new golf course in nearly three decades. Pinehurst No. 10 will be about four miles south of the main clubhouse. The resort's social media page showed drone footage of the land, about 900 acres. Architect Tom Doak will design the...
Bowe to headline Richmond County MLK events
ROCKINGHAM — Grammy Award-winner Dante Bowe is returning home this month to participate in two of several events sponsored by the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation. Bowe will serve as grand marshal for the annual MLK parade, starting at noon Saturday, Jan. 14 in downtown Rockingham.
Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now...
Multiple Richmond County railroad crossings slated for maintenance
ROCKINGHAM — Several railroad crossings across Richmond County will be temporarily closed in the coming weeks. Angela Nellis, COO of Southern Commercial Development, said in an email that CSX will be performing maintenance along the railroad from Hamlet through the county and into Anson County. The following crossings will...
Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says
VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
Black Pastor Says White Cop Targeted Him in Revenge Plot
MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina—Lee Marvin Harris Sr. was stepping into the shower on Feb. 20, 2018, when he heard shouting voices outside of his home. Then came a loud banging on his door.He peered out the window and saw cops sprawled across his yard.“Do not bust open my door!” Harris Sr. yelled, pulling on pajama pants. He says he opened the front door to an assault rifle pointed at his head.Police from the small town of Southern Pines found 88 grams of powder cocaine and 13 grams of crack inside a broken-down Cadillac in Harris’ backyard. A magistrate slapped Harris...
15-year-old found with loaded gun at North Carolina high school, district says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was found Friday with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The freshman student has been suspended for 365 days, according to the district. The gun was found after the student was searched by school officials, the district said in a […]
2 arrested for robbery at gunpoint in North Carolina church parking lot
Moore County deputies announced Friday that they have arrested two people after a robbery in a church parking lot.
Fans of historic Community Deli hope Oberlin neighborhood staple can reopen
RALEIGH, N.C. — A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh’s Oberlin Road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November. Its roots go back more than 100 years in the historically Black community. So these days, it’s not unusual to see people stopping by to peer in...
2 injured, I-95 reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash near Dunn in Harnett County
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery tractor-trailer crash injured two people and closed southbound Interstate 95 in Harnett County for nearly five hours Saturday, officials said. The four-vehicle crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. just south of mile marker 72, which is at U.S. 421 in Dunn, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
