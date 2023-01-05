Each Friday for the remainder of the academic season the USA South Athletic Conference will give institutions the opportunity to spotlight facilities on their campus which contribute to successful experiences for their student-athletes. as well as the campus as a whole. Through photos and a brief overview, #FacilityFriday hopes to give followers of USA South institutions a chance to learn more about the facilities that are involved in the daily lives of student-athletes. To view this week's submission, please see below and make sure to follow the hashtag #FacilityFriday on the USA South's Twitter (@usa_south) and Instagram (@usa_south) social media platforms throughout the year as League student-athletes share their stories.

